Lump Sum Or Dollar Cost Averaging? Neither  - Try Value Averaging

The same logic can be used in reverse for retirees making withdrawals. Value averaging increases withdrawals when the market is high and decreases them when the market is low.

Value averaging is a systematic way to allocate more money when prices are lower and less money when prices are higher.

The two most common methods of investing fresh capital are lump sum investing and dollar cost averaging (DCA). Lump sum means you invest everything at once and DCA spaces out allocations over time, typically into a fixed dollar amount per period.

Michael Edelson wrote about a third approach in Value Averaging. His value averaging (VA) strategy allocates more money after periods of positive performance and less money after periods of poor performance.

For example, in a period like last year an investor would have ideally allocated less money in Q2 and Q3 (when market prices were higher) and more money in Q1 and Q4 (when market prices were lower). A “value path” is at the core of value averaging. Rather than setting a fixed dollar amount to allocate (as in DCA), a value path specifies a desired portfolio value for a given point in time. Value averaging is effective in both rising and falling markets, with examples shown for both below.

Buying Into a Falling Market: The table below shows the S&P 500 (as represented by SPY) from 1/31/2018 to 12/31/2018. In row 1 for 1/31/2018 the first $10,000 is allocated. In row 2, SPY fell -3.6% so the portfolio value dropped to $9,636. The value path target for row 2 was $20,000. Therefore, a VA strategy calls for allocating $10,364. VA allocations were substantially higher after October and December as the S&P fell.

Buying Into a Rising Market: Same setup as above, but the period shown is from 1/31/2009 to 12/31/2009.

I should note that there is one downside of value averaging — it’s difficult to target an exact amount to allocate in a fixed window of time. In the 2018 example a VA strategy allocated slightly more than a DCA strategy, and in the 2009 example VA allocated less than DCA (since the S&P rose in 2009).

In practice, the value path can be slightly modified to make sure a value averaging strategy doesn't call for allocating more cash than is available.

Value averaging is also effective when withdrawing investments. A retiree’s objective should be to raise withdrawals when the market is high and lessen them when low. Being forced to withdraw money after periods of weak performance is related to sequence of return risk. Retirees have a very real risk of retiring at the wrong time. Being forced to withdraw money for expenses after incurring a big drawdown early in retirement impairs a portfolio’s future value.

The image below from MFS Research shows an example of sequence of return risk.

Value averaging is a way to slightly mitigate sequence of return risk since it lowers withdrawals in a drawdown. I should say that VA withdrawal strategies are only for investors that have flexibility with their withdrawal schedule.

Selling Into a Falling Market: The table below is the exact same scenario as the “buying into a falling market” example, but for a value path $10,000 lower per period (and not $10,000 higher when buying).

Value averaging is most effective when the underlying portfolio or asset you're allocating to has some volatility. For example, a value averaging strategy would be nearly identical to DCA if you were allocating to a money market fund. The fund's value wouldn't significantly decrease or increase, so the allocation amount per period would be relatively flat as in DCA. In my opinion though, any conventional portfolio of stocks and bonds certainly has enough volatility to consider a value averaging approach.

In summary, value averaging is an effective alternative to lump sum investing or dollar cost averaging. I personally use it whenever new clients want to spread out initial allocations over time.

