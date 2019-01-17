Boeing: Lower Flight Path

Boeing (BA) had one of the best runs over the last couple of years when the stock soared from $120 in 2016 to $360 to start 2018. The airplane manufacturer has seen the stock stagnate for a year now as the positive net buyback yield signal turned more neutral. The stock needs to be bought at the right price to back solid returns in 2019.

Image Source: Boeing website

Capital Return Strategy

Like any large industrial companies, Boeing has a very complex business. The company has a diverse business in commercial planes, defense equipment and global services with constantly shifting backlogs along with changing plane demands and competitive threats. A small investor can't always keep up with the complex investment picture.

Another way to look at complex companies is to review their capital return strategies. A company returning a large portion of capital to shareholders in comparison to their market cap is a sign that the stock is undervalued. The company has to have a BOD that views the stock as cheap enough to spend large amounts of precious cash while also the underlying business has to generate the cash flows to support the necessary capital returns.

Boeing was the prime example of a capital return strategy that repeatedly signaled a very cheap stock compared to expected business prospects. The airplane manufacturer had a very robust order backlog, yet the stock wasn't deemed appealing back around $120 in the 2015 time frame. The market expected the airplane upgrade cycle to reverse based on some past negative experiences.

The company kept on adding to share buybacks until the net buyback yield approached 10% by 2016. Boeing was repurchasing roughly 10% of the outstanding shares on an annual basis while spending something less than $8 billion the year on buybacks.

BA Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

After the stock tripled in about 18 months, Boeing is now spending about $10 billion on an annual basis. Despite the larger capital returns, the net buyback yield has dipped 50% to only 5%.

A 5% yield isn't too shabby when combined with a 2.3% dividend yield. Shareholders are getting a lot of capital returned and the company just upped the returns for 2019.

replaced the existing $18 billion buyback program with a $20 billion authorization

increased the quarterly dividend by 20% to $2.055 per share

The company spent about $9 billion on stock buybacks during 2018, or approximately 50% of the authorization approved in December 2017. A simple projection would suggest Boeing returns to spending $10 billion on buybacks in 2019 or roughly 5% of the $200 billion market cap.

Biggest Issue

A big part of the issue with capital returns going forward is that Boeing doesn't have the extra cash to ramp up any spending. One might even suggest that the company spent too aggressively recently as the stock topped $350, and the EPS estimates for the year are at only $15. Most people see industrial trading at over 20x EPS estimates as relatively expensive.

The company ended Q3 with net debt of about $1.9 billion. Boeing had about $10.0 billion in cash and marketable securities, so some flexibility existed to spend more on stock buybacks, but the company likely didn't see the value to push forward any repurchases at these P/E multiples.

Source: Boeing Q3'18 earnings release

Note that the company has increased the dividend by 325% over the last 6 years, so a cheap stock likely wouldn't have been met with such a large dividend hike. The company has averaged hikes of at least 20% over the last 3 years.

BA Dividend data by YCharts

The shift in returning capital via dividends is more noticeable when looking at the below chart. The shift over the years is slow, but the company is clearly making a noticeable move towards more dividends as the stock has rallied in the last few years. The dividend is projected to count for over 32% of the capital returns in 2019.

Source: Stone Fox Capital

Backlog Signal

Just looking at buybacks and dividend yields can ignore some basic fundamental flaws with a business. A BOD could be repurchasing shares to prop up a struggling company, though, the issue isn't as prevalent in mega-cap stocks with large financial oversight.

A good way to view the fundamentals of Boeing is to review the commercial aircraft backlog. The company obtains about 60% of revenues from the commercial aviation business.

As of the end of 2018, Boeing maintained a roughly 7-year backlog of 5,873 commercial airplanes on order. The company delivered 806 commercial jets during 2018 with 893 net orders for the year.

Source: Boeing website

As long as the backlog remains relatively stable at the current level, Boeing is in a great position to grow and expand cash flows. One of the biggest mistakes made in the 2016 time frame was expecting the backlog to grow from an already elevated level.

The negative market view in comparison to the fundamental realities is what propelled the high net buyback yield. The opposite situation is taking place now where the market is highly confident on the order backlog.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the story is really about how buying Boeing closer to $300 was an incredible bargain and waiting for $350 is very painful. Boeing spent all of 2018 signalling that $350 wasn't the same bargain as the stock prices in previous years.

The best option for investors is to aggressively buy the next big dip in the stock where large stock buybacks and a solid dividend will reward shareholders. At $350, the stock returns have a much lower flight path than back in 2016.

