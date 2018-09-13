MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was founded in Argentina and incorporated in the United States in 1999 before its IPO on Nasdaq back in 2007. The company operates one the largest online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms across 19 countries in Central and South America following a similar model pioneered by eBay, Inc. (EBAY). In fact, eBay was an early investor in MELI maintaining a strategic partnership until selling its final share in the company in 2016. The company has evolved adding financial services and payment solutions along with a logistics network for deliveries. Shares of MELI have been a big winner over the past decade up an impressive 1000% since 2009 and more recently up 235% in the last 3 years.

MercadoLibre monthly stock price chart. Source: finviz.com

Short Opportunity

Despite the enormous success in the past decade and still ongoing growth, I think the stock price is stretched at the current level. My biggest concern is the recent evolution of the e-commerce space in the region, particularly among emerging competitors in key markets like Brazil. The reality is that MercadoLibre is no longer the only game in town, which may have been the bullish case 5-10 years ago. I believe the market is assigning an overly aggressive growth premium to the company in part due to a lack of recognition of non-US traded Latam competitors.

MELI is difficult to value as it has reported negative EBITDA over the last year and not expected to earn a profit for fiscal 2018. A trailing-twelve-month price-to-sales ratio of 10x is more in line with mobile payment comparables like Square, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQ) at 9.2x and PagSeguro Digital, Ltd. (PAGS) at 9.3x, than a pure play marketplace e-commerce business like Brazil's B2W Digital SA or even eBay both at approximately 3x PS. This is despite the marketplace business for MELI still representing over 50% of revenues. I think MELI should more reasonably be priced somewhere between eBay and at a discount to Square especially considering the higher risk environment of operating in Latin America.

MELI comparables. Source - data by YCharts/ br.advfn.com, table by author

A catalyst for a move lower could come with the next earnings report expected to be released in mid-February, although the date has yet to be confirmed. I'll be looking for signs of a momentum change in the marketplace business, where I see MELI as particularly vulnerable with increasing competition across the region.

Consumers and would-be merchants now have more choices which is leading to a proverbial 'race to the bottom'. MELI has already reported weaker margins over the past year in part from offering aggressive incentives like; flat-rate listings and free shipping in an effort at customer retention. Management commented on this back in the Q2 earnings release conference call:

Consequently, Q2 was a transition quarter where we spent the better part of the period adjusting our financial model in order to realign with our commitment to deliver profitable growth. We feel that we have made strides in this direction and will continue to make changes to our pricing model and free shipping program as we see fit and have found pricing levels towards the end of the quarter that deliver both profit and growth once again.

I expect margin pressure in the marketplace business to continue. Within the payments segment and financial services, Latam Fintech has quickly become a crowded space with major corporations able to match and or exceed the necessary investments in this area. MELI appears to be losing its competitive advantages and possibly its strategic focus.

This article will explore three points that make up my bearish thesis and short case.

Deteriorating financial position - surging operating expenses, falling margins, and higher debt

- surging operating expenses, falling margins, and higher debt Intensifying local competition - numerous e-commerce sites are vying for the same customers. A number of mobile payment services are also growing quickly. Not to mention the looming presence of global giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The market is growing, but MELI is no longer the only game in town.

numerous e-commerce sites are vying for the same customers. A number of mobile payment services are also growing quickly. Not to mention the looming presence of global giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The market is growing, but MELI is no longer the only game in town. Extreme valuation - stock trades at 147x 2-year forward (FY2020) consensus earnings, 8x-forward sales.

Financials Recap

MercadoLibre, Inc. logo. Source: company website

There's no denying MercadoLibre is a fast-growing giant with revenues of $1.5bn in the last twelve months, up a 16.5% in USD and 69.5% y/y on an FX-neutral basis in Q3. The recent surge in growth is being led by its financial services and payments-processing segment.

MercadoLibre Local Currency Revenue Growth. Source - Q3'18 Results

Higher investments in these growth areas, however, have largely unsettled the financial profile of the company leading to increasing debt and negative earnings this year. The company faced challenges in 2018 from exchange rate movements particularly with respect to the Argentine Peso leading to wider loses in USD.

MercadoLibre results of operations. Source - Q3'18 Results

Operating margin over the last twelve months is now negative 3.06% compared to a level that averaged above 20% for much of the period between 2010 and 2015. The company has invested heavily in building out its payments platform and logistics services expanding beyond its traditional marketplace business.

Management described the expansion into financial services as the main contributor to margin contraction back in the Q2 conference call.

