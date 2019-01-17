2018 In The Numbers And What It Means For 2019 - Part VII: Cryptocurrencies

Summary

It's time to look back at 2018, see what worked well, what didn't work so well, and what went horribly wrong.

This seven-part series is touching upon stocks, investment-grade credits, high-yield credits, cash, commodities, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Remember, "it's all in the numbers and the numbers never lie."

Part IV is focusing on cryptocurrencies, mainly Bitcoin.

Since history tends to repeat itself, the 2018 numbers are certainly relevant for our 2019 projections.