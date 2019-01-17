Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - 13 January 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest US-based cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week. We also analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken (if any).

Deal Specifics

Travelport (TVPT) has now moved to within 3 cents of the offer price of $15.75 from Toro Private Holdings. The stock gained 2.08% during the week despite there being little official news. This lack of "official" news is highly significant. There has been no suggestion or anticipation of a higher offer and dividends will NOT be paid during the offer period making a 0.20% spread far too narrow at this stage. The deal has an expected 2nd quarter closing date, although we expect this deal to close considerably earlier. We have already reduced our position to free up capital for redeployment elsewhere or possibly take a new position on any pullback in the stock.

Red Hat (RHT) announced during the week the introduction of Red Hat Ansible Tower 3.4 which introduces new workflow features and security standards. This is designed for simplified and more secure management across hybrid IT environments and was received positively by the market. IBM's offer of $190 per share still leaves a 7.92% spread even though the stock finished in positive territory, up 1.19% during another volatile week. The deal is slated to close by the end of the year which leaves ample opportunity for early closure. Should this be the case, the annualised return would be enhanced considerably. We will look to take some money off the table should this positive movement in the stock continue into the forthcoming week.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) announced a dividend of $0.805 is due to be paid before the deal closes. This helped move the stock up 0.71% during the week and moved the spread to a negative level, now trading at 12 cents above the offer price. This, of course, moves to a $0.68 discount when the dividend is taken into account. TLP is due to be acquired by ArcLight Energy Partners at $41.

Athenahealth (ATHN), which has a deal to be acquired by Veritas Capital & Evergreen Coast Capital, saw the spread close to within 1.21% this week. The stock gained 1.45% on little news and appears to be tracking (in part) the general market climb. Most importantly, we expect this deal to close in the near future but will wait to see any announcements before taking any profits.

Avista Corp. (AVA) and its pending merger with Hydro One have stated they "continue to weigh their options" in light of the news that the Idaho Public Utilities Commission blocked the deal and the denial of Washington state to review the case. This all but kills the deal for Avista and Hydro One. This caused the stock to decline a further 2.02%. At $41.29, the stock is now below its pre-offer price and $10.71 below the offer price of $52.00. This deal, whilst technically remaining live, is now even more highly speculative than before and is best traded by those with specialist knowledge of the legal situation. Although the spread is now so significantly large, traders may be tempted to make a small investment on the possibility of "some" positive deal news or some kind of alternative deal.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) down 0.96%, declined further following the announcement that they and acquirer Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had received a second request for information from the Federal Trade Commission during the week before last. This request may now extend the waiting period until the 30th day after "substantial compliance" by both target and acquirer. The merger is still expected to close in mid-2019. As traders weigh the significance of this request, the stock price has suffered and the simple spread now stands at 10.80%. Should the deal still close in the timeframe expected by the respective parties, this deal provides an attractive annualized spread. This could provide an opportunity for investment for a small position as second requests need not be necessarily fatal to the deal's chance of success but would require constant position monitoring.

The Broader Market

US-based cash merger arbitrage positions saw more winners than losers this week. The performance for the top 20 largest spreads was positive 0.25%. This compares with the MNA ETF which returned a positive result for the third straight week running up 0.57%. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) produced a perfect week of positive returns to close up 2.61%. This increase in the broader market had a positive effect on the spreads following little deal specific news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXTM, RHT, ATHN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.