Quick Take

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) intends to raise gross proceeds of $30 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The medical device company develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation products for various conditions.

BWAY is expanding the conditions for its treatment device as it seeks U.S. investment. Its stock is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with a current market cap of ILS357 million ($96.8 million).

Company And Technology

Jerusalem, Israel-based Brainsway was founded in 2003 to develop and sell non-invasive neuromodulation products that use its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder [MDD] and obsessive-compulsive disorder [OCD].

Management is headed by President and CEO Yaacov Michlin, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously President and CEO at Yissum - Hebrew University Technology Transfer.

Brainsway has developed the Deep TMS technology which modulates the physiological activity of the brain by using magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons. The company believes its technology has the potential to be ‘safe and effective for the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric, neurological and addiction disorders beyond MDD and OCD.’

Below is a brief overview video of the Deep TMS treatment for depression:

Source: Brainsway

The Deep TMS technology includes an H-Coil that is ‘designed to transmit electric current flows at varying rates, creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in certain areas of the brain in accordance with the operating frequency, with the effect of treating the disorder associated with that area of the brain.’

The company’s first commercial Deep TMS product received FDA clearance in 2013 for the treatment of MDD in adults who failed to achieve improvement from antidepressants in the current episode.

Brainsway is currently holding multicenter clinical trials to get FDA clearance of Deep TMS for smoking cessation and post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] and is planning other trials for opioid addiction, fatigue in multiple sclerosis [MS], and post-stroke rehabilitation.

Below is the current status of the company’s condition treatment pipeline:

Source: F-1 statement

The firm is currently developing a ‘next generation multichannel stimulator allowing for simultaneous modulation of different areas of the brain with independent stimulation parameters, thus potentially enabling more flexible and effective treatment of various brain disorders.’

Investors in the company included Phoenix Insurance Company, IBI Investment House and Yelin Lapidot Investment House. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

In the US, which accounts for 89% of Brainsway’s revenue, the company acquires customers through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brainsway USA as a direct marketing and sales channel. The company currently has existing sales, marketing, and support infrastructure.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven in recent periods, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q3 2018 51.6% 2017 56.8% 2016 44.9%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Engine, the global neuromodulation market is projected to surpass $11 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11% between 2018 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are a growing incidence of neurological disorders, increasing geriatric population and a rising awareness regarding the safety and effectiveness of neuromodulation devices.

Major direct competitors that provide or are developing TMS treatments include:

Neuronetics (STIM)

Magventure

Magstim

MAG & More

Cloud TMS

Nexstim

Financial Status

BWAY’s recent financial results show strong growth in top line revenue, gross profit, and gross margin. Negative EBITDA has been reduced but cash flow used in operations has increased.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 11,265,000 49.3% 2017 $ 11,145,000 -3.3% 2016 $ 11,524,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 9,141,000 56.0% 2017 $ 8,550,000 -6.0% 2016 $ 9,097,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 81.1% 2017 76.7% 2016 78.9% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q3 2018 $ (3,362,000) 2017 $ (6,611,000) 2016 $ (2,069,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q3 2018 $ (2,769,000) 2017 $ (3,467,000) 2016 $ (2,402,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $9.5 million in cash and $14.4 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

BWAY intends to raise $30.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm is currently listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as “BRIN.”

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for sales and marketing for our clinical trial of Deep TMS for opioid addiction; ... for our clinical trial of Deep TMS for fatigue in MS; and... for our clinical trial of Deep TMS for post-stroke rehabilitation; to repay the outstanding balance of our borrowings under our credit facility, which bears interest equal to quarterly LIBOR + 6%, and is repayable in eight equal quarterly installments commencing April 2019 and ending January 2021; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Cantor.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.