Equinor: The Norwegian Oil Story Isn't Over Yet

Equinor is also aiming to increase the recovery from the old Gulfaks field, increasing the amount of money that it will ultimately be able to make off of its investment in the field.

Yesterday afternoon two news articles about Norwegian oil giant Equinor's (EQNR) activities in its home country hit the newswires. The first of these involves the company winning a number of offshore blocks at auction and the second details the company's efforts to increase the recovery from its old Gulfaks field. These two announcements, especially the first, may come as something of a surprise given the fact that Norway is generally considered to be a mature market that is unlikely to see much in the way of production growth. The truth is though that the Norwegian region has shown a surprising amount of longevity as the companies operating in the region have been able to utilize new techniques to extend the life of old existing fields along with new discoveries such as Johan Sverdrup. Thus, Equinor's actions do make some sense in this light and the company's main goal appears to be boosting its production at home as well as internationally. This could prove to be quite a good strategy.

New License Awards

On January 15, the nation of Norway awarded 83 licenses for exploration in its territorial waters. This is the highest number that the country has ever awarded. Therefore, it shows that oil and gas companies believe that the waters surrounding the country have significant development potential, despite the fact that they has been exploited for nearly fifty years. In addition, this interest came from a number of large international companies that presumably have other options in which they can invest. This provides even further confidence that there may still be potential here. All in all, 38 companies submitted bids including Equinor, Total (TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Eni (E). Of these bids, 21 companies actually received operatorships.

These licenses were awarded for acreage all throughout Norway's waters. Of the 83 total awards, 37 were in the North Sea, 32 were in the Norwegian Sea, and 14 were in the Barents Sea. As might be immediately noticed, the majority of these awards are in harsh-environment regions and so will require the use of specially equipped offshore drilling rigs to exploit. Transocean (RIG) has been investing heavily in the sector and could see some benefits as the companies that won operatorships seek to exploit their acreage. In addition, all of the awards are located near recent discoveries, which could make any discovered resources more likely to be developed as infrastructure can be shared between all of the discoveries and thus reduce costs.

Gulfaks Field

One defining characteristic of oil fields is that the rate that the oil is extracted from a given field declines over time. In some cases, most notably shale fields, the decline rate tends to be very steep. A more conventional onshore field lasts much longer before the production declines by a notable amount. As a side effect of this, it is not feasible to actually economically extract all of the oil that a field contains. Indeed, by some estimates an oil company can only extract between 40-60% of the oil that is actually contained in a given field.

As should be obvious then, a company could increase the return on the money that it invests in a field by increasing the amount of oil that it extracts from the field. This is precisely what Equinor is aiming to do. On January 15, Equinor and its partners submitted a plan to extract an additional 17 million barrels from the field above its original projections. This plan involves injecting water into the field, a common method to improve production and recovery rates by maintaining pressure in the field. In addition to this, Equinor will drill another seven wells targeting the Shetland Group reservoir, which lies above the field's main reservoir.

The nice thing about this plan is that it will be profitable. In fact, it is was not then I would be one of the first people in line to chew the firm's management out for this plan! The estimated cost of producing the additional 17 million barrels is $270 million. As of the time of writing, Brent crude sells for $60.42 so these barrels would be worth $1.027 billion. Although this amount would be received over an extended period of time, the overall return is positive. In addition, the breakeven cost of production at the Gulfaks field is under $30 per barrel so this investment makes sense even if we see oil prices decline somewhat from today's levels.

Importance To Norway

It is not exactly a secret that the energy industry is very important to Norway. The sector employs approximately 170,000 people and accounts for about 30% of the iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR), which purports to track the Norwegian economy. That is the highest weighting of any individual sector. Thus, the fact that energy companies still appear to have strong interest in the nation is certainly nice to see.

Prior to the success of the latest auction, there was a lot of fear that the largest sector of the Norwegian economy would be in a period of terminal decline. This would have had far reaching effects on the economy as a whole and would certainly have spread to other sectors. This explains somewhat why Norwegian policymakers were relieved at the success of the auction.

Although it does appear that the Norwegian oil story has not ended yet, Equinor has been aggressively expanding beyond its home market and today has turned itself into a truly international energy giant. As I discussed in an earlier article, about 40% of the company's production is coming from locations outside of Norway:

It is still actively working to develop reserves in its home country though, as we can clearly see from the fact that it won more operatorships than any other company in the most recent auction. The company will also be bringing Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg online over the next few years so if it manages to make any major discoveries in the newly acquired acreage, we could even see its production increase in its home country as it expands output from fields like Gulfaks and brings new ones online. This would likely only be a short-term event though since Norway is still a mature market but it would be nice to see.

Valuation

Equinor is quite often undervalued, which may be due to the company's association with Norway and the fact that it is widely believed to be a declining market. Whether or not that is still the case now that oil prices have sharply declined could be debatable. According to Thomson Reuters, Equinor has a forward p/e ratio of 10.17 and a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on estimates of its earnings growth over the next five years. As I have mentioned numerous times before, a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 could be an indication that a stock is undervalued at the current price and vice versa. Thus, it appears that analysts may be concerned about the impact that falling oil prices will have on the company's growth since it was considered dramatically undervalued over much of last year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the results of the recent exploration license auction in Norway show us that the country's oil story is not over yet. In addition, Equinor is taking steps to increase the longevity of its operations in the nation, which will help it maintain production over the next several years and ultimately earn even more money than it would have otherwise. Unfortunately though, analysts seem to think that the decline in oil prices will stunt the firm's growth (which is probably true) and thus it may be overvalued relative to its earnings growth.

