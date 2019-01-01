It's no secret that bank stocks have sold off significantly over the past six months, even with a nice bounce after Christmas, as investors have increasingly priced in a recessionary environment and abandoned the sector for greener pastures. In the case of Synovus (NYSE:SNV), not only has the market priced in a harsher near-term environment (which may or may not be reasonable given its exposure to higher investment property exposure in the Southeast US), but it has also levied a penalty for the company's decision to acquire Florida's FCB.

I had warned that Synovus shares would probably linger under a cloud for a while after the deal, but I didn't think that would mean a roughly 15% underperformance to regional bank benchmarks in just six months. Synovus isn't going to be a torrid organic grower, it faces plenty of incoming competition in the Southeast, and management still has work to do with its funding mix, but I think the discount today is too wide. I can't say that this is my favorite bank from an operational perspective, but the embedded expectations seem too low to me today.

A More Or Less In-Line Quarter

Taken in isolation, I think you could argue that Synovus's fourth quarter was pretty respectable - revenue rose at a high-single-digit rate, operating expenses were kept under control, and pre-provision earnings grew at a low-double-digit rate. Expectations always matter, though, and Synovus didn't get any celebration for doing more or less as expected.

Revenue growth of more than 8% was more or less in line (one estimate source suggests in line, another a slight miss). Net interest income rose 10%, as expected, with 3% growth in earning assets and good NIM leverage (up 27bp yoy). Fee income was more disappointing, growing just 1% and missing expectations by about 2%.

Expense growth of 6% was better than expected (and adjusted for acquisition costs), and a lower than expected loan loss provision helped, but all told, Synovus basically just met core EPS expectations (technically about a penny shy).

Loan growth was a mixed bag. An annual growth rate of 5% was okay, but the 1.4% sequential growth rate was about a half-point below the small bank average for the quarter. Although "headline" C&I lending looked strong (Synovus groups some lending into C&I that I, and other analysts, consider CRE), core C&I lending was up a more modest 4% yoy and a little more than 2% qoq - actually trailing the small bank average in what is shaping up as an okay-to-good quarter for business lending (at least looking at Wells Fargo (WFC), First Republic (FRC), and Comerica (CMA)).

Deposit growth was more modest (up 2% yoy and 1% qoq), but it's well worth noting that Synovus management is actively working down higher-cost brokered deposits. Non-interest-bearing deposits actually rose 5% yoy and 4% qoq, which I consider a pretty solid result. Synovus continues to benefit from loan origination and repricings at higher rates, with an increase in loan yield of 56bp comparing nicely to a 42bp increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a 30bp overall yoy increase in funding costs.

Fairly Healthy Trends Into 2019

Synovus management talked about an outlook for 6.5% loan growth in 2019 (at the midpoint) and a better than expected return of capital to shareholders. That's all good, but Synovus isn't likely to get much benefit from wider spreads at this point, and there's a risk that an economic downturn could hit Synovus's loan book a little harder than average. I'd also note that larger banks continue to target many of Synovus' core operating regions, as the Southeast U.S. is regarded as a better-than-average banking market.

Investors were also apparently rattled by the news that FCB booked an $11 million provision on a syndicated C&I loan in the quarter. This loan had already been classified as non-accrual during the due diligence process, so it wasn't really a surprise to Synovus management. I can't really recall too many examples of bank management teams "pre-announcing" non-accrual loans at the time of deal announcements, but with concerns that Synovus was setting its credit mark a little low and a general concern about the quality of FCB's loan book (not to mention skepticism if not outright bearishness about the value of whole bank M&A these days), it was exactly the wrong news at the wrong time.

The Outlook

As I've been doing with other banks, I've trimmed back some of my expectations for Synovus on what I expect to be a slower, less growth-accommodating macro backdrop over the next couple of years. Synovus seems set to modestly outperform my overall loan growth expectations for the sector this year, but there's still significant skepticism embedded here.

With FCB fully digested, I'm only expecting around 4% long-term core adjusted earnings growth, but that still supports a fair value of about $50 today, and ROTE-P/TBV gives me a similar result even with the dilution to TBV from the FCB deal.

The Bottom Line

Maybe I'm missing something, but the Street seems to be really down on this name. I understand the elevated risks that the FCB deal brings (heavy investment into Florida real estate at/near the top of the cycle and a not-great funding mix), but the Street seems to be expecting some combination of value destruction from FCB and pretty weak underlying performance from Synovus. Although this has never been a favorite name of mine from a core operational quality perspective, today's price seems too low and low enough that I really do wonder what I'm missing above and beyond outsized bearishness on the sector right now.