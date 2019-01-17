Citron Publishes The Smoking Gun On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Summary

Last week, Grant’s Interest Rate Observer published a thoughtful piece of journalism that suggested a $20 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals. For copyright purposes we cannot republish, but even Ligand management cannot question the credibility and neutrality of Grant’s.

The article came out as Citron has spent months working on Ligand to get a better understanding of their “shots on goal” business model to determine whether the company’s pipeline is legitimate or nothing but a pipe dream.

Citron will expose some of the dirtier secrets of Ligand and will explain why Ligand is a company designed for the “lazy investor” whose stock price has 80% downside from its current levels once people READ.