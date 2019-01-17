Facebook: Right Price, Wrong Outlook

Like Facebook? Love Facebook? Loathe Facebook? It doesn't matter; 2.6 billion other people are on it every month.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) continues to be a frustrating investment. Although I never assumed that Facebook's recovery would be quick, I do fully understand that you don't get a tremendous investment opportunity when outlooks are strong and rosy.

On the contrary, it is precisely when outlooks are murky and uncertain that the investment opportunity is greatest - when expectations are low. These underlying dynamics are at play with Facebook. Altogether, leaving FB tremendously undervalued.

Outlook - Highly Uncertain

The aspect of Facebook which investors are most fearful is uncertainty. Investors are weighing up two different near-term headwinds: its top-line growth; and whether its elevated expense run-rate will persist in being elevated going forward or ultimately run-off. I shall discuss both of these in order.

Throughout Facebook's latest earnings call, the company has given investors and analysts enough details for one to calculate an estimate of its top-line growth for 2019. Below are my estimates (which are just slightly higher than those of Wall Street, but only slightly).

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings, earnings call

Above is the first problem facing Facebook. On the top line, investors are understandably concerned that the trendline (highlighted red above) is not looking great.

However, let's spend some time thinking this through. We are considering a company where during a period of trough-growth, it is likely to grow above 20% to be a bad investment? That's a fantastic level of growth in my opinion. While acquiescing that this is meaningfully lower than Facebook's growth in the past. Having said that, the past is the past.

Once again, investing in a company where its top-line growth is slowing is a challenge, of course. But it also offers investors a strong margin of safety in terms of valuation (more on valuation below).

Next, we have to deal with its elevated expenses for FY 2019. This in a period of decreased top-line growth where the vast majority of companies would have played the short-term game and done the opposite - and aggressively cut back on expenses. Not Facebook. Quite on the contrary, as it turns out. In an effort to further solidify its long-term opportunity, Facebook has not been shy in ramping up expenses. The table below drives home this point.

Source: Author's calculations, earnings call

Investors should be bracing themselves for roughly $46 billion of total expenses for FY 2019 - if CFO David Wehner forecast during Q3 2018 earnings call can be trusted. In other words, for FY 2019, Facebook's operating income should hover around $27 billion - or no expected growth compared with FY 2018.

So why would I passionately argue for paying up a $420 billion market cap valuation for a company with no bottom-line growth expectations in the near-term?

The Facebook Toll Bridge

Let's focus on an objective fact: 2.6 billion people use one of Facebook's platforms per month. Let's really stop and think about this figure. In fact, without any more information, this figure is truly astounding. Readers might love Facebook or loathe Facebook, but at the end of the day, Facebook has a tremendous grip over our society.

Think of a toll bridge, where every month, this number of people pass through it? Wall Street gets anxious that monthly active user (MAU) growth numbers are slowing - my argument is that it doesn't really matter. Over time, Facebook can continue to monetize its platform as it has so successfully done up to this point.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

Once more, ultimately, as investors, we are not being asked to pay much, if anything at all, for growth from Facebook. Facebook's P/Cash Flow from Operations are hovering around 15X, which I strongly contend is an inappropriately low multiple.

Readers should remember that Facebook is an extremely asset-light business. Moreover, not only does its cash from operations translate into a high level of free cash flow, but also once we consider its financial position with its large horde of cash, it becomes yet another reason why Facebook is undervalued.

Here is the thing, the company has minimal liabilities. Consequently, when its valuation remains depressed for prolonged periods of time, it is able to deploy large sums of cash to repurchase its own shares, which benefits long-term shareholders, which is precisely what Facebook is doing at present.

Takeaway

Facebook is going through a highly turbulent period, with its top-line showing signs of slowing, while at the same time, management is unreservedly increasing its expenses in order to best solidify its long-term prospects. When combined together, this is causing investor sentiment to remain negative on Facebook, and offers strong-willed contrarian investors with a tremendous investment opportunity.

Facebook will release its all-important Q4 2018 results in less than two weeks' time. During which it will undoubtedly use the opportunity to reassure investors. Readers can expect an update from me shortly after.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.