Calling All Value Hunters! Bargain Opportunities In Tencent And Naspers

Naspers has a current market capitalization of nearly $91 billion, and many analysts estimate that Naspers is trading at a discount of nearly 40% versus the value of its holdings.

On the other hand, Tencent's fundamentals remain intact, and the business is still performing strongly. Tencent looks undervalued at current prices.

Tencent stock is down by nearly 35% from its highs of the year due to economic uncertainty and regulatory risk in China.

Value investing is ultimately about buying businesses for a price below the intrinsic value of such business. The theory is quite simple, but value investing is much easier said than done, since it can be remarkably hard to identify situations in which the business is truly undervalued.

That being acknowledged, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) are clearly offering an attractive opportunity for investors looking to invest in high-growth companies with exciting long-term potential at a discounted valuation.

Short-Term Weakness And Long-Term Opportunity In Tencent

The internet industry in China is ruled by three dominant players: Tencent, Alibaba (BABA), and Baidu (BIDU). These three giants, and all the companies they own, extend their presence in areas such as online games, online video, social networks, artificial intelligence, digital payments, and online education, among several others.

The following tables from China Internet Report show how Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu have either built or purchased a substantial presence across the main areas of the online market in China.

Source: China Internet Report, Abacus

Source: China Internet Report, Abacus

Massive scale allows Tencent to capitalize on the information it collects from its users in order to make smarter business decisions. The company owns data across social media, payments, gaming, messaging, video, and music on several hundred million people.

Tencent uses this data to make its products better and to target advertising more efficiently. This creates a virtuous cycle that constantly improves the user experience and drives increased profitability. Better products and more financial resources to invest in marketing and technology attract even more users over time, further strengthening the business model and the company's profitability.

Tencent makes over 30% of revenue from online games, and regulatory authorities in China have limited new games authorizations in the past several months to combat gaming addiction among teenagers. This is having a negative impact on Tencent’s revenues, while also generating concerns among investors regarding the regulatory risk in China.

However, Tencent is still generating vigorous performance in spite of regulatory headwinds. Total revenue during the third quarter of 2018 amounted to RMB80,595 million an increase of 24% versus the same quarter last year. Operating profit grew 22% year over year, and operating margin remained stable at 35% of revenue. Bottom line net profit grew 30% versus the third quarter in 2017.

Even in times when the video games business is slowing down, Tencent is producing accelerating revenue in social networks, advertising, and other segments, and overall financial performance remains clearly strong.

Source: Tencent results presentation

Looking at a variety of valuation metrics, Tencent is clearly trading near the low end of its valuation range over the past five years in terms of price to earnings, enterprise value to EBITDA, and price to operating cash flow.

TCEHY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

More importantly, current financial performance for Tencent is not reflecting the company's true earnings power. The company is aggressively investing in multiple growth projects, and these expenses are currently being reflected on the income statement, while the revenue produced by these projects will be only observable a few years down the road.

Even more crucial, Tencent is barely making the first moves in terms of monetizing WeChat, arguably its most valuable strategic asset. When considering WeChat and Weixin together, Tencent has 1.06 billion monthly users in social networks and short messaging. As a reference, the population in China is currently 1.38 billion when considering people of all ages, so it's hard to overstate how dominant Tencent is in social networks.

Tencent is being remarkably cautious with advertising in WeChat, and the company has enormous room for further monetization in the years ahead. The company has plenty of growth venues to explore going forward, such as selling in-game items, premium service subscriptions, online advertising, payments, and financial products, among other possibilities.

In a nutshell, current valuation metrics for Tencent are already quite attractive by historical standards, and these numbers are also underestimating the company's earnings generation power in the years ahead, which makes valuation levels for Tecent even more compelling.

Naspers: Buying Tencent At A Discount And Getting Other Businesses For Free

Naspers started as a media company in South Africa, and over the years it transformed itself into a widely diversified investment company with big positions in high-growth tech areas. Naspers' 31% position in Tencent is obviously the Crown Jewel, and a key reason to consider investing in Naspers.

