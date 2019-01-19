Buying A Rental Property Vs. Stocks: Which Is A Better Investment?

We are here talking about REITs – an asset class that has historically outperformed most other asset classes. Warren Buffett is investing in REITs. Are you?

Most investors appear to ignore a 3rd option that combines the positive attributes of stocks (liquidity and passive management) with the benefits of real estate (higher total returns).

Both offer a unique set of pros and cons. Rental investors may target higher total returns, but this comes at the cost of greater managerial responsibilities and illiquidity.

Many people who traditionally invested in real estate often do not trust - or bother to understand the stock market, while most people who invest in stocks are uncomfortable with real estate.

This has led to widely varying opinions on the topic of stock market versus rental property - making it very difficult for newcomers to find a simple and objective comparison. I have myself invested in both asset classes for years and believe to understand the pros and cons of both approaches. It is not an "either/or" type of question and both approaches are equally valid. The best approach to pick is mostly a question of:

Personal preferences

Risk tolerance

Return objectives

Current valuations

To help you make your own decision, we seek to provide an objective comparison and finish the article by sharing a 3rd option that we prefer over rentals and stocks in most cases.

Source

(1) Buying a Rental Property vs. Stocks - Cash Flow and Total Return

Generally speaking, stocks pay relatively little in cash flow (or dividends) to shareholders and generate the majority of their returns from capital appreciation. This is particularly true today as the S&P 500 (SPY) trades at a historically low dividend yield of just 1.96%:

Nonetheless, stocks have averaged total returns of right around 10% per year since 1928; so clearly, a low dividend yield does not tell the full story.

Rental properties, on the other hand, are famous for generating a larger chunk of their total return from cash flow. Tenants pay rents on a monthly basis, and this rent may account for an unleveraged return of 5-10% depending on the acquisition price of the property. The cash flow yields can greatly vary on the quality of the property and its location, but, more commonly, investors will target rentals with above average yields (or cap rates) to have ample liquidity to cover their mortgage, maintenance, build cash reserves for vacancies, and still earn an adequate return. But this is not all… properties appreciate over time…

Source

Including the great real estate crash of the financial crisis, single-family houses have appreciated by 3.4% per year in the last +25 years. Some investors will easily beat that, while others will struggle to maintain value. After all, it all comes down to the demand and supply of the specific location and the adequate (or not) maintenance of the property over time. Nonetheless, 3% annual appreciation seems like a reasonable assumption for the average investor who buys in an average market (limited commodity and inflation in replacement cost).

With a 5-10% cash flow yield and 3% appreciation, rental investors may target fairly similar unleveraged total returns as stock investors, but this is before you account for the leverage potential and tax benefits of rental properties.

(2) Buying a Rental Property vs. Stocks - Leverage to Build Wealth

It is simple to get a long-dated fixed rate mortgage with a low interest rate to finance the majority of a rental investment. Rental investors will often use this trick to maximize returns and often use up to 4-to-1 leverage. I have often shared that this may lead to excessive risk taking; but even with a more reasonable 2-to-1 leverage, rental investors can boost returns significantly:

Source

Using back-of-the-napkin level math, if you can finance your rental property at 2-to-1 leverage, pay a 3-4% mortgage rate, and buy an 7-10% yielding property with prospects for 3% annual appreciation, you are set for annual returns that far outperform the stock market indexes. In this particular case, average annual returns would be closer to 15%.

Stock investors can also use margin to leverage their stock investments, but this is much riskier practice because (1) margin debt won't enjoy the same favorable terms as mortgages, (2) stocks are not as consistent as rentals and (3) the underlying companies are already using debt to finance their operations.

(3) Buying a Rental Property vs. Stocks - Risk

Risk is very subjective, and its assessment will depend from one investor to another. Stock investors will tell you that rental properties require a lot of work, tenants may damage the property, rents will get unpaid, and that you could even get sued.

Rental investors, on the other hand, will tell you that stocks are extremely volatile, that you have zero control, and that you are at the mercy of speculators who dictate the market performance.

My take here is that there is some truth to both of them and that it really comes down to the personal preference of each investor. I would add however that rental investors have two significant advantages over stock investors from a risk perspective:

Rentals provide very consistent and stable income. Having a roof over your head is a vital necessity, and therefore, rental investors are likely to earn high income even during recessions. Rental properties are particularly good hedges against rising inflation. The value of the property is tied to inflation as replacement cost goes up and the rent of the tenant is adjusted upward.

Stocks may also provide these features but commonly to a lesser extent or less directly.

(4) Buying a Rental Property vs. Stocks - Control

One of the biggest reasons for people to invest in rental properties is that you can touch them, feel them, live in them. It is tangible. They want to work on these houses to improve their value and increase rents. In other words, they want to have full control over their investment.

With stocks, you will have to rely more heavily on middlemen and management teams for the day-to-day operation of the business. It creates "principal agent" risk that many feel uncomfortable taking.

On the flip side, this higher control also comes with much greater responsibilities, managerial efforts, and work from the investor. So, it all comes down to what you prefer:

Earn passive returns but with greater reliance on external parties. Be on charge of your own investments, but have to put in more managerial work.

If you have the time, passion, and expertise, you will likely do better by following the latter.

