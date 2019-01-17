Market Volatility Bulletin: Shortest Bear Market In History?

If this V-bounce really signals the end of the S&P's travails, it would mark the shortest "bear market" in history.

The recovery narrative continues to exert itself for US stocks for the time being.

CNBC: Thursday 9:11AM EST

On Wednesday the SPX picked up in the early session, only to flag at the end of the day. ES futures dipped to 2596 in the after-hours market, and we're now seeing a rebound.

Spot VIX has printed within a fairly narrow range of 18.70-19.72. Market participants, for the time being, appear ready to continue in the vein of the rebound narrative.

This article interested me. I am very much a believer that we need to protect the environment. Having said that, there can in some circles be an alarmist impulse that hinders longer term credibility in this ongoing debate.

These kinds of pieces can be good reads for trying to maintain one's impartiality, which is a valuable skill for ingesting financial information. Almost everyone has some view on climate change; I encourage you to read/watch this article and see how well you can give credibility to some view other than the one you carry with you.

Readers likely know that the S&P 500 technically qualified for "bear market" status on Christmas Eve of 2018: stocks moved a total of 20% off their September highs of 2940.

The sell-off, particularly in December, was unrelenting. Now investors are pensively asking whether last month was an exception to the old rule of buying drops in the index, or whether we have in fact entered a new regime.

We're all entitled to our opinion, but of course nobody knows. My suggestion is to not sweat arbitrary definitions like "bull" or "bear" market. These are nice tools for communication, to describe an environment. Given the increased volatility compared with past years, it is sensible to not use the last half-decade as a sustainable model for where we are. Such an insight would also call for reducing investment and/or trade sizing.

The US economy still seems to be pulling strong on the employment side of metrics. Many countries, however, look to be in a generalized slump. This may explain a lot of the recent pick-up in movement for domestic indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

For investment purposes, one may also want to turn their focus more to international equities, which have been more bruised and beaten over the past twelve months relative to US averages.

Term Structure

Google Images: Loch Ness Monster

I see a resemblance (no wonder there are so many technical patterns)! Very much like the famous image that was later shown to be a hoax, the "exciting" form of today's term structure only looks so interesting because the scale is drawn so narrowly (look at the low and high scale of the graphic).

VVIX is printing quite low, and I do not see much scope for movement in the term structure for now. In light of the very modest roll yield, coupled with where we are in the range, I'd give the tip to vol longs at present (VXXB, UVXY). I would be interested in hearing from any readers who are looking to add to short vol positions (SVXY, ZIV) at this time, as to their current rationale.

At this time, we are seeing mini-bursts in spot VIX. We're just not getting any sustainability. Much of this in my mind is a function of rapidly abating realized vol - in particular intraday realized vol.

For those looking to see the broader indexes recover, what could be very helpful are modest down days, without much in the way of flailing about. Do note that for now, spot vol is refusing to surrender much more ground.

In August of last year, the CBOE Skew index hit an all-time high near 160. After that, it dropped handily while the markets took a beating. This makes sense. Recall that in early December, the S&P still managed a reading above 2800: there was plenty of room for upside strikes.

Now, the index is deftly swinging back in the favor of a more dour outlook. Prior to 2017, 131 would have been considered toward the high end of the historical range. This tells me that SPX risks are getting more tilted to the downside.

Wrap-Up

