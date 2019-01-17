Celgene: Great Opportunities For Option Investors

Volatility has spiked recently, and looking to shelter your investment portfolio from sizable storms is appropriate.

With little downside risk potential and annualized returns of more than 30%, Celgene shares are worth looking at right now.

Introduction

First and foremost, I love special situations which Mr Market is dead wrong about. Most investors are stepping away from companies that will be acquired soon supposing they won't generate additional returns. Nonetheless, these kinds of situations offer opportunities for both short-term and long-term option investors looking for little downside risk. In this article, I'll take a closer look at Celgene's (CELG) situation and explain how you can boost your annualized returns using covered calls. You can find more information about my favorite option strategy right here.

The Terms Of The Deal

According to the press release, the shareholders of Celgene will receive $50 per share in cash and one share of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for each share of Celgene they own. Based on today's BMS' share price, Celgene shareholders are expected to receive approximately $100, which doesn't' include a possible one-time payment of $9.00 if Celgene's ozanimod, liso-cel and bb2121 get the FDA approval. To me, this deal is vital as both parties need to join forces and generate tonnes of annual synergies. Worth to note: Bristol-Myers Squibb expects the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.

However, when looking at today's price level, Celgene's share price got stuck in the range of $88-$89, creating opportunities for both short-term and long-term investors.

CELG data by YCharts

Selling Long-Term Calls

Assuming shares will stand at $100-$110 within the next 8 months, there's 13.2% to 24.5% upside potential from today's levels. Simply holding shares is one way to benefit from the current discount; selling covered calls is another setup that will enhance your total return. When opening the option chain, I'll spot the calls of June 2020 with a strike price of $110, currently trading at $1.80.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

As I'm willing to sell at $110 when the deal is finally completed, I would lock in a total profit of 26.61%, which is even better than just owning the stock and waiting 8 months.

(Source: Author's work)

Selling Short-Term Calls

If you are a short-term-oriented investor, it may be worth looking at April calls to sell. More specifically, to me, the $95 call seems to be the most attractive one in terms of annualized time value returns.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

If shares get assigned, this conservative strategy would return 9.18% or an annualized 36.7%. Short-term calls allow you to repeat this strategy for the following period.

(Source: Author's work)

Investor Takeaway

Special situations such as the deal between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene are gifts to boost your total return using covered calls. Both short-term and long-term investors should definitely watch Celgene shares right now. I consider buying shares whereby I immediately sell longer dated calls to profit from the expected move to $105-$110 within the next 8 months. Keep in mind when using this strategy that it is essential that broker commissions are low enough to profit from the position.

At request of my readers, I plan on writing follow-up articles about my option ideas and the return they've generated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.