Silver Weekly: This Is The Best Month To Be Bullish

Seasonality is the most friendly for silver in January.

The normalization of silver’s positioning has entered its second phase.

Silver is stable so far this year after a strong gain of 9% made in December.

Introduction

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). SIVR is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on Fastmarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and SLV. I will conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involves physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes in speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand, although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affects the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, has a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from Fastmarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. Fastmarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represent roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Due to the US government shutdown, the CFTC has temporarily stopped the publication of its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) since December 21, 2018.

As I discussed last week, the net spec length rebounded markedly in the first half of December.

Given the 6% rally in Comex silver prices over December 18-31, 2018, it is safe to assume that the speculative community lifted further their net long positioning in the second half.

Given the rise in open interest over the corresponding period, I assume that the increase in the net spec length was driven more by fresh buying rather than short-covering.

This means that the normalization in silver's spec positioning has entered its second phase. In the initial phase, the increase in the net spec length was driven by short-covering.

However, silver has been stable since the start of the year, as the chart below shows.

Investment positioning

Source: Fastmarkets

ETF investors continued to slash markedly their holdings last week, according to Fastmarkets' iterations.

ETF investors have already cut their silver holdings by 247 tonnes since the start of the year after liquidating 647 tonnes in 2018, a 3.2% decline.

Investor sentiment toward silver differs strikingly from that toward gold.

Nevertheless, I expect ETF investors to resume their silver buying due to the continued strength in Comex silver prices.

Similar to what happened in 2015-16, when the rebound in Comex silver spot prices in mid-December 2015 led to a subsequent rebound in ETF silver holdings in February 2016, I expect ETF investors to return to the silver market at the end of the month.

A positive swing in investor sentiment toward silver would underpin the upward trajectory in silver prices.

Seasonality

Source: MikzEconomics

Looking at seasonality, silver tends to perform the best in January. Over the past 20 years, silver has returned an average gain of 3.0%. Last year, it made a gain of 2.6%.

The seasonality patterns of the silver market fit with my constructive view for the first quarter.

Trading view

Investors, looking to capture silver's attractive value, may consider ETFS Physical Silver ETF - SIVR

The ETFS Physical Silver ETF - SIVR - Review

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physically silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SIVR has $323 million in assets under management, while the average daily volume is $1.7 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.08%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.28%, which is fairly accurate.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIVR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.