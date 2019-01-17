2018 In The Numbers And What It Means For 2019 - Part VI: Currencies

Since history tends to repeat itself, the 2018 numbers are certainly relevant for our 2019 projections.

Part IV is focusing on currencies, mainly the USD (UUP), EUR (FXE), and the JPY (FXY).

Remember: "It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie"

It's time to look back at 2018, see what worked well, what didn't work so well, and what went horribly wrong.

There is no future without a past, because what is to be cannot be imagined except as a form of repetition. - Siri Hustvedt

Background

Normally, in a broadly-diversified portfolio, there's something that's working well, in any given year.

The most intuitive example is the (historical) inverse correlation that exists between stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV, VTI, VOO, VEA, EFA, IEFA, VWO) and bonds (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, SHV, EMB, SHY, HYG).

When stocks and bonds go down in tandem, something else is often up - be it US Treasury ("UST") long-duration (TLT) or inflation-protected ("TIPS", TIP, OTC:TIPS) bonds, commodities (DBC), REITs (VNQ) or gold (GLD).

Well, 2018 was different.

In 2018, more than any year in recent history, an overwhelming majority of asset classes were down. In the below table, presenting 15 different asset classes, only one finished the year higher - cash (BIL).

Furthermore, no major asset-class gained (at least) 5% in 2018, for the first time since 1972.

While cash ended 2018 as the best performer, the worst performers, with double-digit negative total returns, were:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) -15.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) -13.8%

Invesco DB Commodity Tracking (DBC) -11.6%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) -11.1%

When looking at the past 11 years (2008-2018), only two asset classes have delivered annualized negative total returns:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) -0.2%

Invesco DB Commodity Tracking (DBC) -6.6%

The best asset-classes, delivering the highest annualized total returns, over the past 11 years were large-caps followed by small-caps:

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY) +7.2%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) +6.8%

As we all know, without knowledge of the past there is no future. This is exactly what we try to do in this series. Looking back at 2018 assist us greatly in better preparing for 2019.

Series 7

The original intention was to have four parts in this series. However, we realized that including everything we have/need to say about four asset classes in one part (the last one) is too much, even for us. Therefore, we decided to stretch things a bit longer and turn it into a seven-part series.

Past publications include the following:

There's no exam taking place once you finish reading this article, but we surely hope this series will allow you to better understand and cope with the markets in 2019.

The Greenback is Back!

While cyptocurrencies (BLOK, BLCN; to be discussed in the next/last past of this series) were moving sharply lower, the US Dollar ("USD"; UUP) was moving higher. With the exception of the Japanese Yen (FXY), the USD was up against every major global currency in 2018.

In-spite of the bullish year, it's important to remember that there is an implication to everything and president Trump's unilateralism might have unintended consequences.

Dollar share of currency reserves slipped to 61.9% in Q3/2018, near a 5-year low

Euro's share of currency reserves rose from 20.3% in Q2/2018 to 20.5% in Q3/2018, highest level since late-2014.

Yen's share spiked to 5%, the highest level in 16-years!

In more simple words, while the USD still benefits from a safe-haven status, this status seems to keep deteriorating over time. Slowly, but surely.

Is long USD a Too Crowded Trade?

According to BofAML (BAC) most recent Fund Manager survey, long USD is the most crowded trade, for the second month in a row.

Recall that the long FAANG+BAT was the most crowded trade for 10-month (February-November 2018, inclusive), but it didn't end that well...

Only Netflix Inc (NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) finished 2018 in the green, but all members have lost a lot of ground since their highs.

Interestingly, though, while Facebook Inc (FB), Apple Inc (AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) tanked during the last 6 weeks of 2018 (-10.72% on average), the BAT/Chinese related stocks - Baidu Inc (BIDU), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY) - held much better (+4.28% on average).

