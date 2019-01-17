Market Mispricing Hides Weibo's Strong Fundamentals

Weibo remains a high margin company that is beginning to diversify revenue streams and boost its online-advertising segment through smart investments in live-streaming and short-videos.

Weibo is still a high growth company (revenue growth > 60%) driven by its superior eco-system filled with KOLs and celebrities and continued innovation by management.

Market mispricing due to over-pessimism from macroeconomic conditions as well as perceived rising competition in online advertising from short video platform Douyin/Tik Tok and WeChat.

Context:

My interest in Weibo (WB) stems from its steep decline since peaking in March 2018. It's 2018 performance (down 43.5%) can only be considered as dismal even when compared to other Chinese stocks that have gone through a lousy 2018. Weibo's performance is even worse when considering that its current price of USD54.22 is a 61.8% fall from its 52 weeks high.

WB Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

When talking about China's internet and technology industry, one never fails to mention BAT (Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)), however, Weibo's importance as a mainstay as a Chinese social media and internet platform cannot be understated since it debuted in 2009. This can be seen in the below table where Weibo ranks highly as a social network platform.

Source: Statista

Jonathan Sullivan in his book, "A Tale of Two Microblogs in China" describes China as being in a "microblogging revolution," a revolution led by Weibo. This has led to many Westerners to call it the "Twitter of China." Weibo is a platform for both personal use (Weibo users publishfar more posts and reveal far more personal information than Twitter users) but is also a highly politicised arena due to its relative freedom compared to the strict censorship of traditional media platforms.

Its dominance in China's internet scene can be seen in its continued MAU growth, reaching 445.9 million in September 2018 while its daily active users (DAU) was 195.2 million.

It is known as the 'Twitter of China' but it is much more. Its success can be attributed to its successful following of three major trends in China in recent years: the Wanghong economy (网红 meaning internet famous, which is similar to 'insta famous'), live videos and short videos. This shows in Weibo's innovation across the years such as opening up the 140-word limit, posting up to 9 photos and bringing in short videos (Maipiao) and live streaming (Yizhibo).

Understanding Weibo's Business:

Weibo has two business segments, digital advertising, and value-added services. Its digital advertising segment is the larger of the two by far, it was 78.8% of total revenue in 2013 and has only increased to 86.7% in 2017. Despite being a relatively mature internet company (having launched in 2009), it is seeing a resurgence in revenue growth (75.37% YoY growth in 2017) after 43% and 37.3% revenue growth in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Source: Company filings

Weibo's digital advertising segment can be further divided into 3 segments:

Third-party advertising

Advertising from Alibaba (Alibaba has a stake in Weibo)

Advertising from SINA and related parties. (Weibo was spun off SINA)

Weibo's digital advertising segment has managed to sustain high growth (as seen in the below graph) due to its constant improvement on its unique ecosystem of user-created content. It also has an impressive community of content generators, known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) who have impressive followings and are valued by businesses. This has allowed it to continuously increase its advertising business from 3rd parties while loosening its reliance on Alibaba and SINA (as seen in the above graph).

Source: WalktheChat

Weibo's digital advertising revenues are a result of marketing offerings such as:

display adverts

Weibo search engine promotion

fan headlines

fan tunnels

Display ads are mainly placed on the search page (in the discover section), on the Weibo homepage as well as on the side of user's news feeds (akin to Facebook Ads).

A display ad for the World Cup at the top of the 'discover' page. Source: Kawo

Weibo search engine promotion is ads that appear when users search for a related topic. It is similar to search advertising on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Baidu as promoted websites or accounts will appear at the top of the search results. Fan tunnels are an effective method of targeted promotion. It will place your account or post at the top of news feeds based on carefully targeted audiences. This is similar to Facebook's (FB) 'boost post' function.

Fan Headline is applied to all of the posts on a Weibo account page. This helps to promote selected posts to existing and potential followers. Selected posts will appear at the top of your follower's and their follower's home page for 24 hours. This is similar to Facebook page promotion.

An example of fan tunnels for Intel. Source: Kawo

VAS revenue is derived from fee-based services including game-related services, VIP membership, and data licensing. VAS revenue growth has a similar trajectory to digital advertising and total revenue growth with 2017 reaching 2014 levels. However, as VAS revenue growth is still lower than Weibo's digital advertising revenue growth, VAS is increasingly less important to Weibo (as seen in its falling percentage of total revenue).

