Blue Apron: Be Skeptical Of The Bounceback

Given Blue Apron's spotty track record for execution however, we have many reasons to doubt the company can make a full comeback.

We all know that stocks have made a good run so far in 2019, but one surprising stock is one of the most fortunate of them all: Blue Apron (APRN), the embattled meal-kit delivery company. Shares of Blue Apron have bounced back more than 2x from their all-time low of $0.65 (reached intraday as recently as December 21). The rebound is perfect timing for Blue Apron, for whom trading below $1 for too long could have triggered a de-listing of the stock from the public exchanges.

APRN data by YCharts

How credible is this recovery? In my view, Blue Apron's problems still persist, and investors should be incredibly cautious. Blue Apron's best hopes for a true rebound still lie in a buyout (unfortunately, barriers to entry for this type of business seem incredibly low, given the smattering of startups like HelloFresh and Chef'd in the space, plus intensifying competition from behemoths like Amazon). On a standalone basis, it seems that Blue Apron has missed the opportunity to build the critical mass needed to vault it into a serious player with economies of scale. (This is not a foregone conclusion: Blue Apron's customer counts have been in continual decline; implying that Blue Apron is instead spurring dis-economies of scale).

The next upcoming catalyst for Blue Apron comes on January 31, when the company is slated to announce Q4 earnings and re-affirm its guidance for breakeven/positive adjusted EBITDA in FY19. While we don't expect to see many surprises here, I'd look to two metrics that investors have been sensitive to in the past: gross margins and customer counts. If Blue Apron bleeds more customers than expected, or if food costs continue to rise, Blue Apron shares may suffer a fresh tumble.

Investors may be jumping the gun in believing that Blue Apron can execute an about-face. Continue to remain on the sidelines for this company - Blue Apron's proposed solutions will be multi-quarter headaches, and investors may not be patient enough to wait for the company to right the ship. Though we remain hopeful that Blue Apron's initiatives going into 2019 can quell the bleeding, Blue Apron is too controversial an investment for all but the riskiest of investors.

Weight Watchers: good prospects, but we have yet to see how good the execution will be

Blue Apron stock first showed signs of life after its December pummeling when it announced a new partnership with Weight Watchers (WTW), the iconic health brand that focuses on wholesome eating and caters to serious dieters, primarily female. As a proxy to how popular Weight Watchers has become in recent years, look at the company's stock price chart below. After a few flat years, Weight Watchers stock defied gravity in 2017 and 2018 (though it's down significantly from its mid-2018 peak, as are most stocks still):

WTW data by YCharts

Aligning itself with such an enduring brand carries tremendous prospects for Blue Apron. Note also that Blue Apron's customer base is 79% female (or at least, the primary account holders are 79% female), as shown in the demographics chart below. The Weight Watchers target market, thus, aligns fairly strongly with Blue Apron's typical customer.

Figure 1. Blue Apron customer demographics

Source: Blue Apron investor update deck

The partnership essentially consists of Weight Watchers-branded meals that became available to order through the Blue Apron platform in December. The recipes are inspired by the popular WW Freestyle program, and current Weight Watchers members will also have reciprocal exposure to Blue Apron.

The screenshot below showcases the first six recipes to come out of this partnership:

Figure 2. Blue Apron/Weight Watchers recipes Source: Blue Apron press release

There are many reasons to be cautious on the outcomes of this partnership, however. Blue Apron has embarked on big-name partnerships in the pasts. Most notably, it piloted a retail meal kit program with Costco (COST) in May of last year, rolling out Blue Apron meals on Costco shelves across the country. That partnership was Blue Apron's first true attempt at channel expansion and driving sales beyond its traditional direct-to-consumer model. Less than a year later, however, Blue Apron announced it was temporarily shuttering the Costco partnership. While the pause isn't indefinite - Blue Apron CEO Brad Dickerson still hopes that the Costco program would continue in 2019 - he also noted there were execution difficulties in many regions.

In spite of many creative efforts by Blue Apron to broaden its customer appeal and stanch its loss of customers (in theÂ last quarter, Blue Apron reported a -27% y/y drop in orders, while active customers dropped -25% y/y), it has proven difficult to do so. Weight Watchers brings the possibility, but not the promise, of success - and given Blue Apron's track record, investors shouldn't be too hopeful.

Adjusted EBITDA will be profitable - but what about cash flow?

The other major catalyst sparking Blue Apron's current uptrend is its recent announcement that it will hit profitability - on an adjusted EBITDA basis - by FY19. Here are the major qualitative points from the company's update:

Figure 3. Blue Apron guidance update Source: Blue Apron press release

Investors in particular latched onto the last point: that the company would continue to hit adjusted EBITDA profitability in 1Q19 and FY19.

There's little doubt that this is a positive development. However - does Blue Apron hitting breakeven EBITDA guarantee that its cash flow problems will subside? We note that Blue Apron's FCF has consistently lagged behind its adjusted EBITDA. Cumulatively in the past three quarters of FY19, Blue Apron has generated -$17 million, -$18 million, and -$19 million (or a total of -$54 million) in adjusted EBITDA:

Figure 4. Blue Apron YTD adj. EBITDA Source: Blue Apron investor update deck

Its free cash flow picture, however, was bleaker. Over the same time period, Blue Apron generated -$54.0 million in operating cash flows and spent an additional -$12.9 million on capex, or a total FCF of -$66.9 million.

Figure 5. Blue Apron cash flows Source: Blue Apron Q3 earnings release

Adjusted EBITDA is often treated as a proxy to cash flow, but in reality, hitting breakeven adjusted EBITDA is no guarantee that Blue Apron can stanch its cash flow losses. What adjusted EBITDA does not effectively capture is Blue Apron's need for capex. If part of Blue Apron's plan for greater operating margins revolves around channel expansion (like the Costco partnership) or logistical improvements, capex will be vital to the FY19 plan.

Free cash flow is an immediately pressing concern because as of the company's last balance sheet, Blue Apron only had $162.9 million in cash remaining. After netting out $196.7 million in debt and facility financing obligations, the company's net cash position is actually negative.

Blue Apron is in desperate need to stop the cash flow bleeding. While FCF margins will hopefully improve alongside adjusted EBITDA, it's unclear whether Blue Apron can hit breakeven quickly enough before its creditors begin sounding off alarms. And with its stock hovering just above $1, raising equity capital to offset the debt doesn't seem to be a likely solution either.

Key takeaways

While Blue Apron's new management team under Brad Dickerson is making valiant attempts to resuscitate a struggling business, it's too early to reward the stock with a ~2x rally. We've seen many meal-kit startups fold over the past year, and though Blue Apron's scale has saved it from the noose thus far, its negative net cash position puts in a precarious situation. I'm only comfortable watching this stock from the sidelines - the slightest misstep could send Blue Apron back into penny-stock territory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.