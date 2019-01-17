Dynavax Technologies: 2019 Looks Bright

A little government and a little luck are necessary in life, but only a fool trusts either of them." - P.J. O'Rourke

Earlier this week, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) reported preliminary Q4 sales of its recently approved hepatitis B vaccine 'Heplisav-B' at the big J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco last week. These numbers help assure investors that the vaccine's ramp up is gaining steam. This should be a tailwind for the stock and shareholders in 2019. We take a look at those recently disclosed numbers and revisit the investment case around Dynavax today in the paragraphs below.

Heplisav-B working mechanism: Company Website

Company Overview:

Dynavax Technologies is a small biotech concern based in Berkeley, California. The company is focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation for various indications. It currently has one approved biologic on the market, 'Heplisav-B'. This compound is an improved hepatitis B vaccine that was approved by the FDA late in 2017. The stock currently has a market capitalization of just over $750 million and trades at around $12.00 a share.

Preliminary Q4 Heplisav-B Sales:

Dynavax stated that Q4 Heplisav-B sales came in at $3.7 million. This is a substantial surge from the $1.5 million in revenues from Heplisav-B in the third quarter.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has racked several nice wins in recent months as it starts to ramp up Heplisav-B in earnest. I particularly like signing Sam's Clubs as that is a major feather in Dynavax's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) efforts. Most analyst estimates I have seen has Heplisav-B tallying between $50 million to $70 million in overall sales in FY2019.

Peak sale estimates I have perused range from $300 million to $600 million. The market seems ripe for Dynavax's offering. The current standard in the market 'Engerix-B' is clearly inferior to Heplisav-B in protection rates (95% vs. 81%) in the general population. There is even more divergence in the Type 2 diabetes population (90% vs. 65%). Engerix-B was approved all the way back in 1989.

Source: Investor Presentation

More importantly is the fact that Heplisav-B can achieve protection in two dosages over one month compared with three dosages over six months for Engerix-B. This should substantially improve upon the approximate 55% current compliance rate for Engerix-B's dosage regime.

Source: Investor Presentation

In addition, the company plans to continue to advance its promising mid-stage oncology drug candidate 'SD-101' in 2019. A very good and granular analysis of those efforts was just provided by another contributor here on SA.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended Q3 with just over $180 million in cash on the balance sheet. Based on management comments, the company should draw down a $75 million loan tranche sometime in the first half of this year.

No new analyst commentary has hit since the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ended last week. However, given the last analyst commentary was on November 6th around DVAX, I would expect at least one or two analyst firms to revisit this name in the weeks ahead. Perhaps after its official fourth quarter report in early February. The current median analyst price target is just under $30.00 a share on Dynavax.

Verdict:

Preliminary Q4 readings show the company is making nice progress rolling out Heplisav-B. Possible catalysts in 2019 include:

The continued ramp up of Heplisav-B throughout the year.

Continued advancement of the SD-101 program.

A global partner is found for Heplisav-B which will bolster sales and should provide some upfront payment to bolster the company's balance sheet.

A collaboration deal for SD-101. The company stated at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare this was an avenue they were pursuing. Given a planned Phase 3 study in melanoma patients naïve to anti-PD-1 could cost up to $150 million and take two years to complete, a partnership would be cheered by the market (to understate it).

After a rough 2018, it is good to see the company and stock gain some traction here early in 2019. We are encouraged by this latest update and continue to view the risk/reward profile on Dynavax as attractive.