Source: Company filings

An example of a Weibo game. Source: TechNode

Despite increasing competition, Weibo's moat as a unique social media platform has been tried and tested over the years as it has faced numerous copycat attempts. According to WalkTheChat, this includes Wangyi's attempt in 2010 which was discontinued in late 2014 despite having claimed to have 260 million registered users in 2012. Tencent similarly launched its own Weibo copycat in 2010 but its failure resulted in its discontinuation in 2014. Finally, Sohu (SOHU) also launched its own copycat product which never achieved significant market share.

Background on its growth prospects

WB Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Investment Thesis:

Continued development of its unique eco-system has allowed it to enjoy consistent user growth as well as increasing revenue from its digital advertising business.

Our focus to strengthen our platform ecosystem for social interactions among users and the content distributions has further increased the Weibo's value proposition at the social media platform and strengthened our platform effect. In return, more and more advertisers are recognizing Weibo's ability in social marketing. - Weibo's CEO Gaofeing Wang during the Q3 FY18 earnings call

Our bullish thesis on Weibo is based on two trends that I see as key in Weibo's future revenue growth and maintenance of its margins and which the market in its over-pessimistic view of Weibo has disregarded.

Weibo continues to enjoy high growth in its digital advertising segment as it continuously improves its platform as well as its community of KOLs that are important in bringing in MAU growth and advertising money. Weibo will fend off competition from live-streaming and short video platforms by integrating these features within Weibo. This will allow Weibo to develop as a sort of 'super-app'.

Weibo continuously improves its platform and community of KOLs

Weibo has continuously updated its platform and features in order to both help users discover content and also make the platform more appealing to advertisers thus driving advertising revenue growth. Examples of such platform features where ads can be featured include:

Relationship-based information feed (follow model)

Interest-based information feed

Search function

Discovery zone (aggregates a variety of content and services based on location & topical interests such as games, movies or online shopping)

Channels (gathers users based on interest/location and encourages interaction within channels)

Trends (list of hot topics on Weibo)

Some of Weibo's many features. Source: eConsultancy

More importantly, Weibo's attractiveness as a social platform is its community of content creators. According to management, Weibo has become the platform for top content creators primarily because of the following two reasons. Firstly, more and more KOLs have recognized Weibo's uniqueness from other content offering platforms. Secondly, Weibo as a platform allows KOLs to expand their audience reach and to further gain public influence, whereby generating better monetization. This comes from active support by management who has increased the traffic support and the subsidies to help content creators monetize and improve traffic.

Firstly, it would be good to understand the KOL phenomenon in China. According to Forbes, there are 5 different kinds of Chinese KOLs.

Celebrities such as actors, musicians, and TV personalities

Wangshong ("Web Celebrities)

Bloggers who use their skills and expertise have built a sizeable following

"WeMedia" which are smaller media companies often run by current and former journalists

Industry-specific KOLs (e.g: Wang Tao is a rally car driver and posts about the auto industry and cars)

Weibo's unique status as a social network built on KOLs such as bloggers and celebrities is well summarised by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Liang Zhao. "In total there are 28,000 entertainment stars, and 2,000 "V" accounts... as of July 31st, 2016, 70% of them had used WB for over 6 years. On an annual basis, there are 85,000 celebrity topics, 690 billion views and 1.4 billion daily discussions generated from the WB platform." "V" accounts are opportunities for ordinary citizens to be KOLs as they are awarded to users who attract a certain number of monthly views.

As previously mentioned, Weibo's has also consistently made strides to improve its attractiveness as a platform to KOLs. This can be seen in the travel industry where ParkLu, a KOL agency found that travel-related KOLs have largely migrated from WeChat to Weibo. KOLs have come to prefer Weibo due to its open nature as compared to WeChat where posts can only be seen by friends. For example, a top performing post by a KOL named 呼吸像少年一样的猫 reached 360,000 people and gained 6,000 engagements while a similar WeChat post only reached 100,000 people. Weibo's very public platform allows it to be very effective in reaching people especially compared to other platforms such as Douyin and WeChat (as seen in the below chart).

Weibo's ability to attract and retain top-level talent (KOLs) is extremely important because it is highly valued by advertisers (even more so as compared in the US and the West). Advertisers view KOLs as being in a unique position to sell products. According to Rebecca Chiou, a marketing professional in Shanghai, said "KOLs have become more powerful and impactful than traditional media because people don't trust the government, even the media, which is controlled by the government, thus they only trust friends and someone that's well known, such as celebrities, influencers, KOLs."

