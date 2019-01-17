CF Industries Holdings Is Trading Well Below Its Intrinsic Value

CF Industries Holdings (CF) is trading well below my estimates for the replacement cost of its plant assets and its valuation at mid-cycle of this nitrogen fertilizer upturn. This article also discusses potential catalysts for share price appreciation.

Company background

CF is the largest US-based pure play nitrogen (NYSE:N) fertilizer company. Its shares are listed on the NYSE. It has 231 million shares outstanding, recently trading at $44 per share. It has net debt of $3.7B for an EV of $13.8B. TTM EBITDA as of 3Q2018 was $1.3B. This means that the market is valuing CF at around 10.6x TTM EBITDA. Annual dividend is $1.2 per share, yielding 2.7%.

CF has manufacturing plants in the US, Canada, and the UK. It shares in the output of a JV ammonia plant in Trinidad. CF’s plant assets, their product mix, and nominal production capacity are shown in Table 1. CHS, an agriculture co-op, has an 11% minority interest in the first 4 plants listed in Table 1. CHS purchased that minority interest in 2016 for $2.8B.

K tons per year Gross ammonia Net ammonia uan, 32%, equivalent urea AN Others Donaldsonville, LA 4,335 1,390 3,255 2,635 445 Port Neal, IA 1,230 110 800 1,350 110 Yazoo City, MS 570 160 1,035 125 Woodward, OK 480 130 810 115 Verdigris, OK 1,210 430 1,955 Medicine Hat, Alberta 1,230 770 810 Courtright, Ontario 500 265 345 400 Ince, UK 380 15 575 415 Billingham, UK 595 230 625 410 Sub-total 10,530 3,340 7,325 4,795 2,235 2,020 Point Lisas, Trinidad, JV, net 360 360 Total 10,890 3,700 7,325 4,795 2,235 2,020

Table 1: CF manufacturing plants, product mix and nominal capacity. Source: 10-K

The N fertilizer industry has just come out of a multiyear price slum. Prices have risen sharply in the last 6 months but have back-tracked some recently. It is expected that prices will continue to improve in 2019. Future supply and demand balance points to continuing tightening, leading to higher prices in the next 2 to 3 years. I would refer you to my previous article on CVR Partners (UAN) for industry background and dynamics.

CF is trading well below replacement cost

To estimate the replacement cost of CF’s plant assets, I use the cost of building green field and brown field plants in recent years. The best data available are the announced cost of the following projects in 2012: $3B for the Wever project by OCI, $1.7B for the Port Neal and $2.1B for the Donaldsonville expansion projects by CF. The Port Neal and Donaldsonville projects costed $5.2B combined, when completed, which represented a 37% overrun. There was no data available on the actual cost to complete the Wever project.

Using the 2012 announced project cost data shown above and the projects’ respective capacity, I estimated the replacement cost of CF’s assets to be between $16.7B and $20.3B. If I take the 37% overrun into consideration, the replacement cost ranges between $22.9B to $27.9B. This does not even take into account inflation of labor and materials since the completion of these projects 2 to 3 years ago.

If I use a more conservative replacement cost range of $20.3B to $22.9B, I get a replacement cost range of $72.6 to $83.9 per CF share. At a $44 recent share price, CF is trading between 40% to 48% below the replacement value of its manufacturing plant assets.

It is worth noting that CF’s stated capital allocation priority is to invest firstly in the business within its “strategic fairway”, and secondarily to return excess cash to shareholders. CF management stated that its preference is to buy back its own shares over an increase in dividend because its share price undervalues its assets. Based on the above analysis, I agree with management.

CF is trading well below mid-cycle valuation

To estimate CF’s mid-cycle valuation, I estimated the potential EBITDA at mid-cycle, which in turns depends on the N fertilizer prices at mid-cycle. To estimate a mid-cycle N fertilizer price range, I looked at the high and low prices of urea in the last cycle. Urea NOLA price peaked in the low $600 per ton range back in the spring of 2012 and bottomed at around $160 per ton in the middle of 2017. Based on these historical data, it is prudent to use a range of $325 to $375 per ton as the mid-cycle price range. To simplify the estimation process further, I assumed that CF’s gate price is the same as the NOLA price. I think this is very conservative.

Assuming further that natural gas prices remain the same, my model shows an EBITDA range of $2.33B to $3.03B. Using the current 10.6x EBITDA multiple, my estimation of mid-cycle share price range is between $91 to $123. This is about 2x to 3x current share price. It may take 2 to 3 years to reach mid-cycle. As a long-term business investor, I am willing to just sit and wait. The ROI could be substantial.

Catalysts

The first catalyst is the up-cycle of the N fertilizer industry. Increase in N fertilizer prices translates to a higher EBITDA. CF estimates that for every $25/ton increase in the price of urea, its EBITDA increases by approximately $350 million. When investors see more evidence of the uptrend, EBITDA multiple will expand as well. The combined effect of increasing EBITDA and expanding multiple could propel share prices higher to close the value gap. My previous article puts forth a thesis of continued tightening of the N fertilizer market, which will result in price increase of N fertilizers.

The second catalyst could be an acquisition of CF by a suitor. For a suitor who has a strategic interest to enter the US N fertilizer market, the timing cannot be better, and no one has a better set of assets than CF. With the fertilizer market in the beginning of a multiyear upturn, and with CF shares trading at a big discount to replacement value, CF could be an attractive target to the right suitor.

CF will throw off substantial FCF going forward. Maintenance and turn-around capex is about $420 in 2018, and will be at this same level going forward. A back-of-the-envelope math (Table 2) shows that an acquisition could be attractive to a suitor who has a strategic interest to enter the US market. The big question is: who can the suitor be?

$B Price paid for CF ($B) 22.0 60% debt 13.2 Annual interest at 6% 0.8 Mid-cycle EBITDA ($B) 2.5 Interest payment 0.8 Maintenance and turn-around capex 0.4 FCF 1.3 Years to pay off debt 10.1

Table 2: Acquisition math with 40% equity and 60% debt, not taking into account of any synergy. Source: author’s assumptions.

One possible suitor could be a large multinational chemical company. One example is BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). BASF fits the profile of a prospective suitor. It is big enough, with annual revenue of 64.5B Euros in 2017. BASF has an agricultural business segment. With the N fertilizer market on the upturn, it may fit as a strategic interest. BASF recently completed an ammonia plant in its Freeport, TX complex in conjunction with Yara (OTCPK:YARIY). In addition, CF’s EBITDA margin was 21% in 2017, a year of very low N fertilizer prices. EBITDA margin will expand as fertilizer prices firm. For a company like BASF, who reported an EBITDA margin ranging from 15% to 20% in years 2014 to 2017, acquiring CF will be accretive to its EBITDA margin.

Other possible suitors are companies that are already in the fertilizer business. The one big enough to acquire CF easily is Koch Industries. The other global suppliers such as Yara, OCI and K+S are comparable or smaller compared to CF, and may have an issue digesting such an acquisition. A suitor could, however, sell the Canadian and UK assets to make the deal funding smaller.

Risks

Rather than repeating what I already discussed in my previous article, I would refer the readers to it.

Conclusion

CF shares are trading at a significant discount to the replacement cost of its manufacturing plant assets as well as the mid-cycle valuation. With the N fertilizer market in the early innings of an upturn, CF shares are well positioned for a substantial multiyear run.

