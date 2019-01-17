Sentiment Shows More Upside Potential Ahead

Has the buying opportunity for stocks passed already? If you listen to the bearish analysts out there, then you would probably be inclined to say "yes." As I'll argue in today's report, however, there is still plenty of upside potential ahead for equities. What's more, the stock market's sentiment profile suggests that more investors are currently still bearish than bullish. This bodes well for the market's upside potential from a contrarian perspective, as we'll discuss here.

One could be forgiven for thinking that after the market's recoil rally of the last three weeks, there is limited upside potential ahead. However, a simple evaluation of the market's investor sentiment profile reveals that there's still a surprising degree of pessimism toward equities. Consider for instance the latest series of readings in the widely watched CNN Business Fear & Greed Index. In the Jan. 16 session, the Fear & Greed Index registered a reading of 37 (out of a possible 100). This implies that sentiment is still tilted towards a bearish perspective and that investors don't have high expectations for the market.

Another important reflection of just how bearish participants still are is the Total Put/Call Ratio. The following graph compares the 20-day moving average of the ratio with the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Historically, whenever the 20-day ratio average approaches the 1.10 level, it has marked a major stock market bottom and buy signal. The current 20-day moving average of the Total Put/Call Ratio is 1.12, which is well above the historical norm. This reflects a high degree of pessimism on the part of options traders, and this pessimism will serve as fuel for additional short-covering rallies in the coming weeks.

Source: Index Indicators

The next chart exhibit features the CBOE S&P 100 Volatility Index (VXO), which is an excellent measure of how much fear exists among large-cap stock investors. In late December, the VXO hit its highest level on a closing basis of the last five years. Ironically, the last time VXO reached a comparable level was in late 2015 - which was the last time the stock market came close to entering a bear market. In December 2019, the market came within a hair's breadth of entering bear market territory, but the sharp spike in the VXO signaled that investors had embraced an apocalyptic attitude toward equities. From a contrarian perspective, this told us that the bottom was near and is usually the case when VXO hits such elevated levels, the end of the market decline was indeed imminent.

Source: BigCharts

It's also worth mentioning that even after the sharp pullback in the VXO in the last couple of weeks, VXO is still above its average level of recent years. Moreover, the 20-day moving average for VXO is still at a high level which reflects continued bearish sentiment among retail investors. As bulls, this is exactly what we want to see since it paves the way for additional short-covering rallies.

Another perspective worth considering is that the continued high level of bearish sentiment toward equities makes it easier for buyers to push the market higher during earnings season. Since investors' (and analysts') collective expectations are so low entering the latest earnings season, any positive surprises are likely to be met with enthusiastic buying. As we've seen in past years, the market is more vulnerable to rallies during earnings season when investors expect the worse.

Yet another important indication of just how remarkably bearish investors are even after the sharp plunge of recent months is the latest Investors Intelligence Bulls & Bears (IIBB) survey. According to statistics provided by Yardeni Research, the latest IIBB sentiment ratio as of Jan. 15 was 1.67. That ranks as one of the lowest ratios of recent years and is a reflection of the high degree of pessimism out there among investors and advisors. Normally when the IIBB ratio is this low, it's followed by an impressive stock market rally over the next few months that follow.

Aside from the market's favorable investor sentiment profile, the technical picture continues to improve on almost a daily basis. As regulator readers of this report are aware, I consider the new 52-week highs and lows to be the single biggest factor for determining the health of the stock market at any given time. Whenever the new 52-week lows on both exchanges remain below 40, you can safely assume that internal selling pressure is virtually non-existent. For most of this month, the new lows on the NYSE and Nasdaq have averaged around 20, which is perfectly ideal.

More importantly, the number of stocks making new 52-week highs on both exchanges continues to slowly expand. There have been more new highs than new lows in recent days, which is another sign of the market's improving health. My favorite gauge of the market's internal momentum is based on the daily cumulative new 52-week highs and lows and is shown below. This chart highlights the 4-week rate of change (momentum) for the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. As long as this indicator is rising, the path of least resistance for stocks in the aggregate is assumed to be up.

Source: WSJ

With sentiment still mostly bearish and internal momentum rising, the major ingredients for additional short-covering rallies in the coming weeks are in place. The stock market's plunge in Q4 2018 also cleared out the excess bullish sentiment which was evident last summer. It also served to improve valuations and made the market more attractive from a fundamental standpoint. With these three major factors now in harmony, a mostly positive earnings reporting season should play into the bulls' hands by making it easier to push stock prices higher. Accordingly, a bullish stance is in order.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.