Another example of a brand engaging with KOLs is phone brand OPPO who worked with William Chen and Li Yifeng, two very famous Chinese idols. Fans were supposed to vote for which idol's picture (taken with an Oppo phone) was better. Their posts received over 187,000 comments and more than 1,000,000 likes.

The posts by KOLs William Chen and Li Yifeng. Source: Chozan

Advertisement banners paid by Oppo to be featured on Weibo prominently

Source: Chozan

The impact of KOLs in driving sales on Weibo can be seen in a survey conducted by AdMaster that the bookings for auto KOLs increased by 746% in 2016, followed by KOLs related to food and beverages (290 percent) and beauty (116 percent). The survey also showed that 93% of all campaigns in China used KOLs.

As such, Weibo has successfully created a closed self-reinforcing eco-system where it consistently improves its platform thus attracting and retaining more KOLs which attract more advertisers. Furthermore, because there is more advertising money coming in, KOLs are also incentivised to continue using Weibo and product content on Weibo which also draws in users.

Industry (Digital Advertising) tailwinds

According to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), at the end of 2017, the number of Internet users in China reached 772 million however, Internet penetration was only 55.8% (as can be seen in the below graph). Hence with a MAU of 445 million, approximately 57.6% of all Chinese internet users are also active Weibo users.

In particular, there is room to grow in improving the internet penetration rate in the rural areas. Internet penetration in urban areas is a robust 71% while it is a much lower 35.4% in rural areas.

Digital advertising is also an increasingly profitable industry and it has enjoyed significant growth over the last few years. Weibo's 2017 digital advertising revenue was USD 997.6 million (RMB 6.836 billion) which is about 2.3% of the Chinese online advertising industry. Furthermore, Weibo's online advertising revenue growth rate has been significantly higher (approximately 2x) than the overall Chinese online advertising growth rate and this trend should continue in the near future. CNNIC believes that online advertising will enjoy continued significant growth especially with the growth of targeted ads with the use of artificial intelligence.

I am bullish that Weibo will continue to outperform based on the strength of its advertising revenue. Weibo's advertising revenue should continue to see growth based on both industrial tailwinds as well as improvements to its platform that allows it to be a social media platform that is incredibly attractive to advertisers. My bullish stance is shared by eMarketer who projects 65%, 40% and 25% growth in Weibo's advertising revenue in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Ability of Weibo to continuously update its platform to conform with current trends (short videos and live-streaming)

Recently updated the app to allow users to discover premium videos more efficiently as well as to connect and interact with the creators. Thus, the app now has a criteria of videotape and then video - and the Weibo video community allowing users to access video content at a primary entry point and the featuring premium video content with IP and programs in period such as our daily Vlog, makeup tutorials, or set up videos with creating characters or things. Weibo has also optimized our discover zone to further strengthen our competitive edge in the discovery and the discussion of the trend. We have structured the topics fees and provide users personalized recommendation on topics they might be interesting, helping to promote user discussion around topics.

Weibo has always been in touch with the current trends in the Chinese internet landscape and this is especially true with regards to short-videos and live-streaming. Some of Weibo's bears have argued that the rise of short-video platforms such as Douyin have come at the expense of Weibo as users switch social network platforms. However, management has shown that proper actions can result in short-video being a boon to Weibo.

Short Videos: Management has stated that short-videos will be a particular focus of Weibo. "No doubt short video will be continued the top priority for this platform. We believe short video will be the baseline media format going forward in terms of the content creation and the content consumptions."

Its short video services were launched in 2017 in partnership with streaming site Miaopai and media platform Easub. Weibo's will provide fast-cutting and montage services, through which users can edit short videos and live broadcasts while adding special effects and then publish on Weibo.

This is in reaction to the exploding popularity of short videos. According to China Daily, the average daily views of short videos on Weibo's platform in 2017 increased by more than five times than in the same period in 2016. During the Spring Festival this year, short videos concerning CCTV's Spring Gala had 4.8 billion views on Weibo.

Live-Streaming: Despite management's focus on short-videos, I am excited about China's live-streaming industry and Weibo's position in it. A Deloitte report titled 'Live Thrives in an Online World' forecasts that live streaming will see a 47% surge in global revenue to USD7.4 billion in 2018. China was singled out as the largest market for live streaming, with forecast revenue of USD4.4 billion, a 32% YoY increase.

