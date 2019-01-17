Piece Of The Pie; Mobile Payments ETF IPAY

The ETF crossed over its 50-day exponential moving average, a level that has served as resistance in the near past.

Investor Takeaway

Mobile payments ETF, IPAY, allows investors to allocate to the growing global mobile payments market. A high expense ratio serves as a justification for the ability to allocate to a narrowly defined segment. The ETF had been trading below its 50-day exponential moving average as the technical reading served as resistance. Recently, the short-term momentum build-up has caused IPAY to break through this level.

ETF Breakdown

IPAY is a thematic ETF focused on enterprises involved in mobile payments. The fund ranks equity positions by market capitalization; constituents are capped at 6%. Top holdings within the composition in order are Paypal (PYPL), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and American Express (AXP); altogether these make up 23.45%, as of January 16th, 2019.

With an expense ratio of 0.80%, IPAY is far from cheap, comparing to more conventional exposure options within financial services. XLF is better of a fit for conservative investors with retrospect to an expense ratio of 0.13%. Then again exposure associated with XLF does not provide the pure-play theme in mobile payments, as does IPAY.

The mobile payments ETF is more of a financial technology orientated destination.

Based on price performance year over year, IPAY outperformed XLF, as of January 16th, 2019. The high expense ratio for IPAY was justified as the narrowly defined mobile payments exposure outpaced XLF in the past.

On the technical side, IPAY has been trading at critical levels.

A downtrend was evident after reaching 52-week highs of $43.49 back on September 25th of last year. After a plunge below its 50-day exponential moving average, the 50-day EMA reading served as resistance ever since. Recently, IPAY finally managed to crossover its 50-day EMA, and as I'm writing, IPAY is trading at $37.53 a share.

For the bullish conviction to hold going ahead, the 50-day EMA that served as resistance should hold as support. Also, IPAY breaking through the 200-day EMA level could justify the short-term momentum build up.

Catalyst

Mobile revenues continue to grow as traditional banking outlets have been transitioning to digital payment systems. Data compiled by Statista indicates that in 2019, the total revenue of the global mobile payment market is expected to surpass 1 trillion U.S dollars.

In return, IPAY allows investors to capitalize from this ongoing shift. Thematic ETFs such as IPAY is one of the reasons why I'm an advocate of passive investment vehicles. In actuality, an investor could go out an hand pick common equities that make up the composition of IPAY. Well, that isn't always affordable; per share price for Visa is $137.34 while a share of IPAY will cost investors $37.53.

Conclusion

The ETF allows investors to receive a piece of the growing global mobile payments market. If the 50-day EMA reading holds as support, a bullish case can be made. The only red flag I'm observing for IPAY is the high expense ratio. Albeit, being able to allocate to the mobile payments segment at $37.53 is reasonable considering the costly nature of idiosyncratic allocation.