Euro (EUR): Happy (?) 20th Birthday

It's time to wish the European single currency (FXE) a happy 20th birthday. In 1999 the common currency mage its debut at $1.18. Since then, it swung between $0.82 (shortly after its appearance) and $1.60.

It trades now around $1.14, about 5% below the 20-year (1999-2018, inclusive) moving average of $1.2069.

Why is the EUR trading relatively weak over the past year? It's quite simple actually and the below chart demonstrates this.

While the Fed's balance sheet keeps shrinking by $50bn a month (running on autopilot), the ECB is still fully reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds.

While the Fed's total assets now account for less than 20% of US GDP, the ECB's balance sheet remains above 40% of Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) GDP.

Following dovish Fed/Powell remarks, the EUR jumped over $1.15, mostly due to general USD weakness.

Fed member Bostic said that monetary policy could move in either direction going forward. He added that he is open to a rate cut if downside risks all come to bear.

However, that didn't hold for too long.

Fed's chair Powell said that the balance sheet would be "substantially smaller", as reduction will continue to run on autopilot. This was enough to rattle many market participants who may have been hoping for a slower pace of, or even an end to, asset reductions. As a result, the EUR quickly dropped back below $1.15.

The main problem of the EUR is the level of competitiveness among Eurozone countries, that has greatly diverged since the EUR was introduced.

Big labor cost gaps have opened up, reaching unsustainable levels. It's noticeable why a country like Italy (EWI), in which labor costs rose dramatically, finds it hard/impossible to compete with countries like Germany (EWG), France (EWQ), or even Spain (EWP).

No real progress has been made in restoring the competitiveness of the weaker countries in recent years. One hope/solution is left for those: Higher wages in Germany.

Despite its serious construction defects, that still lead the Eurozone from crisis to crisis nowadays, the Euro is 20 years old. A reason for celebration? I'm not so sure about this. Clearly, the next 20 years have got to be different.

Japanese Yen (JPY)

Japan (EWJ, DXJ), the land of rising sun, is also the land of the rising Yen. The market turmoil during Q4, and mostly in December 2018, has taken the USDJPY back to levels the pair hasn't seen for many months.

Aside of the obvious, traditional, run-to-safety, the Japanese Yen strength was also intensified by a massive close of open short JPY positions.

Many hedge funds have been caught with their pants down, maintaining large short JPY positions throughout the fourth quarter of 2018.

Another factor that assisted the Yen greatly was the catastrophic year that EM currencies had, mainly the Argentine Peso, Turkish Lira, Brazilian Real, and Russian Ruble.

Nevertheless, most investors don't expect the JPY to maintain its upward trajectory. It's very likely that should the strength of the Yen continues, the Bank of Japan will intervene.

A move back to 100 will be devastating for the Japanese, exports-oriented, economy.

Having said that, it's important to remember that the Japanese Yen is considered the ultimate safe-haven currency. At times when the levels of fear, uncertainty and/or volatility rise - so does the JPY.

We are not going long JPY here, but since we view 2019 as a prime candidate to become a year with rising levels of fear, uncertainty and/or volatility - we won't bet against this currency either.

When it comes to the JPY, our best advice would be to sit on the sidelines. Any currency position is risky, but betting on the JPY in 2019 - either direction - seems to us like a riskier bet than usual. Therefore, we pass and we rather maintain a neutral stance here.

The Chinese Job

The US Dollar Index, called DXY, is measuring the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, comprised of the US main trade partners.

Note that over the past year, a big chunk of the movements in the DXY was driven by the Chinese Yuan ("USDCNY"; CNY, CYB)

The USDCNY seems to be the main component of USD moves lately, as Chinese data is becoming more influential and China is becoming a clear protagonist in the FX market.

In case you've missed it, China's Yuan strengthened recently to its best level vs. the USD since July 2018.

As a matter of fact, last week was the Yuan's biggest weekly gain vs. the USD since 2005. The strong performance, so far this year, is in sharp contrast to China's deepening economic woes. This might be the best clue yet that China and the US are nearing a trade deal.