(5) Buying a Rental Property vs. Stocks - Tax Benefits

When it comes to taxes, it is hard to deny that rental properties are more tax efficient than stock investments. Rental investors can take depreciation starting on the first year, and by doing so, they can lower their "income" with a non-cash expense. Moreover, they can also deduct all the other property-related expenses, including interest from their income. Exactly how much a rental investor pays in taxes will depend on a case-by-case basis, but many investors are often able to earn cash flow completely tax-free.

Stock investors won't enjoy the same advantages of depreciation and may have greater tax burden, but they can also use tax-deferred accounts.

(6) Buying a Rental Property vs. Stocks - Liquidity

Rentals are illiquid. Stocks are liquid. Generally, the liquidity of stocks is a very positive attribute as it makes it easy to BUY and SELL with low transaction cost and efforts. Rental investors will often pay somewhere between 5% and 10% in transaction cost when buying and/or selling their property and need to put "sweat equity" to get a deal done.

Compare this to a few clicks of mouse to invest your money at minimal fees in a regular brokerage account. There is no contest here.

Conclusion: Rental Property vs. Stock Market

Rentals are not for everyone. They require more work and responsibility and are illiquid. However, for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to put in the efforts, there is no denying that the prospects to earn higher returns are there.

Of course, it always come down to market valuation and the price that you pay. But assuming that you are in a favorable market where you can buy properties for upwards of 8% cap rates, with value-add opportunities, long-term appreciation and the possibility to finance the deal with 2-to-1 leverage, your returns are likely to far outpace the average stock investor. This won't come free of work, worries, and risk, but there is significant potential for handy investors.

As Warren Buffett explained in 2012:

"If I had a way to buy a couple hundred thousand single family homes and have a way of managing them, I would load up on them. I would take mortgages at very low rates… It is a very attractive asset class… If I was an investor who was a handy type, which I am not, I would buy a couple of them at distressed prices and find renters and again take a 30-year mortgage, it is leveraged way to own a cheap asset. I think that is probably as attractive as an investment you can make."

Warren Buffett never found a way to solve the management issue and never loaded up on rental properties. However, he figured an alternative way to invest in real estate with liquidity and passive management. We are here referring to REITs - an asset class in which Buffett is today invested.

REITs: The Best of Both Worlds

REITs are corporations that generate income through the collection of rent on and from sales of the properties they own for the long term. Just like mutual funds, they allow investors of all kinds to invest in real estate without actually having to go out and buy, manage, and finance properties themselves. Besides, most REITs are publicly traded on a stock exchange and allow investors to participate in the ownership of large scale, well diversified real estate portfolios in the same way as investors would invest in any other industry - through the purchase of stocks.

It provides a unique vehicle to gain exposure to the real estate market in a liquid and cost efficient manner and Warren Buffett has made significant investments in a few REITs, including Seritage (SRG) and STORE Capital (STOR).

We are big fans of REITs because they essentially combine the positive attributes of stocks:

Liquidity

Low transaction cost

No managerial work

With the benefits of real estate:

Higher total returns

High and stable cash flow

Inflation protection

As a result, REITs have historically produced up to 4x higher total returns than the S&P 500:

Source

So, rather than invest in rental properties and having to deal with tenants, toilets, and trash, most investors would be better off to just invest in the shares of publicly traded REITs which enjoy liquidity, low transaction, professional management and greater diversification.

In fact, REITs have even outperformed private real estate investments, according to EPRA due to their greater scale, lower borrowing cost, and greater access to better deals and resources:

Source

How to Invest in REITs?

In a recent article at "High Yield Landlord", we explain "How to Retire in 2019 With a Real Estate Empire". The article focuses on how investors should approach REITs to maximize their dividend yield and long-term investment performance.

One easy option for REIT investing is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT fund (VNQ). However, this means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While "know-nothing investors" (to borrow a term from Charlie Munger) may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total-returns over the long term.

At High Yield Landlord, we spend hours researching the REIT market in order to target the highest quality REITs that are also being offered for sale by Mr. Market at low valuations. As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields (currently 8.57% weighted average in our real-money portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.4% weighted average in our real-money portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income and superior total returns over time.

How do we do this? Aside from closely examining balance sheets to ensure a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, examining the quality of the property portfolio and the outlook for the specific property sectors and markets involved, and calculating an estimated fair value and/or NAV for shares (to determine an appropriate buy price), we also do interviews with management teams to see if we can gain any further insight into the strategies and philosophies that will be governing our hard-earned capital while it is deployed into these securities. This can often confirm our investment thesis or raise red flags that we didn't notice before that will prevent us from making a mistake and put our long-term financial well-being at risk. Finally, we seek to achieve broad diversification across property sectors, with heavier weighted allocations towards those sectors that we deem to be most opportunistic in light of the current market sentiment relative to the macroeconomic environment.

Some of our top ideas at present that reflect our broad diversification include Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Note: These are 3 opportunities among the 36 that we currently invest in. We are currently sharing the full list of our REIT investments with our members along with a report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019".

Closing Notes

I have no doubt that smart and entrepreneurial investors can earn high returns in all three segments: stocks, rentals, and REITs. We believe, however, that most investors would be better off by at least including a REIT (or rental) component to their portfolio to maximize long-term returns while diversifying risks.

Active REIT investors who are willing to do some digging to find undervalued companies have managed to generate up to 22% annual returns since 1993:

Source

Whether we achieve such outstanding returns is still a big question mark, but in the long run, as we earn an ~8% dividend yield, and our REIT holdings continue to invest in growth (30% retained cash flow), we believe that our Portfolio is set to enjoy superior returns to most stock and rental investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR, SRC, UMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.