Royal Bank Of Canada: 2018 Results And Outlook For 2019

Global economy shows signs of slowing down and rising interest rates put pressure on the general economy and consumer spending.

The dividend payout ratio was within the communicated range and the bank exceeded many of its key financial metrics.

RY reported excellent results in 2018 and has a long track record of growing its earnings and dividends.

Investment Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has the reputation of being the gold standard in the Canadian banking sector with its strong durable competitive advantages. RY has a conservative business approach and operates in an oligopoly banking environment in Canada. In this article, we will assess the financial results and valuation of the bank. We will also look at the operating environment and the economic outlook in order to assess if the growth rate can continue in 2019.

Financial Position And Outlook

RY is the market leader in Canada with a diversified business model and a history of generating both profit and dividend growth to its shareholders. This continued in 2018 and RY increased its net income to a record high $12.4 billion, up +8.4% YoY and increased its dividend to $3.8, up +8.3% YoY.

RY also exceeded its key financial metrics by a wide margin in 2018. Total dividends represented a payout ratio of 45% based on the FY EPS, which indicates that there is room to grow the dividend payments to shareholders.

RY maintained its leadership position in financial services in Canada. The personal & commercial banking results were driven by higher spreads, volume growth and higher card service revenue. The bank reported higher earnings in many of its business segments, in particular, the Wealth management business segment which grew by +23% YoY. The bank was also conservatively managed with an 11.5% common equity tier 1 ratio. The growth momentum in the US remained strong and RY derived 23% of its earnings from this market. The bank also had a lot of tailwinds in the US, with interest rate increases, tax-cuts and positive fundamentals in 2018.

Chart Source: Quarterly Slides Q4, page 4

RY has a long track record of growing its earnings and net income as illustrated below. RY's revenue has increased by +5.7% and net income by +8.4%, on average since 2014.

On a per share basis, earnings increased +8.6% and dividends by 7.3% YoY.

Source: Annual Report 2018

Overall, 2018 was an excellent year for the bank, but the big question is if we can expect a similar development in 2019.

Operating Environment And Outlook 2019

Global markets experienced elevated volatility in the second half of 2018, particularly in December. Rising interest rates in Canada and in the US, inflationary concerns, declining commodity prices and global trade tensions, have triggered the recent selloff in the stock market and we have entered a turbulent start for 2019.

Central banks are expected to continue to increase interest rates in 2019, as the economy is projected to grow, which will put additional pressure on the economy.

In RY's home market Canada, GDP is expected to grow by +2.0% for FY '18 and see a more moderate growth rate for FY '19. The slower growth rate (+1.7% vs. 2.0% '18) is a result of lower oil prices, but is expected to be offset by strong employment and business investments and exports outside the energy sector.

Source: Monetary Policy Report January 2019

The ratio of household debt to disposable income remained at a very high level in Canada, despite recent quarters slowdown. This will impact the growth rate for RY, since it put a limit on how much the bank can grow its loan portfolio.

Source: Monetary Policy Report, October 2018

Further statistics from IMF also shows the high level of debt in the among the Canadian households in relation to its GDP.

Source: International Monetary Fund | FRED

In the January '19 interest rate announcement, BoC maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1.75%. BOC also provided its economic outlook and we have highlighted some of the key comments from the two latest announcements below:

The global economic expansion continues to moderate, with growth forecast to slow to 3.4 per cent in 2019 from 3.7 per cent in 2018. In particular, growth in the United States remains solid but is expected to slow to a more sustainable pace through 2019 The Canadian economy as a whole grew in line with the Bank’s projection in the third quarter, although data suggest less momentum going into the fourth quarter. Household credit and regional housing markets appear to be stabilizing following a significant slowdown in recent quarters. Household spending will be dampened further by slow growth in oil producing provinces. Governing Council continues to judge that the policy interest rate will need to rise in to a neutral range to achieve the inflation target.

RY also communicated in their annual report about the Canadian housing and indebtedness which we have highlighted below:

The BoC continues to be on a path of gradually raising interest rates, this could have materially negative credit implications for our broader consumer lending activities in the future given current levels of elevated household indebtedness

It is clear that RY's earnings are significantly affected by the general business and economic conditions. Based on the outlook, we believe that the operating environment will be more challenging going forward. The economy shows signs of slowing down and high household indebtedness and rising interest rates limits the growth potential for RY.

Current Valuation

The recent selloff in the stock market has impacted RY and all Canadian banks, despite strong annual results.

RY data by YCharts

This has resulted in a significantly lower P/E ratio for RY and its competitors. RY is traded at a premium vs. its competitors.

RY PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Price to book value has come down to historical levels, but RY is traded at a premium vs. its competitors.

RY Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Conclusions

The ratio of household debt to disposable income remained at high levels in Canada. This in combination with rising interest levels and slower GDP growth, limits the growth potential and increases the risk of owning shares in RY. The bank is also traded at a premium vs. its competitors.

Due to these factors, we recommend current investors to reduce their positions in the bank and wait for a correction in the market in order to buy at a lower level.

RY is currently trading at $74 and close to its all-time high share price of $84.

RY data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.