There isn't enough focus on China's external debt, much of which is owed in dollars and needs to be rolled over every year. With $1.2 trillion needing to be rolled over this year, the threat of a funding crunch is rising.

China's dangerous USD-denominated debt addiction complicates its ability to stimulate its economy with a weaker currency.

The Russian Probe

During Q2/2018, Russia (RSX, ERUS) central bank dumped $101 billion of US Treasury ("UST") holdings from its huge reserves. The central bank moves reserves from Dollar to Euro and Yuan (bought a quarter of world's total Yuan reserves!), as part of a broad shift that could challenge global post-Bretton-Woods currency regime.

Another asset that Russia is shifting money into is gold (GLD). Selling UST and buying gold has been a long-standing trend by the Russian central bank.

Indeed, gold deserves a fresh look, not just because of a resurgent in safe-haven demand, amid a torrid start to the new year, but also because of the US' ballooning budget deficit.

The growing deficit is not only raising serious concerns about the US Dollar's long-term, sustained, value, but it also pushes more and more money, e.g. reserves, into alternatives, e.g. gold.

How dramatic is this shift? Dramatic enough to hurt even a currency that is (used to be?) perceived one of the most attractive safe-havens, worldwide.

We might be witnessing a start of a fresh, medium-term, bearish trend for the Swiss Franc ("CHF"; FXF). According to IMF PPP metrics, the CHF is easily the most expensive currency in the world. Yet, it offers the most negative yields in the world too... A real conundrum.

Implications for 2019

1. First and foremost, we are likely witnessing one of the last victory laps of the USD. If it hasn't peaked as of yet, the peak is near.

Recall that we were bullish on the greenback since March 2018 - and spot on. Just saying...

If we've seen, or are about to see, the USD peaking, this is a very positive catalyst for risky assets and commodity prices.

The DXY (US Dollar Index) is already down 2.5% from its high.

2. The dollar has clearly lost some of its safe-haven status over the past few years. 2018 was the third-straight year on which the JPY appreciated against the USD. More to come? Very likely.

3. According to investors and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, Emerging Market ("EM") bonds (EMB, EMLC, PCY, VWOB), stocks (VWO, IEMG, EEM), and currencies will outperform developed markets this year, with Brazil (EWZ) being the top pick of traders, across all asset-classes.

On the other hand, it's important to note that these views stand in sharp contrast to Goldman Sachs (GS) risk appetite indicator, which is currently showing a very bearish reading.

Bottom Line

JP Morgan (JPM) said that the recent sell-off in global markets has a striking similarity to the one in late 2015-early 2016. If so, investors should feel very comfortable going forward.

Back in 2016, a recession didn't materialize, thanks to three elements that were in play:

Chinese stimulus.

Dovish (at least not hawkish) Fed.

Weak USD.

While the first element is already happening, the other two look as if they're off to a good start. Even if they are not immediate, the last two elements are certainly in the cards for 2019.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is strengthening the "need" for a dovish Fed. According to the bank, the S&P 500's return would suffer to the degree of 3.3% this year, if the Fed continues reducing its balance sheet (MBS holdings) at a pace of $15 billion a month.

Sectors that are most at risk include Real Estate (XLRE), Industrials (XLI), Materials (XLB), and Technology (XLK).

It seems like (almost) everybody wish to see a weaker USD in 2019. Whether on a political (e.g. president Trump), economical (e.g. Fed), or purely financial (e.g. investors) ground.

Who doesn't wish to see a weak USD? The Europeans.

They already have so many problems (this will be covered in the fourth and final part of another series...) and now they also need to worry about a no-deal Brexit (EWU).

The last thing they need is a weaker USD that will erode one of the last remaining pillars in the European economy: Exports.

Remove this pillar and the Euro's 20th birthday will be anything but a party.

