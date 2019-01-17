Aurora Cannabis: With 1M Kg Of Pot Per Year, Will They Dominate?

Competition will begin to get stiffer as time proceeds forward and companies vie for revenues; being a low-cost leader will be rewarding for Aurora.

Aurora Cannabis has a cost level below C$1.00 per gram. They have achieved this through removal of the human factor with automation.

While the pot stock industry still has an element of the wild west to it, eventually, the companies involved will settle into normal operations. When that happens, costs are going to be a major focus for profits and operations. For now, there is an aspect of "forgiveness" in earnings as these companies ramp up production.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is building more and more state-of-the-art facilities over the course of the next couple of years. Given their current size - and future potential - they could easily surpass their competition. But, they also bring something else to the table: Their production process. Aurora is inventing processes for producing cannabis and have fully automated the entire process - removing the human factor as much as possible. And, they are also likely to lead the pack with their cost savings; they are one of the lowest-cost leaders. Because of their size and low-cost efforts, they may dominate the competition.

While many companies are incorporating many different techniques in their grow operations, including automation and/or solar energy, here I am putting together a snapshot of Aurora Cannabis and their efforts to control their costs via solar power and removing the human variable. Knowing which companies are taking the smarter steps will allow an investor to see who might keep their costs down and be more profitable within the industry; this would allow for a more informed investment decision.

First, here is a look at the chart on Aurora Cannabis:

Aurora Cannabis Grow Operations

In a video, The Midas Letter's James West interviewed Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley as West is taken on a tour of the Aurora Sky facility:

In this informative interview, Mr. Battley talks about the production process at Aurora Cannabis and the future of Aurora and its projections. There are many aspects of the interview that I found interesting. Most specifically, the numbers mentioned about the production process - number of employees - and the way the company pushes to get the variables of the production process as low as they can be, are what intrigued me.

The Aurora system is a method of removing the human element as much as possible. For instance, there are 17 grow rooms at Aurora Sky. None of these grow rooms have walkways for employees. Instead, the entire table that the cannabis is grown on is picked up by a giant crane and brought to the cultivation room. This does a couple of things:

Improves the speed of production

Removes the potential of humans introducing contaminants to the product

The end result of this, again two things:

Lower cost of production

Zero loss of product

To give an example of how much cost savings this brings, Mr. Battley talked about a traditional grow house operation requiring approximately 1,100-1,500 employees for the size facility in question. Aurora's numbers for that same size facility: ~400. When savings like this hit the bottom line, it will serve as a catalyst for bigger revenue gains in the future.

Process that through: If Company A and Company B produce the very same products, the one that uses 25% of the labor to produce said products will be far more competitive in the marketplace.

Every variable is controlled: Lighting, temperature, humidity, and nutrients. Because of this, the company does not lose crops; they have achieved a predictable yield.

There were many who were critical of Aurora's choice for its production facility; it sits in close proximity to a major international airport in Edmonton. The criticism stemmed from the dust particles from the aircraft. However, that was resolved with the installation of Merv level 14 air filtration. The air inside the grow facility is some of the cleanest air on the planet. And, since the air gets recycled continuously within the grow rooms while simultaneously being refiltered, dehumidified and temperature controlled, this allows for perpetual homeostasis.

I have read far too much information on the cannabis industry; perhaps too much information. Some of the processes described by Aurora Cannabis via CCO Cam Battley are entirely new to me such as the grow tables being lifted by a crane and brought to the cultivators. When you think about it, it makes perfect sense. But, someone had to be the first to build it. And, to the best of my knowledge, it might have been Aurora.

The number of employees needed to produce the amount of cannabis they do is a real eye-opener for me. Costs are key to any company. Achieving the lowest cost basis would mean being the most competitive. However, there are more costs involved than just employees.

Harnessing The Sun

If you have never thought much about growing cannabis, then it may not be obvious to you the amount of energy used in producing pot. There are a few elements that use electricity: Lights, fans, water pumps, and dehumidifiers. The electric costs reach some 47% of the wholesale cost of the product. Then, there is a laundry list of other costs associated with bringing product to market. But, it is the energy cost that is the big item in the bottom line.

