We see a very good risk/return ratio in the shares of Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY). The company is fairly modestly valued, has a very sound balance sheet, generates 20%+ free cash flow margins, and it has greatly improved its product, the effect of which have yet to materialize in revenue growth.

Much of the risk is eliminated as management can buy back up to 10M shares (almost a fifth of the shares outstanding) under 20 cents and the company has an improved contract with its biggest customer, Universal.

The company's product is called PlayMPE, which is a safe distribution platform for pre-release music which we have described in previous articles but here from the 10-Q:

Play MPE® is a cloud-based enterprise SaaS service providing tiered, permission-based, access allowing our clients to assign varying rights, capabilities and responsibilities to different members of their staff. For example, some customer staff may manage assets (album cover imagery, music videos, the raw music, promotional information, and other metadata), while others manage hierarchical permission-based lists of recipients. Larger labels are normally structured into sublabel groups, each with their own labels with varying access (permissions) to various subsets of the master recipient lists.

The company did have a commanding position in this market, having parts of the three big music studios as clients. However, for years, they perhaps got a bit side-tracked by trying to develop another product (Clipstream) which potentially had a much larger addressable market.

With a management change, the development of Clipstream was put on hold indefinitely and the company re-engaged with PlayMPE. Before that, the company had already embarked on efforts in increasing margins.

Most notably, they moved to Amazon Web Services for housing, eliminating the need for most of their own servers. Together with the end of development cost for Clipstream, this has led to a considerable increase in operating margins:

DSNY Operating Margin (Quarterly)

They see operating margins stable at around 22% in the immediate future. With that came also a huge increase in free cash flow (see below) which is running at 20%+ of revenues.

But operational improvements are only half of the work. Although the use actually kept on growing (albeit at a very leisurely pace), the company was disappointing customers with the limitations of PlayMPE, and it could now concentrate on improving its software, which was cumbersome to use and limited to PCs, not Macs (which has considerable foothold in creative industries).

This was put right with the release of their new web-based version, from the Q3CC (our emphasis):

With our focus on Play MPE last week, we released Version 8 of Play MPE we have been aware of this need for 7 years, but Play MPE is now web-based and is faster, much more intuitive and easy to use, is more powerful in the preparation of a release, is accessible by Mac users and now can be more easily translated. This is a vast improvement over a 10-year-old PC-based version of that was tricky to use. Only a week into this release and we already have traction in expanding the business through customers that are migrating over from existing software and using it more extensively or trial account setup in new territories and it appears that we will be recovering business lost earlier this year. In very simple terms, this release is a big deal.

Management also noticed back at the Q3CC that this had led to a "dramatically improved relation with their biggest customer." Indeed, testifying to this is a new contract with that customer, Universal. From the Q1CC (our emphasis):

In early December, we announced that we renewed and extended that agreement to the end of 2020 with a 14% increase commencing January 1 this year. This is the first increase we've negotiated since 2009 with Universal and reflects our reinvestment in Play MPE and Universal's growing use of the system.

Not yet in the figures

We like turnaround situations which one can see coming but are not yet reflected in the figures. Although the operational and cash flow improvements are already clearly visible, while there has been some revenue growth, this was with a difficult to use product and little marketing effort, so the growth was actually pretty amazing.

DSNY Revenue

You see a glacial increase in revenue growth:

DSNY Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth)

Growth in the last couple of quarters was negatively impacted by currency movements (without it, growth would have been 4.1% in Q1), so it is actually a bit higher than the graph suggests. It takes time to ramp this up, but the steps have been taken:

The much-improved software

Renew the contract with Universal

Expand sales and marketing efforts

One has to realize that there are network effects present. The market is highly fragmented, with only Destiny as a global player with a foothold at all three big studios.

There are parts of the market (for instance Japan), where pre-release music is still sent manually by CD, a highly inefficient and costly process. It would be best for the market to settle on a standard, and PlayMPE has the best shot at that.

But Universal as the biggest music studio and biggest PlayMPE customer (accounting for 38% of revenues in Q1), as a lead customer, it is driving adoption now that the new software and contract are in place.

The new software also gives the company the confidence to market it again to independents, and this is already bearing fruit, opening up new territories and music scenes (Q1CC):

Near the end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2, we saw increases from Warner Music and Universal Music in the United States in the rhythmic dance top 40 and urban genres of music. We were able to make those pitches because of our new encoding software and our added business development resources. These are new customers exposed to Play MPE for the first time. For example, Def Jam, which is a large sub-label of Universal, they were impressed and perhaps a little surprised that a tool existed that have the ability to have list selection, content upload and scheduling of releases all in one place. We've changed and simplified their distribution process. We also met with Interscope, another large sub-label of UMG and then Atlantic and Warner Brothers who are sub-labels of Warner. All of these labels have commenced new usage with Play MPE... What is a little surprising is that we're already seeing referrals from recipients in the urban and rhythmic genres of music. This is our best source of lead generation and is a strong early indicator of widespread acceptance in that format.

These improvements won't be visible in the figures immediately, as use has to ramp up for that, but they'll become visible at the end of Q2 (which has started in December) and in Q3. Once hooked, customers rarely leave (Q1CC):

we've seen that if we take care of our customers the retention is fantastic. We have a very low churn.

You have to realize that PlayMPE functions completely automatic, there is no human intervention on the part of Destiny, so the gross margins are very high and almost all additional revenue seeps into the bottom line. And (Q1CC):

Between 42% and 44% of our revenue is predictable recurring fixed fee revenue agreements that we negotiate periodically. The largest agreement in there is Universal Music, which represented 38% of our total revenue in Q1.

Cash

This represents a 20%+ free cash flow margin. The decline in Q1 in the figure above is because the year-ago quarter produced bumper cash flow helped by working capital, but the company is still close to a $1M free cash flow run rate. From the 10-Q:

Despite hiring new people, the company still produced $264K cash from operations and now has $2.47M (up from $2.25M at the end of Q4) in cash and short-term investments and no debt. This also testifies to the fact that they actually purchased few if any shares out of their $2M buyback program.

We know the CEO wasn't too keen on the buyback but felt that he had to announce the program because of possible selling from the former CEO. The board has authorized management to buy back up to 10M shares (almost 20% of the shares outstanding) at a maximum of $0.20 per share.

Bar any unforeseen disaster, that means there is very little downside at the moment:

The company has done one private placement four years ago, but otherwise, there isn't any dilution to speak off, and given their balance sheet and cash flow generation, that's rather unlikely to happen anyway.

DSNY Shares Outstanding

Valuation

Although the company is in much better shape today, its valuation metrics are at the low end of their history:

DSNY EV to EBITDA

Conclusion

We recapitulate: