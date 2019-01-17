Albemarle's Stronghold In Specialty Chemicals Is Evident

A growth landscape

Albemarle’s (ALB) specialty chemicals have major application in energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection and custom chemistry services. ALB’s product segments include Lithium, Bromine Specialties and Catalysts. ALB is capable of producing one of the most diverse portfolio of Lithium derivatives with a low cost structure compared to industry peers.

Lithium comprises a significant portion of the total specialty chemical sector (41.9%) and also constitutes a large portion of ALB’s total revenue (42%+). Bromine Specialties and Refining solutions constitutes 27%+ and 25%+, respectively, of ALB's total revenue. According to a research by MRFR, global lithium derivatives market is projected to reach USD 2,074.2 million by 2023, growing at healthy CAGR of 5.80%. The primary factors behind the growth includes emergence of the electric vehicles, growing demand for portable devices, and increasing glass and ceramic production considered as major growth drivers. Please note that besides being the largest segment, Lithium also has the highest profitability, as indicated by its highest EBITDA margin (58%+), followed by 29%+ and 23%+ EBITDA margin in its Bromine and Refining business, respectively.

Albemarle’s bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. Grand View Research found that the global fire safety equipment market size was estimated at $27.04 billion in 2016, forecasts that the market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2022, reaching $56.35 billion. Conducive government regulations impelling the usage of these devices are projected to fuel demand in the next seven years. ALB’s Catalyst segment includes performance catalyst solutions and refining solutions which serves clean fuels technologies, fluid catalytic cracking, and petroleum refining sector. These solutions are crucial as the energy sector goes through significant development over next couple of years. From an overall perspective, Albemarle has strongly positioned itself to advantage of the growing end markets across the globe. The firm’s guidance is reflective of the growth potential and captures management’s expectation to generate excellent performance.

Albemarle is current trading at $76.24, exhibiting a lucrative price point from a relative pricing view. Price multiples indicate that the firm is selling at significant discount to its historical levels, and poses an attractive opportunity given its high potential on a multitude of steadily growing markets.

From Earnings slides

Key factors

In the third quarter, Albemarle’s revenue grew by 3% on yoy basis reaching $777.70 million while EBITDA margin increased by roughly 210 bps to 29%. This is the firm’s eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth. Bromine Specialties and Catalysts both reported pro forma adjusted EBITDA growth over last year during the quarter. Q3 pricing for Lithium increased year-on-year as expected, but unexpected outages at three of its manufacturing sites during the quarter caused volume shortfalls, which resulted in the firm not being able to meet the sales commitments in the quarter. But these were mostly one time issues and I expect it to be non-recurring. Recently Albemarle completed the tie-ins at La Negra II (Chile) and management expects to operate that unit at full rates in 2019. La Negra III and IV, which is a 40,000 metric ton carbonate expansion, is progressing as planned towards commissioning during 2020.

From Earnings slides

Earlier this year the firm commissioned an expansion of its evaporation system in the Salar de Atacama, enlarging its evaporation pond capacity by 60%. Additional ponds of more than 450 acres are on schedule for completion in early 2019. This expanded pond system will provide sufficient feedstock for all of its carbonate production facilities in Chile. The firm has completed all pre-commissioning activities at Xinyu II in China and are now transitioning that unit over to operations. ALB has begun startup activities and will be in this phase over the next few months. Albemarle expects significant hydroxide volumes from this unit in 2019. With respect to the Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide facility, the firm is on track to obtain all necessary approvals to begin earthwork at the site in December.

Prominence in Lithium

Lithium is a key component in products and processes used in a variety of applications and industries, which include lithium batteries used in consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, various life science applications, as well as intermediates in the pharmaceutical industry, among other applications. The global lithium market consists of producers located in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and, to a lesser extent, Africa. Albemarle is a leading global provider of lithium compounds, its major competitors include FMC Corporation, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SichuanTianqi Lithium, and Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium. Albemarle obtains lithium through solar evaporation of its ponds at the Salar de Atacama, in Chile, and in Silver Peak, Nevada. After it obtains the lithium brine from the Salar de Atacama, the company processes it into lithium carbonate and lithium chloride at a plant in nearby La Negra, Chile. The lithium brine from its Silver Peak site is processed into lithium carbonate at its plant in Silver Peak. Subsequently, in other locations in the United States (“U.S.”), Germany, France and Taiwan, ALB further processes the materials into various derivatives, depending on the markets it serves. The firm’s strong position in the market will enable to capture the lithium market.

Data from Variant Market Research

In addition to its existing associations, the firm has entered into an agreement with Bolland Minera S.A. for the exclusive exploration and acquisition rights to a lithium resource in Antofalla, within the Catamarca Province of Argentina. Albemarle also owns a 49% interest in Windfield Holdings Pty. Ltd., which directly owns 100% of the equity of Talison Lithium Pty. Ltd., a company incorporated in Australia. Talison, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates a lithium mine in Greenbushes, Western Australia and mines lithium ore, which is then milled and processed to separate lithium concentrate from the rest of the ore. The ore is processed into battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide at its Jiangxi and Sichuan, China facilities, which were recently acquired by us from Jiangxi Jiangli New Materials Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (“Jiangli New Materials”).

Value creation in Bromine

ALB’s bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. Albemarle’s fire safety technology enables the use of plastics in high performance, high heat applications by enhancing the flame resistant properties of these materials. End market products that benefit from its fire safety technology include plastic enclosures for consumer electronics, printed circuit boards, wire and cable products, electrical connectors, textiles and foam insulation. The company’s bromine-based business also includes specialty chemicals products such as elemental bromine, alkyl bromides, inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon and a number of bromine fine chemicals. These specialty products are used in chemical synthesis, oil and gas well drilling and completion fluids, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing and various other industrial applications. Other specialty chemicals that it produces include tertiary amines for surfactants, biocides, and disinfectants and sanitizers. A number of customers of its bromine business operate in cyclical industries, including the consumer electronics and oil field industries. As a result, demand from its customers in such industries is also cyclical.

Valuation

If you take a look at ALB's P/E and P/CF ratios, it is evident that the company is trading substantially lower than its usual levels. Its current price to sales levels also indicate the same.

Image from Seeking Alpha

Albemarle also looks cheap from a relative value perspective. Its current PE and PB level is significantly lower than its rivals and indicates a clear undervalued picture.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap PE Ratio Price/Book ALB Albemarle Corporation $7.82B 23.53 2.22 SQM Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. $5.06B 24.97 5.29 FMC FMC Corporation $10.67B 61.40 3.50 LIT Global X Lithium ETF $611.74M 33.29 2.56 LAC Lithium Americas Corp. $298.29M - 3.20 Average 35.80 3.35

Risk Factors

Albemarle competes against a number of highly competitive global specialty chemical producers. Competition is based on several key criteria, including product performance and quality, product price, product availability and security of supply, and responsiveness of product development in cooperation with customers and customer service. Competitors’ pricing decisions could compel it to decrease its prices, which could negatively affect its margins and profitability. The firm’s ability to maintain or increase its profitability is dependent upon itsability to offset decreases in the prices and margins of its products by improving production efficiency and volume and other productivity enhancements, shifting to production of higher margin chemical products and improving existing products through innovation and research and development. Changes in customers’ products or processes may enable ALB’s customers to reduce consumption of the specialty chemicals that it produces. Customers may also find alternative materials or processes that do not require its products. So, it is important that Albemarle develops new abd better products to replace the sales of products that mature and decline in use. Its results of operations, cash flows and margins could be materially adversely affected if it is unable to manage successfully the maturation of its existing products and the introduction of new products. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can also negatively impact the firm.

Conclusion

Albemarle is a renowned company in the field of specialty chemicals. Its ability to source raw materials and produce at lower costs gives it significant advantage over its competitors. The dividend is very modest, but the growth potential makes up for it. Industry reports indicate that the end markets demonstrate steady growth through 2022 and places Albemarle in a strong position. The stock is currently underpriced from a relative perspective and exhibits a nice entry opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.