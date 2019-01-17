Cryptocurrency  | Market Outlook

2018 In The Numbers And What It Means For 2019 - Part VII: Cryptocurrencies

|
About: Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD), COIN, GBTC, Includes: ADA-USD, BCH-USD, BLCN, BLOK, EOS-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USD, MIOTA-USD, TRON-USD, XLM-USD, XMR-USD, XRP-USD
by: The Fortune Teller
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
The Fortune Teller
Macro and Micro, Value and Growth, long/short equity, Income (DGI, Bonds, Pref.'s)
Marketplace
Wheel of Fortune
Summary

It's time to look back at 2018, see what worked well, what didn't work so well, and what went horribly wrong.

This seven-part series is touching upon stocks, investment-grade credits, high-yield credits, cash, commodities, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Remember, "it's all in the numbers and the numbers never lie."

Part IV is focusing on cryptocurrencies, mainly Bitcoin.

Since history tends to repeat itself, the 2018 numbers are certainly relevant for our 2019 projections.

There is no future without a past, because what is to be cannot be imagined except as a form of repetition. - Siri Hustvedt

Background

Normally, in a broadly-diversified portfolio, there's something that's working well,