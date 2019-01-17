Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk, Profit From It!

Dean Foods is especially vulnerable to these trends as it has failed to diversify; rather, it did just the opposite.

I’m going to start off with a disclaimer: I am an avid consumer of milk, be it milk in my cereal, milk in my coffee, milk in my... glass of milk. I also enjoy a large range of dairy-based products like cheese, ice cream, and butter. That being said, I know countless people who won’t consume any cow-based milk because they are lactose intolerant, vegan, or just prefer the taste of different non-traditional milks. However, I didn’t sit down to write this article to tell you about my friends’ or my dairy preferences, rather discuss Dean Foods (DF). I believe that Dean Foods provides a unique short opportunity due to a consumer shift away from traditional milk, the recent trade dispute between the United States and trading partners, and Dean Foods' lack of diversification.

Shift In Consumer Taste

Consumer taste has shifted away from traditional milk towards its alternatives for a variety of reasons. First, traditional milk alternatives provide a less irritating product for those who are lactose intolerant. The United States National Library of Medicine reports that 65% of the human population has reduced ability to digest lactose after infancy. Additionally, the National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse estimates 30-50 million Americans are unable to digest lactose to the point where they are diagnosed as lactose intolerant.

I’m not saying that all of these people are going to just not consume milk altogether because many people will just deal with the side effects of consuming dairy; however, if one learned of a similar alternative with no side effects, many would jump at the opportunity to change. Secondly, there is a concern about consuming the cow’s natural hormones as well as additional added hormones. Naturally occurring hormones in a cow’s milk, such as estrogen and progesterone, have been linked to early puberty in female children as well as breast, ovarian, uteran, and prostate cancers. (Disclaimer: These links are still being debated by the scientific community.)

Thirdly, many people are vegans, those who do not consume meat or other animal products. In the United States, veganism has increased 600% from 2014-2017. Although this increase was from 1% to 6%, it still goes to show that veganism is a legitimate threat to the industry that is already reducing demand for dairy products. The graphic below shows the variety of reasons people are choosing to become vegan.

Trade War Implications

The current trade war, trade skirmish, or trade whatever you want to call it has greatly harmed American dairy farmers. China is the third largest importer of US dairy products. Although there is a truce in place, the tariffs on dairy has yet to be removed. The current tariffs in place are estimated to cost the dairy industry $3.4 billion per year until the dispute is solved. The bull thesis against this argument is that when the tariffs are removed, there will be little to no long-term harm done to the United States’ dairy industry.

However, the worst part of the trade war is not the short-term cut to sales, rather it is the loss of market share that has taken years to develop. This will lead American producers to fight to get back into the market, which would lead to the lowering of prices. My point is that the damage from the trade war will not magically go away once the tariffs are removed. There is long-term damage that will put even further pressure on American dairy farmers.

Dean Foods

Specifically, I believe that Dean Foods is especially vulnerable to these market conditions, which is supported by their poor fundamentals. As shown in the income statement below, sales have been quite stagnant over the past three years, while gross income and EBIT have been declining at a pretty impressive rate.

In addition to poor fundamentals, I believe that Dean Foods is well behind the curve of changing consumer tastes. In 2013, Dean Foods completed the sale of its stake in WhiteWave, the company behind many traditional milk alternatives, such as plant-based “Silk Milk.” In 2017, Dean Foods’ competitor Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) bought WhiteWave for $10 billion in order to diversify their products.

Where does this leave Dean Foods? In Q3 of 2018, it reported a subtotal sales (not including the sale of raw materials or bulk commodities) of $1.735 billion with only $71 million of that being from the sale of “fruit juice, fruit flavored drinks, iced tea, water and flax-based milk,” meaning only a small amount of their sales are due to milk alternatives. In this quarter, less than 4% of sales comes from that category. I say less than because that category as a whole is around 4%, meaning flax-milk is likely just a fraction of that number.

Dean Foods has attempted diversify into the alternative milk space by buying a majority stake in Good Karma, a leading provider of flaxseed-based milk and yogurt alternatives. However, with $4.9 million in revenue, it is too niche to be able to have a meaningful impact on Dean Foods.

Risks And Mitigants

The dairy industry, historically, has attempted to use advertising as a means of holding market share by convincing Americans that dairy is a very important part of a diet. A famous example of this is the "Got Milk?" campaign that began in 1993. That being said, advertising from the industry has decreased dramatically in recent years. One reason for this is many companies are no longer just invested in dairy products so focusing strictly on them would not make sense. For example, Danone is spending less money on dairy advertising and focusing more on its plant-based company, WhiteWave.

In terms of the trade war, the main risk to this idea is two-fold. First, the trade war ending in the near future would not make its implications as bad as if the trade war were to continue. Second, if American dairy is able to quickly regain the international market share it has lost, then this part of the thesis would not remain valid. That being said, the trade war, at least in my opinion, does not seem to be ending in the immediate future. And even if it does, it has taken years and years to obtain the international market share in once had, which makes me believe it will take a long period of time before it can regain that market share.

Lastly, if Dean Foods were to further diversify into the alternative dairy industry, it would challenge the idea that it is not positioned to changing consumer tastes. However, with its current bond rate trading in the open market at 11.91%, it would be very expensive for Dean Foods to take on more debt to fund a purchase large enough to really get them in the alternative dairy industry.

Technicals

Technically speaking, Dean Foods had a nice bounce after clearly being oversold on a technical basis (RSI reached as low as 17); however, that bounce seems to be ending as the upswing has generally stalled over the past 4 trading days and the RSI is back in neutral territory. Additionally, there was a short-term double top over the past two trading days, leading me to believe the bounce may be over. If I were to short this on a technical basis, I would short at current market price until it reached approximately $3.80 (slightly above the previous low).

Final Thoughts

There are headwinds facing the traditional dairy industry, including a shift in consumer tastes as well as an ongoing trade war that could lead to long-term market share problems. Although Dean Foods has diversified the type of traditional dairy it provides, it has failed to alter its strategy to reach the fast-growing non-traditional dairy market, leading to top line stagnation and lower profits. For these reasons, I believe that Dean Foods provides a short opportunity.

