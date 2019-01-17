Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/15/19

|
Includes: ACOR, BBDC, EHI, HIX, IFF, JQC, XFLT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/15/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);
  • Barings BDC (BBDC); and
  • Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income T (XFLT); and
  • Nuveen Cr Str Inc Fd (JQC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Village Bank & Trust Financial (VBFC);
  • WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO);
  • Destination Xl (DXLG);
  • VMware (VMW);
  • Varian Medical (VAR);
  • Tech Data (TECD);
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • DexCom (DXCM); and
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • National Vision (EYE); and
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Intersections (INTX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

General Catalyst IX

BO

Intersections

INTX

JB*

$45,438,692

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$7,275,225

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$4,023,863

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Nuveen Cr Str Inc Fd

JQC

B

$1,751,289

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$1,266,504

6

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB

$508,057

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

B

$255,183

8

Basmadjian Lauren Michelle

O

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Tm Fd

XFLT

B

$100,274

9

Cannell Capital

BO

Destination Xl

DXLG

B

$77,885

10

Lehman Kenneth R

BO

Village Bank & Trust Financial

VBFC

JB*,B

$60,996

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$25,335,780

2

Carli Maurizio

VP, SO

VMware

VMW

S

$5,408,747

3

Butler Mark L

CEO, DIR, BO

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

OLLI

AS

$1,990,058

4

Moyer James C

DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$1,808,864

5

Dutkowsky Robert M

DIR

Tech Data

TECD

S

$910,172

6

Sayer Kevin R

PR, CEO, CB

DexCom

DXCM

AS

$845,930

7

Kennedy Kolleen T

VP, PR

Varian Medical

VAR

AS

$807,750

8

Fahs L Reade

CEO, DIR

National Vision

EYE

AS

$750,000

9

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Acorda Therapeutics

ACOR

S

$702,789

10

Rubin Kevin

CFO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$573,410

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.