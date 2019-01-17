iShares Select Dividend ETF At An Attractive Buy Point, Yield Nearing 4%

DVY's current yield of 3.9% is the highest it's been in more than five years.

The prospect of rising rates appears off the table for the time being. This could be especially beneficial to DVY's portfolio.

DVY has a long track record of above-average performance, but now may be a particularly attractive time to add shares.

If you've been a dividend equity investor over the past couple of years, you probably haven't necessarily been thrilled with your returns. Through the end of the third quarter of 2018, most of the biggest dividend ETFs, including the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), the Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), trailed the S&P 500 since Election Day, some by a significant margin. The fourth-quarter equity market correction, painful as it was, demonstrated once again why dividend ETFs belong in your portfolio. Those ETFs that had lagged not only began outperforming the broader market, but they did so with less volatility helping provide investors with an important safety cushion.

The one silver lining coming from last quarter's beatdown is that it presented savvy investors with some attractive opportunities. The correction has pushed the yields on some dividend ETFs to levels not seen in years. VIG's 2.2% yield would be the highest it's been since the first half of 2016. The Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD) yield of 3.3% is just about as high as it's been over the course of its 8-year history. You'd have to go back to the financial crisis to find a time when VYM's yield of 3.6% is as high as it is now.

All of this is to say that it's a good time to be a yield seeker again. It might be an even better time if you're a dividend growth investor. If you own a basket of stocks that have long histories of consistently raising their annual dividends, December's correction could just be an opportunity to buy your income stream at a discounted price.

That's why one of the more attractive opportunities right now is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

I often talk about how a diversified dividend income portfolio should include exposure to three different themes - dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield. Being invested in ETFs utilizing all three approaches helps not only diversify your income stream, but it also helps smooth out some of the volatility that can exist in any one area.

Take, for instance, what happened in 2018 as a good example. Let's look at three of the more popular dividend ETFs representing each theme.

Dividend Growth - Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Dividend Quality - FlexShares Quality Dividend Index ETF (QDF)

- FlexShares Quality Dividend Index ETF (QDF) High Yield - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

It may be easy to assume that all dividend ETFs perform essentially the same, but that's not necessarily the case.

VIG Total Return Price data by YCharts

All three ETFs trailed the S&P 500 heading into the fourth quarter, but not all responded the same as the market began correcting. VIG did the best of the group in the year's final quarter as investors drifted towards steadier and financially healthier companies despite their comparatively lower yields. VYM also beat the S&P 500, perhaps in recognition of falling Treasury rates and the desire to generate higher yields from other areas of the market.

QDF, however, actually trailed the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter. The quality factor figured to be a logical landing spot for equity investors during the downturn due to their focus on companies with strong cash flows and low debt levels. The quality factor tends to correlate highly with both the dividend and low volatility factors, both of which did relatively well, but it just never materialized.

Holding all three of these approaches in your portfolio helps balance out the risk of any one factor underperforming during the year. Given that the difference in performance last year was more than 700 basis points, a simple portfolio of 1/3 in each would have helped balance out the overall performance.

DVY targets one of those three themes directly and the other two indirectly. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, which measures the performance of a select group of stocks that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. In order to qualify for the index, components:

Must have a non-negative historical five-year dividend-per-share growth rate

Must have a five-year average dividend coverage ratio of greater than or equal to 167%

Must have a three-month average daily trading volume of 200,000 shares

Must have paid dividends in each of the previous five years

Must have a non-negative trailing 12-month earnings per share

Must have a float-adjusted market cap of $3 billion

Of the companies meeting these criteria, the 100 highest yielding securities (excluding REITs) make it to the index.

Of the three themes, only dividend yield is explicitly part of the selection criteria. While the index's criteria don't specifically look for annual dividend growth, the requirement of five consecutive years of dividend payments along with a "non-negative" dividend growth rate essentially leads to a list of companies with annual dividend growth. Dividend quality generally looks for things, such as strong cash slows, low debt levels and high ROEs. We don't have that here, but the dividend coverage and non-negative EPS criteria help push DVY in that direction.

