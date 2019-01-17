Valuation Of Facebook In Terms Of Expectations For Q4

From a fundamental point of view, it means that Facebook's rational capitalization will be at least 20% higher than the current level.

According to expectations, the company's revenue TTM growth will be 36% YoY and EPS TTM will increase by 37% YOY.

Facebook's (FB) financial results for Q4 '18 are to be published in less than two weeks, and today I want to show what it will mean from a fundamental point of view if the company's results happen to be within analysts' expectations.

Let's start with the revenue. Average expectations suggest that Facebook's revenue in the last quarter was $16.41 bn. Consequently, the revenue TTM reached $55.33 bn. The long-term relationship between Facebook's capitalization and its revenue TTM means that the balanced size of the company's capitalization will be almost $550 bn, i.e. more than 28% above the current actual level:

In connection with the fact that Facebook's revenue growth rate affects its price, the long-term relationship between its two-year CAGR and the EV/Revenue multiple statistically demonstrates the highest quality. As part of this relationship, Facebook's expected revenue growth rate in Q4 '18 corresponds to the EV/Revenue multiple of 7.2. This means that if such indicators as total debt and cash/equivalents do not significantly change in Q4 '18, Facebook's rational capitalization will be around $440 or 3% above the current actual level:

Now let's turn to profitability indicators among which I consider EBITDA to be the most suitable one for financial analysis.

According to analysts' average estimates, the EPS TTM of Facebook will be $7.38 in Q4 '18. Based on the relationship between the EPS TTM and the EBITDA TTM, it can be forecast that the EBITDA TTM of Facebook in Q4 2018 will be around $31 bn:

Further, based on the long-term relationship between its capitalization and the EBITDA absolute size, it can be forecast that Facebook's rational capitalization will exceed $500 billion or 20% above the current actual level:

Moving on. In the case of Facebook, there is no qualitative relationship between the EBITDA growth rate and the size of the company's capitalization. Instead, let's compare Facebook with the FAAAMG companies through the EV/EBITDA multiple:

So, such a comparison shows that Facebook is approximately fairly valued by the market. But if you make a similar comparison by adjusting the EV/EBITDA multiple for the EBITDA growth rates, Facebook turns out to be considerably undervalued:

Bottom Line

Over the past six months, the capitalization of Facebook has dropped by almost 30% due to the unfavorable rumors circulating about the company. Despite this fact, Facebook continues to grow, which widens the gap between its actual and fundamentally reasonable level of capitalization. And if Facebook's financial results in Q4 '18 are at least within analysts' average expectations, judging by the proposed models, the company's rational capitalization will be at least 20% higher than the current level. At my glance, this is a reason for not selling Facebook's shares before the release of financial statements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.