The cost of mPOS devices, issuance of MercadoPago credit and debit cards, increased collection fees from our growing payments business, and increasing costs of deploying our infrastructure on public clouds explain the gross margin compression.

MELI Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has issued increasing debt to finance its growth in the form of convertible bonds, the last in August 2018. Overall, this is a classic example of a high-growth stage tech company that is investing heavily for the future with the market seemingly ignoring near-term balance sheet weakness. The market remains bullish on MELI despite the widening loses.

MELI Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Competition

A major point in the bear case is my belief that the market and MELI investors have yet to recognize the growing threat of increasing competition. Management described the threat to long-term growth in its latest Q3 earnings conference call.

The hurdles and threats we will face to achieve our long-term vision are aggressive ingenious and well-funded competitors, growth challenges and execution risks, and the need to deploy considerable investments to meet an expanding opportunity throughout multiple countries.

A number of direct competitors in the same "3rd party merchant-fulfill" marketplace segment are gaining traction. Below, I highlight companies in Brazil, MELI's largest market at 60% of revenues, that represent headwinds for MELI growth in the country.

E-commerce marketplace

B2W Digital SA - traded in Brazil market under ticker BTWO3, market cap ~USD $5.8bn. Member of MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM)

Direct competitor to MELI's marketplace business in Brazil. Operates a number of retail platforms, also has payments solutions and logistics services.

Appears to be gaining momentum. Company has 29% of 'marketplace' e-commerce segment according to investor relations up 410 basis points in the last year. Growth of gross merchandise value 'GMV' up 64.5% in Q3, ahead of MELI at 33% in Brazil.

Composite below of MELI and B2W investor presentation of Brazil results demonstrates diverging growth. B2W also noted higher site traffic and app downloads compared to MercadoLibre during this holiday season (page 23 of IR presentation). MercadoLibre and B2W Digital Q3 Earnings Results. Sources - MELI, B2W

Via Varejo SA - traded in Brazil under ticker VVAR3. Market cap ~USD $1.7bn (market cap BRL 6.535bn @ 3.75 FX per USD).

Company operates the largest network of brick-and-mortar furniture and electronics stores in Brazil under brand names, Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio.

Recent push into e-ecommerce including 'marketplace' fulfillment by merchant "3P" posting growth in GMW of 24.2% in Q3 which is the core MELI model (graphic below).

Via Varejo is also in the payments solutions and mobile wallet game with its via 'AIRFOXX - VVPAY' segment.

Via Varejo SA 11/18 Investor Presentation. Source - Investor Presentation

FinTech Payments and Credit Services

Cielo SA - (OTCPK:OTCPK:CIOXY) Market cap $7.5bn. Member of MSCI Emerging Markets Index

Cielo is the current largest payments processor in Brazil but facing slower growth eroding market share from growing list of competitors.

Q3 financial transactions processed reached BRL $150.7bn ~USD $40.2bn compared to MELI which processed USD $4.6bn.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Market cap $7.0bn, NYSE IPO 2018

PAGS Q3 payments processed reached BRL $20.3bn ~USD 5.4bn, up 90% y/y.

Company number of active merchants on the platform increased 55.8% with growth of 1.4 million net new merchants. In contrast, MELI actually reported a decline in unique sellers to 4.3m in Q3 from 4.6m in 3Q'17.

PagSeguro Q3 Earnings Release. Source - PagSeguro IR

Nu Pagamentos SA 'Nubank' (private). $4bn valuation, recent investment from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Nubank raised over $527 million so far in over six funding rounds, including from international investors Sequoia Capital and DST Global. Nubank has issued over 5 million credit cards and has signed up 2.5 million customers to digital payment accounts.

The above are only a few examples of firms in Brazil that are in direct competition with MELI. Looking at the other markets in Latin America like Mexico and Chile; the situation is similar with traditional retailers and credit card providers increasingly moving to e-commerce and mobile payments solutions. The market is fast growing for everyone, but I believe increased competition will pressure margins in the long run, all-in-all bearish for MELI.

Looming Global Giants

Beyond direct marketplace e-commerce peers discussed above, Walmart is making a push in online retail in select markets in Latin America already with a large presence in Mexico. In September 2018, Walmart announced the acquisition of Cornershop, Inc., "a leading online marketplace for on-demand delivery from supermarkets, pharmacies and specialty food retailers in Mexico and Chile." The company described the transaction as "an important step forward in accelerating the company’s omnichannel capabilities and growth in Latin America." The move demonstrates how the market remains dynamic and will be fiercely competitive. Considering the periphery markets beyond the major countries, Bloomberg news reported last year how "Walmart’s Killing It in Central America" highlighting how the Mexican subsidiary (Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB ) operating Walmart’s business in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica is dominating the region while MercadoLibre and B2W Digital are more focused on South American countries.

