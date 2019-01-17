Snap CFO Resigns: Why I'm Not Interested

The real story of the release was that Snap delivered a phenomenal blowout quarter. In my view, Snap is beginning to turnaround. Once sentiment turns, this stock could explode.

Tim Stone, former finance VP at Amazon is leaving Snap "to pursue other opportunities". Looking back at Stone's accomplishments at Amazon, we see that the resignation COULD be a nothing burger.

Snap shares are plunging roughly 7% in the extended-hours session, on the back of news that Snap CFO is resigning after joining in May of last year.

Snap CFO Resigns

Snap (SNAP) CFO Tim Stone is resigning, adding yet another name to the Snap executive departures list. This comes less than a year after he replaced Snap's previous CFO Drew Vollero. Mr. Stone left to "pursue other opportunities". While some may interpret his departure as a lack of confidence, I believe the departure is not as bad as it seems. Snap has had a recent problem with executive departures. Snap's problems with executive departures have not been few and far between. This was one of the key reasons I used to be short and bearish on Snap.

Here are the most important lines from the 8-K. I highlighted the most important phrases used in the filing:

On January 15, 2019, Tim Stone, our Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer, notified us of his intention to resign to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Stone has confirmed that this transition is not related to any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, regulatory matters, or practices (financial or otherwise). Mr. Stone's last day has not been determined. Mr. Stone will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer to assist in the search for a replacement and an effective transition of his duties, including through our scheduled full year 2018 financial results announcement.

While the market is interpreting his resignation as a negative, his case could be like Imran Khan's, where he may look to pursue a new job or his passion. While I do not have confirmation of this theory, I believe it is not far-fetched.

Secondly, I believe the market is interpreting the resignation as being caused by a disagreement between Mr. Stone and the direction of the company. This address seems to put those fears to rest. He did not leave because of a disagreement about corporate strategy, at least according to the filing.

Finally, if Mr. Stone was bitter with Snap, why would he continue to act as CFO until a replacement was found? On top of that, he is assisting with the search for a new CFO. His transition out of the company is being treated like it dented the integrity of Snap's general strategic goals. In reality, his transition will most likely be a professional one. I believe the selloff is extremely overdone.

A Phenomenal Quarter For Snap

More important than anything else in the 8-K was this line:

We are finalizing our fourth quarter 2018 financial results and expect to report revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results that are slightly favorable to the top end of our previously reported quarterly guidance ranges for each.

Back at the end of Q3, Snap guided for revenues of $355-380 million and an EBITDA loss of $100 to $75 million. A slight beat, let's call it a $2 or $3 million on revenue gets us $382 million in revenue for Q4. Consensus estimates are calling for $374 million in revenues. If EBITDA is at $75 million, on 1.295 billion shares implies ~$0.06/share in losses. And that's assuming EBITDA comes in at the high end of the guidance, not above the high end. EPS expectations are for $0.08 in losses. So, on both the revenue and earnings sides, Snap should report numbers above their own guidance and above consensus estimates.

If Snap reports blowout numbers that surpass expectations, we could see a sentiment turnaround in the short term similar to Twitter's (TWTR) turnaround when the company made progress monetizing their user base despite reporting a weaker overall user base.

A Turn In Sentiment, Ignited By Short Sellers

If Snap reports an acceleration in ARPU growth in Q4, the story on Snap can change from an ability to grow and retain users to its ability to monetize its 186 million DAUs. As I detailed in my last article, Snap's Q3 wasn't a bad quarter. If anything, it was a pretty strong quarter. And yet, the sell-side has been even more bearish then they were previously, while Q4 remains the best quarter because of seasonality. If ARPU numbers come in above expectations, the 22% short interest and eight days to cover could ignite a short squeeze.

While challenges remain for Snap, both Citi and Cowen have been more bullish recently, both of them upgrading the stock from sell to hold, off of stronger ad buyer confidence. According to Cowen, their ad buyer survey showed improving trends and ad spending since Snap moved to programmable auction-based ad placements. Citi says ARPU growth accelerated in the quarter. If this is true, then Q4 should bode well for Snap.

Long-Term Problems Persist

Longer term, Snap's business has many challenges that are caused both by competition (Instagram, stories, etc.) and local issues, like long-term advertiser traction. Please do not believe that long term, I am a bull. I, if anything, am more skeptical on the long-term Snap story than ever. Short-term though, Snap shares could have tremendous upside ahead of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may go long SNAP over the next 72 hours.