Bank Of America: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

The bank's Consumer Banking is doing especially great in this strong U.S. economy.

Bank of America (BAC) released excellent results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday. Not only were Bank of America's financial results very good, but the Wall Street bank also managed to beat both earnings and revenue estimates. Bank of America's Consumer Banking business is doing exceptionally well right now, and added billions of dollars to the bank's bottom line in the fourth quarter. On the back of the earnings release, Bank of America' shares exploded higher. Should investors chase the stock price, or wait for a consolidation?

Bank of America's shares surged ~8 percent on Wednesday after the banking giant released better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. The surge comes after a period of consolidation that has seen Bank of America's share price drop from the low $30s to ~$23 as part of the December correction. Today, Bank of America's shares are widely overbought, potentially exposing investors to a correction in the coming weeks and months.

Very Strong Earnings

Bank of America is doing great right now. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America pulled in revenues of $22.7 billion, which compares favorably against a consensus revenue estimate of $22.4 billion. In terms of earnings, Bank of America blew past expectations. The Wall Street bank reported $0.70/share in earnings compared to $0.20/share in the year-ago quarter ($0.47/share if adjusted for tax reform). The analyst consensus was for just $0.63/share in profits in Q4-2018.

Bank of America's results were once again underpinned by a continued strong performance in its core deposit and lending business. The bank's total deposits increased 4 percent year-over-year to $1,345 billion at the end of the December quarter. The trends in all major businesses has been positive.

Importantly, Bank of America also continues to see strong demand for loans in its lending business, supported by a favorable U.S. economy. Bank of America's consumer loans grew 4 percent year-over-year whereas commercial loans grew 2 percent year-over-year.

In fact, Bank of America's deposit and loan business (both commercial and personal loans) as well as higher interest rates have been key growth areas for Bank of America.

Net Interest Income

Higher short-term interest rates have been a huge factor in the bank's ability to grow earnings. Higher interest rates mean that banks get to charge higher rates on their loans, too, which is why a more aggressive Fed is good for the banking sector. The bank's net interest income has risen slowly but steadily during the current tightening period.

Management expects that a 100 basis parallel shift in the yield curve will produce $2.7 billion in additional net interest income in the next twelve months. In my opinion, higher net interest income on the back of higher interest rates is already sufficiently baked into Bank of America's valuation today.

Consumer Banking

Bank of America's Consumer Banking business added $3.3 billion to the bank's bottom line in the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase of 52 percent over the fourth quarter of last year.

The Consumer Banking business is on a great earnings trajectory, and it is by far Bank of America's most important business in terms of profit contribution.

Consumer Banking revenues hit $9.9 billion in the quarter ending December, marking a 10 percent increase over the year-ago quarter. Average deposits and loans have all grown year-over-year thanks to a strong U.S. economy and a healthy U.S. consumer.

Here are key trends in Bank of America's Consumer Banking business.

Increasing Shareholder Returns

Bank of America's business is in great shape which is why management is also buying back more stock and paying more money for dividends. In 2018, Bank of America repurchased $20.1 billion worth of its own shares while paying shareholders $5.4 billion in dividends. Bank of America's 2018 capital returns mark a ~52 percent increase over 2017.

Valuation

After the most recent surge, Bank of America's shares are yet again priced for a sizable premium to accounting book value. Bank of America shortly sold for a discount to book value in December.

Bank of America compares favorably against other Wall Street banks in terms of price-to-book-ratio. Valuations of Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C) and Bank of America have bounced back from the December sell-off.

Risk Factors

Bank of America is vulnerable to an economic downturn. A decrease in economic activity (i.e. a recession) would most likely lead to decreasing demand for loans and, quite possibly, a cyclical decline of short-term interest rates. A U.S. recession, therefore, is the single biggest risk factors investors have to account for.

Hence, investors don't want to underestimate the bank's valuation risk. In case the U.S. economy slides into a recession, investors will quickly price lower forward returns into Bank of America's valuation, in which case the bank's share price is at risk of dropping significantly. After an almost 10-year economic recovery, downside risks are growing and a recession is overdue, in my opinion, which renders the risk/reward unattractive for long-time investors.

Your Takeaway

Bank of America released a solid deck of financials that was underpinned by decent loan and deposit growth and strong results from Bank of America's very cyclical Consumer Banking business. That said, though, there is a real shot that the U.S. economy will cool down in 2019/2020 after a decade-long recovery, which exposes investors to considerable downside risks. Further, the Fed is no longer aggressive raising interest rates, which would have helped Bank of America. While shares popped after the earnings release, BAC is overbought. Be fearful when others are greedy.