Amazon Inc. has taken steps to expand in Latin America opening new offices in Colombia and Argentina in the past year as reported by Reuters. The main challenge for a foreign company to expand in a country like Brazil is attempting to navigate complex tax structure and poor logistical infrastructure. In this regard, MercadoLibre and local players have an advantage, but that won't stop Amazon from trying. Reports of Amazon eyeing warehouse space in Brazil show the company is moving forward with expansion in the region. One advantage of Amazon is its notable service offerings like Prime Video and consumer products that raise awareness for its retail business. I expect the cumulative impact of all these factors as slowing growth for MELI going forward.

Slowing Unique Buyers Growth

Q3 represented a milestone for MercadoLibre, but not one that the company is celebrating. The number of unique buyers reached 17.9 million up 9.8% year over year. This is the first time that growth slid under double-digits in at least the last 5 years. You won't find the below chart in any investor relations presentation because the company only reports the number of unique buyers and sellers, not the year over year change. To me the 'slowdown' here highlights a key tenement of the bear case in that; the organic-growth of the core-business is decelerating. Higher average revenue per user is good, but a fast-growing user base is more indicative of brand momentum.

MercadoLibre unique buyers growth. Source - company data and author

The current growth in GMV and items purchased that MELI is reporting suggest existing and repeat customers are simply buying more on the platform. This is fine, but the slowdown in unique buyers previews a potential cap on growth down the line. Increasing competition in broader e-commerce in the region will divert more and more potential users to other sites.

Word on Valuation - 'Rich'

MercadoLibre is expected to report full year FY2018 results with a consensus estimate of negative (-$0.83) EPS. The company may return to profitability this year with consensus estimates looking for the company to reach EPS of $0.64 in FY2019 and $2.36 in FY2020. This implies that MELI is currently trading at ~145x 2 year ahead 2020 earnings. On a revenue basis, price-to-sales basis, MELI stock currently trades at 9.9x. At least "rich" by most measures. The company will need solid execution and customer retention to return to profitability over the forecast horizon.

EPS Estimates vs. Actual FY2016 - FY2020. Source - yCharts.com

The other side to this is that consensus estimates for both revenues and EPS have actually been trending down for the past year. The street is rolling back expectations for the company even as the stock remains well bid.

MELI Revenue Estimates for 2 Fiscal Years Ahead data by YCharts

Taking a look at implied stock prices at varying levels of forward-earnings multiples, I'll give MELI the benefit of the doubt and respect its current FY2020 consensus EPS estimate at $2.36 per share. In a scenario where the market begins to get more bearish on MELI, I see the stock trading at a multiple closer to '100x' by the end of 2019. My price target of $235 per share represents 33% downside. In December 2018, amid the broader stock market plunge, MELI traded down to as low as $257, and I see that level as being re-tested this year with eventually changing sentiment.

MercadoLibre valuation matrix. Source: EPS estimate by YCharts/table author

Short Availability

Interactive Brokers currently lists 350,000 shares available to short representing $122.5 million dollars in exposure. This compares to an average daily trading volume of 640,000 shares in the stock.

Short Borrow Availability screenshot 01/16/2019. Source - Interactive Brokers

Risks

Shorting high growth tech stocks like MercadoLibre is always risky with the possibility of the current perceived over-valuation simply becoming even more expensive.

One factor I would consider as bullish and a risk to the short trade recommendation is the current trend of the strengthening Brazilian economy and the broader recovery in emerging market/LATAM currencies. MELI will likely benefit from an FX boost this year. The company could outperform targets and return to profitability faster than expected. The ability to improve margins across its platform would likely send shares higher. A potentially strong quarter earnings result could send shares to the $375 level, which is the current consensus analyst price target according to Yahoo Finance. The street target implies a PS multiple on current TTM revenues of 10.9x. I see the reward-risk setup of a short trade at approximately 3.5 to 1, with $110 (to the $235 price target) against risking $30 to the upside.

Takeaway

MercadoLibre is trading as if it has cornered the market for e-commerce and payment solutions in Latin America, but that's simply not the case. The stock is just too expensive at current levels to be chasing higher. I view the risks as tilted to the downside and MELI more speculative as a long with limited near-term upside.