Weibo partnered up with Yizhibo in 2016 that provided live-streaming services directly on Weibo, Yizhibo was acquired by Weibo earlier in 2018. Yizhibo has a competitive advantage over other live-streaming sites such as Momo (MOMO) and YY (YY) because users do not have to leave the Weibo app and Weibo's huge KOL community means that Yizhibo counts numerous celebrities as live-streamers. For example, actor Mark Chao live-streamed on Yizhibo to promote his upcoming TV show and the live-stream garnered a total of 154 million views.

Yizhibo's unique standing in the live-streaming industry is best summed up by Jing Travel, "Yizhibo, the live-streaming app of choice for Chinese millennials, has proven to be a major force in the current Chinese information-sharing ecosystem; in 2017, the app ranked #1 in user acquisition among competing platforms."

Live-streaming of celebrities Source: Chozan

Live-streaming of KOLs Source: Chozan

Like other live-streaming sites, Yizhibo earns revenue from the sending of virtual gifts to live-streamers as Yizhibo takes a cut of the amount paid to purchase virtual gifts.

Sending of different virtual gifts Source: Chozan

Yizhibo has also successfully attracted advertisers to start advertising campaigns on Yizhibo. One example is NUTRILITE where it launched a live stream entitled "Breakfast for Everybody"(全民早餐日) in Dec 2016. Its live-stream attracted 150 million viewers in total in only 3 days. This topic in Weibo also attracted million users to share their breakfast. As can be seen, the synergy between Yizhibo and Weibo is particularly attractive to advertisers where planned campaigns can extend beyond just live-streaming.

Furthermore, continued expansion of Yizhibo should allow Weibo to diversify its revenue streams by allowing Weibo to increase its revenue from the purchase and sending of virtual gifts and currencies to live-streamers.

Risks:

Increasing competition - Weibo's revenues come largely from companies doing digital advertising and marketing. The lack of diversification in its business segments is problematic by its own account. In its 20F, Weibo stated that it's facing an increasing number of online mobile businesses that offer similar advertising services such as Tencent, Baidu, Youku, Bytedance, Momo, Sohu, NetEase and Phoenix New Media. Furthermore, the report also states that "some of our larger competitors have substantially broader product or service offerings and leverage their relationships based on other products or services to gain a larger share of advertising and marketing budgets."

Weibo's fears are justified especially considering that it is a small fish in the digital advertising industry, controlling only 2.8% of total digital ad spending. In contrast, Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent combine to control 64.1% of total digital ad spending and looks set to only increase in the future (as seen in the below graph). In particular, Weibo is increasingly threatened by both Alibaba and Tencent as well as new platforms such as Bytedance's Douyin.

Cindy Liu from eMarketer commented that "Alibaba continues to outperform expectations and is once again the strongest performer in terms of net digital ad revenues in China. By incorporating social and video elements into its mobile shopping app - Taobao - Alibaba is able to capture more consumer time and thus attract more advertising spend." This is problematic for Weibo which has always depended on Alibaba's advertising money to drive revenue. Alibaba's contribution to Weibo's top-line peaked in 2015 (USD143.65 million) before plummeting in 2016 (USD57.91 million) thus showing that Alibaba is becoming less dependent on 3rd party platforms (such as Weibo) to showcase their advertisements.

Digital advertising on Taobao as seen on its banners and side Source: Campaign Asia

Another of Weibo's biggest competitor is WeChat which is the most similar social media platform with Weibo. Worryingly, WeChat is starting to increase its digital advertising capacity after restricting itself in the past to not interfere with user experience. According to Bloomberg:

to cater to the strong demand for social advertising on our platforms, Weixin Moments increased its maximum ad load to two advertisements per user day in late March [2018]."

Tencent will continue to increase its ad load and capacity in the future. Advertisers are viewing WeChat as a promising platform to advertise in due to its ability to drive consumption as seen in the below chart where WeChat driven consumption increased by 22% in 2017.

Advertisers are also increasingly smitten with short-video platforms such as Douyin. This is in part due to its growing audience, short-video watchers are projected to surge 60% to 353 million by the end of 2019, according to a report by consulting firm iiMedia Research. Furthermore, watchers are exactly the type of consumers that advertisers are looking for - "65% of the audience are tech and e-commerce savvy millennials, located in first and second-tier cities, with high to medium spending power at their disposal" reported Analysys, a think tank. The South China Morning Post reported that only 1/5 of advertisers have booked space on short video platforms and predicts that this number will only be trending upwards.

