GBP/USD To Rise As Customs Union Only Viable Solution To Irish Border Puzzle

The Pound has risen to the upper 1.28s against the U.S. Dollar (OTC:GBB) in the aftermath of the meaningful vote on the government's withdrawal bill and I think it is likely to continue rising as dealers start to price in the increasingly, inconsequential, tail-risk, of a ‘no-deal' Brexit happening.

Quite apart from the hit to the economy and the chaos to cross-channel trade, the key reason for discounting the possibility of a 'no-deal’ Brexit altogether, is that no modern British Prime Minister would risk reigniting sectarian tensions in Ireland.

A ‘no-deal’ Brexit would result in a harder border between Northern and Southern Ireland which would jeopardise the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), placing innocent lives at risk again from the possible ensuing conflict. I cannot see any leader, except a die-hard Brexiteer, accepting the national security risk that would come with such a proposal.

Without a hard border between the two halves of Ireland, there can be no clean Brexit. Once you discount this, the only other option is to have the hard border down the Irish sea instead (one of the backstops), which is also highly unlikely, because it would lead to Northern Ireland being treated as an ‘offshoot’ of the EU and therefore not a part of the UK, a situation equally unacceptable to Ulster unionists as an inland hard border would be to Irish Republicans.

This leaves only one real Brexit option left on the table, which is a customs union since this would keep the Irish border unchanged. This also happens to be the Labour party's favoured policy, and the government will need Labour's support to finally get a deal through Parliament since it lacks enough of a majority on its own, as was amply illustrated during the meaningful vote on Tuesday.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has now tabled a vote of no-confidence in Theresa May’s government. If he wins the vote there will be a general election, but he won’t because he doesn't have the numbers. Once he realises, he cannot shoe-horn himself into power using Brexit he will be more likely to work with the government to achieve a consensus.

A deal which involved a customs union is the most likely now because it would remove the problem of the Irish border and is the Labour party’s official policy. If there is a cross-party consensus to be achieved, it will probably be for a sort of Norway+ arrangement which included a customs union element.

Given this is one the softest Brexit outcomes available, the Pound would rally on the news of its emergence. This is likely to occur over the next 6 weeks.

I do not think the very low probability of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit has been adequately priced into the Pound, which has great scope for appreciation. The main problem is the market not fully considering the limiting political implications of the GFA.

Once the phantom of 'no-deal' is exorcised by a cross-party majority who want a Norway +, customs union, Brexit, the Pound will rise and GBP/USD will move up to at least 1.35-6 initially, which is the pre-referendum level, and possibly even up to 1.40.

How high the pair goes, and its upside velocity, will depend on the trajectory of the U.S. Dollar. If the Dollar continues to weaken as it has done over recent months then the combination could be ‘nitroglycerin’ for cable, which could surge higher on the back of the divergence.

This seems quite possible since manifold risks are emerging for the U.S. Dollar.

A major medium-term risk is the timing of the U.S. debt-ceiling deadline on March 1, and the risk that a Democrat-controlled Congress will not give its consent to a debt ceiling extension.

This will essentially leave the government without the necessary funds to cover its outgoings. We have already had a taste of what this could look like with the government shutdown over the Mexican border wall, however, a debt ceiling shutdown would probably be worse and involve more departments.

Apart from the costs caused by the disruption to government services, the effect on liquidity would also weaken the U.S. Dollar, at least according to some analysts.

A prolonged stand-off over extending the debt ceiling would lead the U.S Treasury to inject it's circa $350bn of emergency reserves into the real economy, both to cover government outgoings and keep credit lines open.

This sudden injection of excess Dollar liquidity would probably dilute the Dollar and bias it to weakening in Q1, according to analysis by Martin Enlund and Andreas Steno Larsen, both strategists at Nordea Bank, who have analysed a close correlation between Treasury reserve levels and the USD in previous debt-ceiling standoffs.

The trajectory of the U.S. economy in 2019 and the Federal Reserve's monetary response pose other risk factors for the Dollar in Q1.

The U.S. Dollar is widely expected to weaken in 2019 as the US economy peaks. A slowdown in the economy has led to widespread expectations the Federal Reserve (FED) may stop raising interest rates. This is negative for the Dollar since currencies tend to follow interest rates, which are a draw for foreign capital inflows.

It is not just the Fed hinting it's going to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes - recently, more explicit changes to policy have been witnessed by the Bank of Canada (BOC) who have gone from saying they would raise rates several times in 2019, to saying they may not raise at all. This is based on growth fears.

Given Canada tends to reflect U.S. conditions because it is its neighbour and a major trading partner, this is not a vote of confidence in the outlook for the U.S. economy in 2019 either.

One contrary risk to my long cable call is that the strong U.S. economy will continue to grow in 2019, and this will support USD, however, the waning effects of the fiscal stimulus push from last year's tax cuts means growth is more likely to slow than accelerate in 2019.

Assuming our base case of a relatively benign (or even a 2nd referendum and no) Brexit combined with the US Dollar falling, GBP/USD is set to rally strongly.

Even without the effect of Brexit, some recent estimates suggest GBP/USD should be at 1.30 based on economic fundamentals alone. This is a further reason to see upside on the horizon.

A technical ‘hard floor’ lies in the mid-1.20s from which the pair has repeatedly bounced. The expectation is it will not break below this floor.

