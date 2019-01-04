The outlook for stocks and corporate bonds is bullish for the first time in several months, thanks to recent improvement in the interest rate outlook. In today's report, we'll review the aspects of the bond market which point to an encouraging corporate profit outlook in the coming months.

In the final months of 2018, interest rates were a major stumbling point for equity investors. Higher government bond yields combined with a rising Fed funds interest rate to create concerns that rates were becoming too restrictive and therefore undermining the growth outlook. The October-December market sell-off was in part a product of this concern.

Since the start of the year, however, participants have had reason to cheer as the Fed has signaled a more benign policy stance. Meanwhile, government bond yields have come down significantly from last year's highs and the 10-year Treasury bond/Fed funds ratio is less threatening. Prior to the start of 2019, it looked at one point like this ratio would exceed the 1.0 level, a level which has historically preceded the onset of a bear market for equities if not an economic recession. When the T-bond/Fed funds ratio is above 1.0, it indicates that the Fed funds interest rate is higher than the 10-year Treasury yield, which is bad news for investors. With the Treasury bond market now on the mend and the Fed less hawkish, however, investors finally have a reason to be cheerful in the New Year.

Consider this week's statement from Kansas City Fed President Esther George. While George has in the past advocated for higher rates, she has now changed her tune in light of the market's recent distress signal. In remarks made at the Central Exchange in Kansas, George said that in light of market developments, there are supporting reasons for an interest-rate pause. Further, she stated that the Fed "should proceed with caution and proceed with caution as we approach our destination."

Prior to the latest remarks from Esther George, Fed President Jerome Powell indicated his willingness to proceed with "patience" and listen to the market rather than pursuing a rigid rate-hike bias. This is a refreshing change in policy bias from a long-time hawk and it shows just how quickly Fed members have changed their tunes in the wake of the stock market's recent spill.

The bond market had previously signaled its displeasure with the Fed's rate-hike bias in the last two months of 2018. This can be seen in the following graph of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which reversed almost all of its 2018 losses during the November and December rally. TLH has since pulled back and has closed under its 15-day moving average (below), which indicates at least a temporary pause in the recent bond market rally. The latest pause in the TLH rally also suggests that the high degree of fear which was manifested during the October-December stock market plunge has dissipated to some extent. This in turn has allowed the bond market to catch its breath as investors evaluate the latest economic data and corporate earnings reports.

Source: BigCharts

The improvement in the interest rate outlook consequently bodes well for the equity market outlook in the coming months. Now that investors are no longer worried about the immediate effects of a too-tight Fed monetary policy, they are free to focus instead on the improvement in corporate valuations over the last few months. With the latest earnings season now in full swing, positive earnings reports should be greeted with enthusiasm rather than tempered caution since higher rates are now on the back burner.

Another signal from the bond market which bodes well for the overall financial market outlook is the significant recent improvement seen in corporate bonds. Shown here is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), which is a reliable proxy for the U.S. corporate debt market. As you can see here, VCSH has reversed most of its losses since last summer as corporate bond prices are on the mend. Renewed strength in corporate bond prices - especially after there has been a stock market decline - has historically served as a confirming indicator for the stock market. Improving corporate bond market strength implies that investors are bullish on the profit outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Yet another positive indication for the interest rate outlook is the rally in the municipal bond market since November. Muni bond prices tend to fall when interest rates are rising, while rallies in muni bond prices indicate an improved interest rate outlook. An extended rally in muni bonds also suggests there is a favorable climate in the overall financial market. Below is a graph of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), which underscores the market's improving prospects in early 2019.

Source: BigCharts

Even high-yield corporate debt is reflecting an improvement in investor sentiment. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) has recovered the losses it suffered during the dramatic drop in sentiment in December. The junk bond market as represented by HYG still has a ways to go before recovering all the losses since last summer, but the lively rally in high-yield bond prices this month is a promising start to the year. It's also a sign that investors' collective relief over interest rates extends to all areas of the bond market - corporate and government - which in turn suggests that investors are genuinely optimistic about the financial market outlook.

Source: BigCharts

In light of the improvement in the interest rate outlook, investors should avoid being overly defensive and should take advantage of the bargains to still be had in the stock market. With the Federal Reserve signaling its intent to pause on additional rate hikes, stocks no longer have to deal with the threat of a too-tight monetary policy. This was a major obstacle for equity prices in the second half of 2018, and now that it has been lifted, the path for an equity market rebound has been cleared. Accordingly, investors should focus on corporate shares with attractive valuations and which sport relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index. High-quality corporate bonds can also be conservatively purchased, but I recommend that investors devote the bulk of their portfolios to stocks.