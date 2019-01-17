AGNC Investment's Q4 2018 And 1/11/2019 BV Projection (Includes Annaly BV Projection)

Summary

I am projecting AGNC will report a modest decrease in quarterly BV for the fourth quarter of 2018. Most agency peers will experience a modest-notable BV decrease.

This projection is due to extremely severe valuation losses within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio which were only partially offset by modest-notable net price increases in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons.

My projections for AGNC’s BV per common share as of 12/31/2018 and 1/11/2019 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

My projection for NLY’s BV per common share as of 12/31/2018 is stated near the Conclusions Drawn section of the article.

When compared to the prior quarter, a continued “negative” relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018 (elevated spread/basis risk).