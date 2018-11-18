Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Situation Overview

Village Farms (VFFIF) is one of the many greenhouse operators that rushed into the cannabis business in hopes of striking gold with the legalization in Canada. Village Farms has been trading in a relatively tight range since it announced its plans to join the cannabis wave. The company entered the cannabis world in June 2017 when the company announced a partnership with Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) to form Pure Sunfarms. Besides cannabis, Village Farms operates a network of greenhouses totaling 9 million sq. ft. of growing space. What's telling about the company's future direction is that on the Q3 earnings call, the CEO Michael DeGiglio spent his entire prepared remarks discussing the cannabis business while completely ignoring the produce business that still represented the vast majority of its existing revenue!

The Good: Grow Cannabis

Village Farms essentially positions itself as an experienced grower and hopes to become one of the largest contract growers in the Canadian market. The company currently is licensed for 550,000 sq. ft. of cannabis production, half of the 1.1 million of the total planned area. We think the production target is reasonable and the question remains whether current pricing for cannabis will come down in the long term. Due to the low barrier to entry and the easiness of setting up a cannabis growing operation, we think the cannabis market will move into a contract grower model where companies like Village Farms will supply to brand owners like Canopy (CGC) and Aurora (ACB). Of course, that won't happen for some time given all of these large players are building their own mega-facilities. In the next 3-6 months, we think the shortages across Canada is a favorable environment for Village Farms to take advantage of and establish market share as its facility ramps up.

On the Q3 earnings call, the company guided that it will likely sell about 2,000-3,000 kg of cannabis in 2018 depending on the timing of Health Canada approval but the majority of the sales will happen in 2019. Village Farms is currently selling to other LPs on the spot wholesale market and is in discussions with provincial agencies to start selling directly to the provinces. The recent CEO appointment of Mandesh Dosanjh who was involved in cannabis-related work at the LCBO also bodes well for the discussions with provinces. We think Village Farms has a real opportunity to generate significant sales and profits in the cannabis sector.

The Bad: The Existing Produce Business

Despite seemingly promising venture into the cannabis cultivation business, Village Farms continues to struggle with its existing greenhouse operation. In its Q3 earnings release, the company reported sales of US$39.7 million which is 11% lower than in 2017. EBITDA of US$0.9 million is one of the worst we've ever seen and demonstrated the horrible nature of most of Village Farms' existing greenhouse business. The business makes no money! With $0.9 million in EBITDA and $39.7 million in sales, Village Farms earned an EBITDA margin of 2.2% which is just miserable. Looking at 2018 YTD, the EBITDA of $1.4 million represented a decline of 70%. Net income went from a positive $4.4 million to a loss of $5.4 million largely because 2017 had a gain on asset sales of $8.5 million. What is going on at the company that is driving the massive underperformances? Part of the issue was caused by the transition of its Delta 3 facility to the Pure Sunfarms JV which caused a loss of sales and share of losses in JV of $530k. However, excluding the impact of the cannabis transition, the underlying business of Village Farms remains a very bad one given margins are nowhere for it to be profitable.

Before turning into cannabis, Village Farms shares were trading between $1.0 to $2.0 during most of the past three years which imply a market value of $45 million to $90 million. With 2017 EBITDA of $9.6 million, the company was reasonably valued at mid to high single digits EBITDA given the weak margins and constant losses. With its current market cap of $241 million and the significant underperformance in 2018, the stock is pricing in a lot of optimism.

Financials

Village Farms has 48 million basic shares outstanding which imply a market capitalization of $241 million. The company reached its 52-week high of $9.80 in early January and is 22% owned by management and the Board. In October, the company completed a $22 million bought deal offering at a price of $7.13 per share. Before turning to cannabis, Village Farms has struggled to gain momentum as a company. Revenue has grown but EBITDA has actually declined during the last 5 years. The EBITDA in 2017 came in at $9.6 million which is 30% lower than EBITDA in 2013! Clearly, Village Farms has been struggling as an independent business in the greenhouse space. However, the company is betting that cannabis could save its failing financial performance starting as soon as 2018 Q4 and 2019 Q1.

Conclusion

When we wrote about this stock in "Village Farms: From Growing Produce To Cannabis" back in May, we concluded that the business model faces significant risks in the long term given our view that the Canadian market will become severely oversupplied by 2019/2020. However, one short-term complication that emerged as a result of the nationwide product shortages has led to an opportunity, as Village Farms might be expecting a large windfall as it will become one of the first few LPs to start large-scale operations as soon as Q4 2018. However, we do want to note that most LPs are expecting the completion of their facilities by the first half of 2019 which will surely result in an exponential increase in supply and pressure the wholesale spot market.

We are upgrading our outlook of Village Farms from Negative to Neutral to reflect the newly-opened window of opportunities for it to establish market share in the domestic market. We expect Village Farms to leverage its available capacity to capture revenue with other LPs and more importantly with provincial governments. The bottom line is that cannabis cultivation represents an immensely more profitable use of its existing assets compared to growing produce and the company seems to be executing well on its path to becoming a large supplier in the Canadian market.