The goal of DVY is to find high-yielding stocks of companies which demonstrate the ability to sustainably pay and grow their dividends over time and, historically, it has done a great job at it. Not only does it come with a 5-star rating in Morningstar's Large Value category, but it also ranks in the top 4% over the past 5 years, top 22% over the past 10 years and top 29% over the past 15 years.

Why do I think DVY is at an attractive buying level here outside of its long-term track record?

Overweight to utilities

An investment in DVY is essentially a referendum on how you feel about the utility sector. One-third of the portfolio is dedicated to utilities, a fact that's not all that uncommon in dividend ETFs seeking higher yields.

Towards the end of last year, this could have been considered a negative for the fund. The market was anticipating a rate hike in December, which it got, as well as a couple more in 2019. As the market began to crater and the global economy began to look a little more vulnerable, the Fed backed off on its plan for further hikes. As of today, the Fed futures market is telling us that traders anticipate the Fed Funds rate to remain unchanged a year from now.

Source: CME Group

This, combined with the fact that the 10-year Treasury rate currently sits about 50 basis points below its fourth-quarter high, is positive for the utilities sector on two fronts.

First, utilities tend to maintain high levels of debt on their books and higher rates tend to increase the costs of servicing that debt. Utilities looked relatively unattractive as it looked like rates were going to continue to climb, but as the Fed became more dovish and rates began to fall, utilities began to look more appealing. Not only was the utilities sector the best-performing group during the fourth quarter, but it was also the only one to post a gain. If a global recession begins to look more likely as the year progresses and rates continue to decline, the utilities sector could be poised to do well again in 2019.

Second, the dividend yields of utilities look comparatively more attractive. A few years ago when the Fed Funds rate was around zero, investors turned to areas like utilities to find the yields they weren't able to in fixed income. Today, the Fed Funds rate is well above 2%, so the comparative yield advantage in utilities isn't as great as it used to be, but it will look more and more attractive if rates steadily decline. The current yield on the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is 3.4%.

Track record of dividend growth

DVY's investment strategy doesn't necessarily call for year-over-year growth among its components, but that's essentially what investors are getting. In fact, DVY's portfolio has grown its annual dividend for 9 consecutive years.

While dividend growth was slow at the start of the past decade, investors have enjoyed a 7-8% annual raise over the past several years.

Comparatively high yield

Yields vary widely depending on which type of dividend ETF you're investing in. Dividend growth ETFs such as VIG and NOBL only net around 2.3%. Quality dividend ETFs such as the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) will earn closer to 2.5%, while QDF, which targets high yielders, is up around 3.3%.

DVY's current yield is 3.9%, a very solid number considering you're getting aspects of dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield all in one portfolio. SCHD, one of DVY's closer comparables since it also requires growth, quality and yield in its components, pays just 3.3% currently. You may not find a more well-rounded dividend ETF around with such a strong track record and a yield nearing 4%!

Conclusion

DVY has done an excellent job delivering for shareholders over the past decade, but now may be a particularly attractive time to jump on board. With defensive sectors accounting for a significant chunk of the portfolio, DVY could be particularly well-suited to offer some downside protection if the equity markets remain volatile.

I particularly like its focus on all three niches of dividend investing - growth, yield and quality, while its near-4% yield is at levels the fund hasn't seen in over five years. The current market presents several headwinds right now (global economic slowdown, trade war, Brexit uncertainty), but I think DVY is well-positioned to deliver relatively strong returns over the next year.

If you're interested in more picks like these, come check out what ETF Focus can offer! A subscription to ETF Focus includes: All ETF Focus model portfolios Our monthly ETF Power Rankings report Our weekly "ETFs in Focus" report Our weekly "Market Primer" report Access to my personal portfolio Individual ETF research on demand The cost of subscriptions will go up on January 31st! Start your two-week free trial now to lock in today's low prices and get 20% off your first year's subscription. Click HERE to activate your membership now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long QDF,VIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.