McCullough: Investors Live In Fear Of Missing Bull Market

Right now, a lot of investors are scared they will miss a major move to the upside, despite the data in front of them indicating the opposite is more probable to occur.

"As always is the case, institutions are living in fear of the upside, not protecting to the downside,” McCullough explains. “That’s what happens at the end of a bull market. People still say, ‘Wow, I’m going to miss buying this.’”

