Toronto-Dominion Bank: Growth Rate May Moderate In 2019

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (TSX:TD) delivered a good fiscal 2018 with high single-digit top and bottom lines growth. The bank is well managed and has a good track record of keeping its expenses under control. However, we anticipate its growth rate will slow down in 2019 due to (1) a slowdown in the Canadian housing market, (2) elevated Canadian household debt, and (3) uncertain macroeconomic conditions. TD Bank is currently undervalued when compared to its 5-year average P/E ratio. The bank also pays an attractive 3.9%-yielding dividend. For those who hold the view that the economy is only heading for a slowdown rather than a recession, now is a good time to add more shares.

Q4 2018 Highlights

TD Bank posted a very strong fiscal 2018 with revenue growth of 7% year over year. Thanks to its effort to control its expenses, its net income increased by 8% and its diluted EPS grew by 9% year over year. On an adjusted basis, the bank also achieved 15% growth in its adjusted net income and 17% growth in its adjusted diluted EPS.

We particularly like the fact that TD Bank achieved adjusted return on common equity of 17% for the full year. TD Bank’s ROE is only slightly below Royal Bank’s (RY) 17.6% and CIBC’s (CM) 17.4% but much better than Bank of Montreal’s (BMO) 14.6% and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) 14.9%.

Reasons why we believe TD Bank’s growth will likely moderate in 2019

Despite a strong fiscal 2018, we think TD Bank’s growth rate will likely moderate in 2019 for the following reasons:

Difficult to grow its residential mortgage portfolio

The introduction of the B-20 Guideline in Canada effective on January 1, 2018, has resulted in a mortgage growth slowdown and lower housing market activities. In addition, Canadian household debt is also at a high level already. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is expected to reach 173% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level coupled with 5 interest rate hikes since mid-2017 will likely make it difficult for TD Bank to grow its mortgage portfolio at a rapid pace.

Below is a chart that shows TD Bank’s residential mortgage portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, its mortgage portfolio in Q4 2018 of C$192.5 billion only grew by 1.6% year over year. This was much lower than Royal Bank’s 4.6% but above Bank of Montreal’s 1.2% and CIBC’s 0.5% growth rates. The positive of TD’s mortgage portfolio is that its mortgage portfolio growth rate has been on an upward trend whereas growth rates of Royal Bank and BMO’s residential mortgage portfolios have been trending downward. Nevertheless, we still think it will be a challenge for TD to further accelerate its Canadian residential mortgage growth due to the current macroeconomic conditions in Canada.

Net interest margin expansion will be challenging

Since mid-2017, Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate 5 times. These 5 rate hikes increased Canada’s benchmark interest rate to 1.75%. As can be seen from the chart below, TD Bank’s net interest margin in its Canadian Banking division gradually improved from 2.81% in Q2 2017 to 2.94% in Q4 2018. This is an improvement of 13 basis points in less than 2 years. NIM expansion in its U.S. Banking division has expanded even more. Its NIM increased from 3.05% in Q2 2017 to 3.33% in Q4 2018, an expansion of 28 basis points.

Looking forward, we believe it will be a challenge for TD Bank to expand its net interest margin significantly on both sides of the border. This is because Bank of Canada has recently switched from a more hawkish tone back in October to a much more dovish tone recently. Similarly, the U.S. Federal Reserve has also switched to a more dovish tone. This means there will be fewer rate hikes in both sides of the border. The recently released inflation data that showed December’s Consumer Price Index declined by 0.1% month over month further supports this view. Since the pace of rate hikes in 2019 will likely be slower than 2018, it would be natural to expect only modest growth in NIM if any at all.

Valuation Analysis

Like other Canadian banks, the share price of TD Bank has declined considerably in the past 3 months due to the market’s fear of an economic slowdown. As a result, TD Bank currently trades at a price to 2018 EPS ratio of 11.5x. This is significantly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 13.4x. Its price to 2018 EPS ratio of 11.5x is comparable to Royal Bank but above other Canadian peers. For reader’s information, TD Bank has always traded at a premium to its peers due to its scale and its good track record of outperformance.

A growing 3.9%-yielding dividend

TD Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.67 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.9%. The bank has consistently raised its dividend since walking out of the Great Recession in 2011. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.9% is near the high end of its yield range since 2010.

Stock buyback will continue in 2019

TD Bank has repurchased 20 million common shares in 2018 (about 1% of its total shares outstanding). It has also announced recently to amend its normal course issuer bid for up to 20 million more common shares. This should help support its share price and grow its EPS. The bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12% is solid and should allow it to fully execute its share buybacks in 2019.

Risks And Challenges

Like other banks, TD Bank faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic recession, the potential for consumer defaults may rise sharply depending on the severity of the recession. In addition, if there is a housing market crash, the bank may face significant losses to its mortgage portfolio. However, we believe TD Bank should be in a better position than other banks due to its conservative approach to lending. Nevertheless, credit and debt risks are largely out of TD Bank’s control as these risks largely depend on the macroeconomic condition as well as the housing market.

Investor Takeaway

Despite an expected slowdown to TD Bank’s top and bottom line growth, we think the bank should be able to maintain positive growth. We think shares of TD Bank are attractive at the current level. At this moment, we hold the view that an economic recession is not imminent, and the global trade and economic uncertainty will only cause a slowdown to the global economy. If you also hold this view, we think its share price pullback provides a good opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