Douyin began monetizing in September 2017 by running ads for companies such as Airbnb, Harbin Beer, and Chevrolet. Its meteoric rise to the top of the short-video industry can be seen in its market share that nearly doubled from 16.5% to 29.8% in less than 3 months. Examples of other successful advertising campaigns conducted on Douyin include Pizza Hut, Oreo, and Adidas (details can be found here). Advertising campaigns on Douyin appear to be more natural and connect better with the young due to its ability to become viral quickly.

Example of a marketing campaign on Douyin Source: WalkTheChat

Slowdown coming from the external situation - Recently, top Beijing officials released a statement that said: "the external environment is complicated and severe, and the economy faces downward pressure." GDP growth has slowed considerably to 6.5% in Q2, the slowest growth rate since the 2008 depression. The OECD also sees China slowing from 6.6% GDP growth this year to 6.3% in 2019 and just 6% in 2020. China's economic slowdown is also made worse by the ongoing US-China trade war that has affected consumer confidence and export-led growth.

An economic slowdown will inevitably affect digital advertising spend as companies will have less money to spend on advertising. Management has already lowered Q4 guidance as large item industries such as auto and wedding services will be first to be affected due to the overall Chinese economic slowdown. Other Chinese companies that are highly dependent on digital advertising such as Baidu have already said that the upcoming economic slowdown will affect the growth of digital advertising revenue making the economic slowdown an industry wide problem.

Valuation:

Weibo is currently trading at not just the bottom of its historical average but setting new lows with regards to both its PE ratio as well as EV to EBITDA ratio.

WB EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Similarly, Twitter is also trading at a steep premium (nearly double) to Weibo with regards to forward PE ratio. This premium is unwarranted due to Weibo's superior MAU numbers that are actually growing whereas Twitter's MAUs actually fell earlier by 9 million to 326 million in 2018. Furthermore, Weibo's revenue growth remains superior to Twitter. Twitters Q3 revenue growth was 29% compared to Weibo's Q3 revenue growth of 68%. Simply put, Weibo is a far better growth stock compared to Twitter yet due to macro-economic conditions, the market has not given Weibo the premium it deserves.

WB PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Furthermore, analysts such as Grace Chen (Morgan Stanley) are more pessimistic of Weibo's prospects due to "slimmer margins amid heavier investment and more competition from smaller counterparts." However, I do not necessarily share their pessimism regarding a margin contraction in the near future. A quick look at Weibo's margin over the years has demonstrated its ability to consistently scale its business while improving its margins. During the Q3 earnings call, management also stated that margins will stabilise as spending on marketing and administrative matters as a percentage of sales has stabilised.

WB Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Usually, I would value a company using a two stage DCF approach. However, the lack of clarity regarding certain aspects of Weibo's future prospects makes this difficult. Weibo's online advertising revenue will inevitably continue to decline from its current high growth levels which makes its other segments (live-streaming and short videos) more important. However, due to the newness of these segments, Weibo has yet to finalise monetization strategies nor released critical information about these segments including revenue contribution or even MAUs. These segments will also play an increasingly important role in boosting its online advertising segment as advertiser's preferences move towards short videos.

Hence, I am not confident that I will be able to do a better job than current analysts in projecting Weibo's future prospects. Analysts are generally bullish on Weibo with a consensus price target of $79.50 (28% upside) however the wide range ($66 to $130) is indicative of current market volatility as well as uncertainty on Weibo's future prospects.

Conclusion

Despite uncertainty on Weibo's future prospects as well as increasing competition in the Chinese online advertising industry, I am bullish on Weibo. I believe that there is a clear mispricing by the market that is spooked by both macro concerns (trade war) as well as the meteoric rise of short video platform Douyin/Tik Tok and the challenge posed by WeChat.

However, I am confident that Weibo's moat with an eco-system populated with KOLs and celebrities differentiate it from other social media platforms. The same eco-system will allow it to diversify its revenue segments while boosting its online-advertising revenue stream through continued investments in live-streaming and short videos. Current management has also consistently demonstrated their willingness and ability to innovate the Weibo platform and remain on trend. As such, given its low historical valuation and low comparative valuation, I am long Weibo.

However, fellow investor would be wise to average down as it is impossible to predict if Weibo has bottomed. Continued bad news on trade-war and China's macro-economic situation could continue to bring the stock to new lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.