Energy costs are big; very big. Some of these grow lights run 24/7. And, they use a lot of energy doing that. Here are some interesting numbers to take a look at, via a research paper by Evan Mills, Ph. D. examining a 10,000 sq. ft. facility:

Electric usage is 3 million KWh/Y

Cost is about 10% of that at ~$300k

In the case of Aurora, each facility is about 1 million sq. ft., so multiply the numbers above by 100. Aurora's costs are going to be high. In fact, all that fancy innovation where humans do not move plants from one room to another may drive electric costs upwards more so than another cannabis producer.

And, yet the company has achieved production costs at well under C$1.00 per gram. One of the ways the company has done this is via harnessing the power of the sun: the facilities utilize the sun with proprietary methods - several companies are innovating in this aspect. The methods the company are utilizing are what brought the cost levels as low as they are, down below the C$1.00 level per gram.

One of the beautiful aspects of Aurora is the fact that they can replicate their model of their facilities in either an equatorial or near-arctic environment and still achieve the same cost-effective results (Aurora Nordic is being retrofitted in Scandinavia). This will serve the company well with expansion capabilities as the industry continues to evolve.

Size Does Matter

As I mentioned, Aurora is expanding their worldwide footprint. Aurora Sky is a facility with 800 sq. ft. of facility capable of producing some 100,000 kg. of capacity. The company now is fully operational in multiple facilities and this brings their total production to 540,000 per year. Then:

Aurora Sun in Medicine Hat, Canada is going to add another 50% to that, with 150,000 kg. of cannabis produced per year in a 1.2 million sq foot facility.

Aurora Nordic will have another 120,000 kg. of capacity per year.

ICC Labs has 800 aggregate acres that could yield up to 450,000.

This pushes Aurora's capabilities over the 1 million mark.

Aurora Sun was scheduled to open sometime in Q2 2019 - the fiscal calendar is October-September. There have been delays with construction but my understanding is that the facility should open before the end of Q2, in March of this year.

Consider those numbers with their size. At 1 million kg. of cannabis production per year, that puts revenue at $5.2 billion annually (using the current $5.20 wholesale price of cannabis). At ~17% net profits and a 20-times earnings multiple, that values the company at ~$17.5 billion. The current valuation is ~$7 billion @ $7.20 per share; the stock could double in value.

But, while that price seems impressive, two things:

It will take about 2.5 years for all of the facilities to come online and produce their respective cannabis.

The stock's all-time high was ~$12.00 just a few months ago, so this is not entirely new territory to broach.

There are other factors that should be considered with that potential stock price. First, the 17% net profit margin is a number that I find through a very un-scientific study of other stocks within the industry. Keep in mind some of the first words I wrote in the beginning of this piece: The wild, wild west aspect. The industry is still new. Competition will get stiffer as time goes by. These numbers presented, aside from the production numbers, are likely to change.

Second, the 20-times earnings multiple is the current average. It may very well be that cannabis companies get treated like the commodity product producers they are: commodity producers. This multiple could easily change over time but for now, this average is about right for stocks in general.

Third, the wholesale price of cannabis continues to move lower and lower. While Aurora continues to be a low-cost leader, every penny that drops in the wholesale value of cannabis is a penny not earned by the company. Plus, if they are already at their lowest cost possible, how do they eventually save more and more money? If the company is fully automated, I have a tough time seeing how they cut into those costs even more. But, these variables also affect Aurora's competition equally. It may be that there are limitations to how low the cost of cannabis can go, just as any commodity.

Going Forward

As I mentioned, we are in a sort of wild, wild west of sorts for the cannabis industry. Each company is bringing something new to the table. For a lot of reasons, I like a lot of what is going on in the industry. I own several companies within the industry creating my own personal basket and betting on the entire industry instead of any one particular company over another.

What I do not have is an all-time favorite pot stock. Sort of. There are some companies that I openly think are on the wrong track. For other companies, however, there are elements that I think are going to play out well and from that, my stock ownership may play out well also. I also think this wild, wild west aspect to the industry means there will be a tremendous amount of innovation and also a lot of shuffling; I do not expect a lot of the existing companies to still be around in, say, five years. I anticipate some of these companies to be swallowed up whole by conglomerates. Time will reveal that.

But, Aurora I think may be on the best track of the industry. They started from scratch and envisioned a process beyond what others have envisioned. The fact that this company can reproduce their results anywhere in the world, churning out the lowest cost cannabis worldwide and the fact they are on track to being the world's largest producer tells me this stock may become my favorite for a long time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.