Tencent's market capitalization is currently $398 billion, so that 31% stake in Tencent is worth $119 billion at current prices. Naspers has a market capitalization value of $92 billion, meaning investors in Naspers are buying shares in Tencent for a discount of more than 20% versus market prices.

Not only that, but Naspers also owns a wide collection of businesses in areas such as e-commerce, online entertainment, social media, digital payments, and classifieds, among several others.

Source: Naspers Investors Presentation

These investments are hard to track, since they cover a wide range of businesses all over the world, with a particularly big presence in emerging markets. However, the broad picture looks quite strong in terms of recent performance.

Among other things, the company owns a 28% stake in Maill.ru Group, a Russian internet company that provides email, cloud computing and search. Mail.ru is listed on the London Stock exchange, and it has a market capitalization value of around $5.3 billion.

One of the company's most valuable assets is OLX, a global classified business of which Naspers owns 95%. OLX is growing revenue at 46% year over year, and it has also turned profitable and generated positive free cash flow in 2018.

Source: Naspers Investors Presentation

The payments business is also growing at full speed, and profitability is moving in the right direction.

Source: Naspers Investors Presentation

Looking at the company's performance on a broad scale, both revenue and profit margins in different business segments are growing soundly. It's hard to calculate a fair value estimate for Tencent's unlisted businesses, but it's important to note that such value is clearly increasing over time.

Source: Naspers

The recent sale of Naspers' ownership in Flipkart to Wal-Mart (WMT) speaks well about management and its ability to create value for Naspers shareholders through these investments over time.

Naspers first invested in Flipkart (FPKT) in 2012 at a $1 billion valuation. Then the company made a series of additional investments in Flipkart over time, but it did not participate in all the funding rounds, only the ones that were done at relatively lower prices. This level of discipline when it comes to capital allocation and value makes a huge difference in terms of evaluating the quality of the management team.

At the same time, Naspers was involved with Flipkart at the board level, and gross merchandise value processed by Flipkart increased by a factor of 12 over such period. At the end of the day, Naspers made an internal rate of return of 32% on Flipkart after selling its stake to Wal-Mart.

Source: Naspers Investors Presentation

The Reasons For The Discount

According to many estimates, Tencent is trading at a discount of nearly 40% versus the net asset value of the firm. Different reports from Nedgroup Investments, Sanlam Private Wealth, and Seeking Alpha author Brecht Hanssens offer similar estimates regarding the underlying value of Naspers' assets.

There are some possible explanations for the reasons behind this huge discount. To begin with, many South African institutions have become forced sellers of Naspers as the stock has become too big of a position due to price appreciation in the past several years. Institutional investors are mandated to keep a healthy degree of diversification to control risk, so they are forced to sell a position if it becomes excessively big as the price rises.

Naspers currently accounts for 23.3% of the portfolio in the iShares MSCI South Africa (EZA) ETF. This ETF is down by over 28% from its highs of the year due to economic weakness in South Africa.

When global investors are selling South African stocks, they are selling Naspers too because of index composition. That doesn't make much sense from a fundamental perspective, though, because most of Naspers' sales and profits come from other countries.

If Naspers were looking to sell its whole position in Tencent at once, the company would surely need to take a discount versus market value to move such a large block of shares. But this is hardly enough reason to justify a 40% discount versus net asset value for Naspers.

Management is looking for different venues to close this valuation discount. The company is exploring the possibility of listing the stock in additional markets in order to reduce the impact of being listed in South Africa and what this means in terms of size and liquidity.

From a fundamental perspective, generating sustained revenue growth and improved profitability from Naspers' different companies is priority number one in order to dissipate investor concerns and increase visibility on the value of those businesses.

Since the stock is undervalued, a buyback looks like an interesting possibility at current prices. However, even if management acknowledges that a buyback can improve intrinsic value due the current valuation discount, the company is more focused on venues to permanently reduce or eliminate such discount, and buybacks won't necessarily solve the structural issue that causes the valuation disconnect.

It's hard to know what kind of impact these initiatives will have in the short term. However, market price and fundamental value tend to converge over time. For investors with a long-term horizon, Naspers looks like a compelling opportunity.

