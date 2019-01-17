Boeing And Airbus Unexpected Profit Gains

These problems are largely behind them and the aircraft will be much more profitable making both Boeing and Airbus stock more attractive.

Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) net selling price for Neo and Max are 20% higher than the previous generations, but the additional costs are minimal if any. Both manufacturers are looking to produce 600 to 650 aircraft. The profit, after the production issues are completely resolved in 2020, should be about $6 billion each. Profits in 2018 were hurt by supply chain problems. In 2019, these problems will be much less and the mix of premium-priced planes will increase. This makes both manufacturers more attractive.

Engine Manufacturers

Engine manufacturers are CFM, a 50/50 joint venture between GE (GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) (SAF.PA), which makes the LEAP engine, and United Technologies' (UTX) Pratt and Whitney subsidiary, which makes the geared turbofan (GTF). Therefore, these manufacturers must be charging more for the fuel-saving engines. No, they are charging less. Normally, engines sell for about 50% of list price. These are sold for 30% of list price. Thus, a Leap engine with a $13 million list price has an average selling price of $3.7 million rather than $6.5 million, a reduction of $2.8 million. The engine maker's profit is earned on sales of spare parts and service.

Pratt and Whitney geared turbofan (GTF)

Image: Leeham News and Comment

The UTX CEO made a $10 billion bet to rebuild Pratt and Whitney. The geared turbofan has a gear so that the fan in front runs at one third slower than the rest of the engine. Pratt designed five engines in three different diameters to meet the requirements of five customers. Massive changes to logistics and manufacturing were made to deal with the GTF volume. The cost of design and test was huge leading the board to fire the CEO, the executive VP of aircraft divisions, and ultimately, the president of Pratt and its VP of manufacturing.

CFM Leap

Source: GE

The main GTF user was the Airbus A320. CFM reacted to this threat to its engine business or more accurately overreacted. GE's Vice President Kevin McAlister ran the CFM response designing the Leap engine. The engine used ceramic matrix composites to operate at higher temperatures and pressures. McAlister also introduced the lower selling price to counter Pratt. However, Pratt followed lowering the price for the A320 engines. The Leap has 100% of the 737 because the GFT fan is too large to fit under the low 737 wing, but CFM had to make the same price cut to the 737 engines.

The wing of the planes with Leap or GTF needs to be strengthened and other changes made. The changes to the A320 were small. The 737 changes were greater because the Leap engine diameter had to be cut down to fit under the wing. However, some of these changes reduced the cost of manufacturing. Therefore, the additional unit manufacturing cost was small, although the program costs were significant. This was true for Airbus, which combined the new model with an effort to increase automation.

Both Leap and the GTF failed to meet their production schedule creating costly problems for both manufacturers in 2018. The engine manufacturers say that they have caught up with demand and the production shortages are a thing of the past. The aircraft manufacturers are not convinced. Boeing has a plan to increase 737 production but it has not set a date for this to happen. Airbus has committed to increase production rate in 2019, but it is somewhat tentative. Production of airliners with older engines is winding down in 2019.

Price Data

Information on pricing is closely held by both aircraft and engine makers. The price that single-aisle airlines go for is about $50 million which is about half of list. In an article about the operation of GTF powered A320eo, Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) complained about how hard it was to make a return on the $9.6 million over the cost of the plane without the higher fuel efficiency engines. Lufthansa volume would give it a lower than normal price, so a 20% premium is realistic.

How long can Boeing and Airbus continue to get this price premium? Part of the answer is that this depends on the price of oil. Aircraft leasers placing a Neo or Max now can only get a 10% higher lease rate for a plane that they spent 20% more to buy. It is unlikely they will purchase a single aisle without a contract that protects them from having to worry about re-leasing it at a lower price.

Conclusions

Boeing has a 737 backlog of 4,700 planes. Airbus' backlog is 1,600 units larger. This means that they will keep the prices high for a long time. If they did not have a large backlog and the price of oil remained at $50 a barrel, the price premium would have to drop to be competitive with the costs of existing aircraft. However, the large backlog at fixed prices means that the price premium will remain increasing the value of both companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.