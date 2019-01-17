Free Cash Flows: Let's Have A Discussion Towards A Better Understanding

Explaining the concepts behind the term FCF is best done with the assistance of some simple examples.

It is important to firstly understand the concepts behind the term “free cash flow,” to know if free cash flow is truly uncommitted cash, available for discretionary use.

Projections of future free cash flows are often used in determining a present value for a company’s shares, so understanding what contributes to FCF is of high importance.

Some analysts and investors evaluate a company purely on free cash flow (FCF) to the exclusion of all other measures.

This Article Is Intended To Promote Discussion On:

1. The usefulness of FCF in deciding on whether to commit to discretionary spending such as:

1.1 business expansion,

1.2 dividends to shareholders,

1.3 share repurchases, and

1.4 pay down debt.

2. The Usefulness Of FCF To Calculate Present Value For A Business

This Is Not Intended To Be A Discussion About How Free Cash Flows Should Be Utilized

This is not a discussion about how free cash flows should be utilized, e.g., for dividends, expansion, share repurchases, or to pay down debt, or for any other purpose. Rather, it is a discussion as to how:

FCF is just one means of financing decisions on dividends, expansion, et cetera, and each of these decisions requires separate justification, quite apart from any FCF considerations, not all FCF is FCF. In certain circumstances, calculations of FCF, using principles uniformly applied, do not always result in FCF that meets the underlying concept of FCF; and use of unlevered FCF to determine present value of a business, can yield inappropriate valuation results.

The Underlying Concept Of What Constitutes FCF

A growing business, generating profits, needs to reserve cash to meet increases in working capital, and additions to and replacements of plant and equipment, necessary to maintain and grow the business. If depreciation and amortization are included in determining profit, they are added back to derive the cash element of profit. Growing businesses generally need to set aside some cash from profits to fund what is termed “working capital.” Working capital is needed for investment in inventory and to provide credit to customers. Conversely, credit provided by suppliers reduces the amount of working capital needed. To best explain where an FCF calculation can be anomalous, I provide below some very basic examples.

Four Similar Businesses – Cash Pure, Cash Typical, Cash Hungry, And Cash Rich

The only basic differences between the four business cases included in Table 1 below are the payment terms negotiated with customers and suppliers, and amount and cost of inventory held.

Table 1

It can be seen from Table 1, all 4 businesses are projected to generate net profit of $514 million over 5 years. Despite this, valuations based on unlevered FCF range from $143 million to $2.36 billion. All 4 businesses have the same amount of EBITDA by year across all five years, but EBITDA multiple based on FCF based valuation ranges from 1.5 to 24.2. Full details of the FCF calculations for each of Cases 1 to 4 are shown in Tables 2.1 to 2.4 below. Please see end of article for discussion.

Case 1 – Cash Pure is a business conducting all transactions in cash. FCF is equal to profits.

Table 2.1

Case 2 – Cash Typical is fairly typical of most businesses. The FCF generated is usually less than the amount of profit. The greater the free cash flow available out of profits, the greater the amount of cash available for distribution as dividends, or for other discretionary purposes.

Table 2.2

Case 3 - Cash Hungry can result from offering extended credit terms to secure sales. The more sales grow, the more cash is required to fund working capital increases. Required increases in working capital exceed the amount of cash generated from profits, in years of high sales growth.

Table 3

Case 4 – Cash Rich is a business with customers paying cash and suppliers agreeing to extended payment terms (Amazon.com (AMZN) might be a good example).

Table 4

Some Real Life Examples

It is difficult to find a large corporation that sells purely on a cash basis. That is mainly the domain of small business. However, Amazon.com certainly obtains a lot of leverage through achieving a low days of sales outstanding, while paying creditors on extended payment terms. Days sales outstanding (DSO) is a measure of the average number of days that it takes a company to collect payment after a sale has been made. The effectiveness of Amazon.com's leverage of its cash flows in this way is illustrated in Table 5 below.

Table 5

From Table 5, it can be seen over the period from 2012 to 2017, Amazon.com was able to finance a $10 billion increase in inventory, and generate $19.5 billion in free cash flow, purely by the difference in terms for collection of sales versus payments for goods and services. The DSO calculation at the foot of Table 5 shows Amazon.com, on average, collects cash from sales in less than 30 days from date of sale.

Two (2) important considerations:

Firstly, it should be noted that Amazon.com will only continue to generate free cash flow from working capital changes so long as the business grows and accounts payable and accounts receivable continue to grow in the same proportions as in the past. If business growth stops and working capital growth stops cash flow growth from this source ceases.

Secondly, at the same time as cash totaling $19.5 billion has been generated from working capital changes, accounts payable balance has increased by $21.3 billion, from $13.3 billion in 2012 to $34.6 billion at the end of 2017. I find it a strange notion that the $19.5 billion cash should be included in an FCF-based share valuation, rather than understanding it is offset by a liability. That is not to say there is not a considerable advantage to be had from the use of that money without interest or other charge, but that is quite a different question.

Table 6 below provides details of a company, Turtle Beach (HEAR), which is the polar opposite of Amazon.com.

Table 6

Unlike Amazon.com which collects cash from sales within 30 days of sale, Turtle Beach takes 4 to 5 months to collect the cash from its sales. It would seem credit checks are likely not allowed to get in the way of a sale. The provision for non-recovery of receivables (bad and doubtful debts) is running at ~20% of the receivables balances. In the case of Amazon.com, accounts payable balances are averaging 2 to 3 times account receivable balances. For Turtle Beach, accounts payable balances are averaging one-twentieth of account receivable balances. Table 7 bellows shows a mature company with debtor and creditor terms that are likely more reflective of credit arrangements for the majority of corporations.

Table 7

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was founded in 1928 and it is a mature company. It is also not a growth company and quite the opposite to Amazon.com. DSO is in the 30 to 60-day range, longer than Amazon.com, but far less than Turtle Beach. Accounts payable and accounts receivable balances are of a similar amount. Total current liabilities balance at the end of 2017 is very little different to balances at the end of 2012. The net $807 million free cash released by reduction of working capital over the 5 years 2012 to 2017 is mostly attributable to a reduction in inventory levels.

In summary

The real life examples provided above might not precisely fit all of the "Four Similar Businesses – Cash Pure, Cash Typical, Cash Hungry, And Cash Rich" included in Tables 1 to 4 above. But I do believe from the three examples provided, all of the various elements can be discerned. The main point I wished to bring out - consider carefully before including the cash effect of working capital changes in operating cash flows for FCF-based valuations.

The Discussion Is Now Open – Your Comments And Discussion Are Most Welcome

Here is an article from McKinsey & Company to help start the discussion – “The right role for multiples in valuation."

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Become an Analysts' Corner member. Share your investing ideas with a like-minded group. Get access to a download link for 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest. You are welcome to Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Here at Analysts’ Corner, we take advantage of both market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, and dividend yields, rather than make purely qualitative assessments of whether to buy, based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Here at Analysts’ Corner, we take advantage of both market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, and dividend yields, rather than make purely qualitative assessments of whether to buy, based on imperfect and inappropriate data. Register now, and start scenario testing using the 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.