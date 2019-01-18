Why Constellation Brands Is Worth A Look

Yet, STZ remains the fastest growing large spirits company in the US and has one of the strongest portfolios in the country.

Negative 3Q19 for STZ in spite of an EPS beat, due to lower beer margins and slowdown in the fundamentals of the wine business.

Constellation Brands' (STZ) recent quarter was mixed overall - sales and EPS beat consensus on the back of strong beer growth and lower-than-expected tax rate, but lower beer margins and a deterioration in the wine business fundamentals led to operating margins missing consensus and a lowered FY19 guidance.

We think STZ can outgrow its beverage peers due to the following key reasons - 1) favorable sub-category positioning in Mexican imports, 2) demographic tailwinds (Mexican skew), 3) growth adjacencies in smaller non-Corona brands. Following the recent pullback, the stock trades reasonably at ~10x trailing PE, which we think makes STZ cheap given its above-average growth potential.

Furthermore, we think there is an interesting sum of parts story at play as well, with the core business alone trading at an implied earnings multiple in the high-teens even if we assign zero value to the Canopy (CGC) stake. At current valuations, we think the STZ risk-reward is worth a look.

Q3 2019 Review

STZ had an overall negative 3Q19 with lower beer profitability driving gross profits down. Although sales increased yoy by 9.5% and beat consensus by 3.5%, higher-than-expected SG&A as a result of higher transportation and logistics costs led to lower-than-expected gross profit of $992m resulting in gross profit margin missing consensus by 133bps. At the other end, STZ's EPS benefited from lower-than-expected tax rate to reach $2.37, beating the consensus of $2.06 by 15.2%.

However, these results and the accompanying guidance for FY19 raised questions about the lower-than-expected beer business profitability and the deteriorated wine & spirits business which were further confounded when management lowered its sales and profitability guidance for FY19.

Nevertheless, we see the problems in the beer business's profitability as short-term ones with a one-time problem in the material supply of the glass production and that the company will be able to maintain the growth in the beer business in a 12-month period which makes the stock currently massively undervalued. Also, STZ is regarded as the fastest growing company in the industry with an attractive product portfolio.

Weak profitability as 3Q19 gross margin came below consensus

STZ sales for 3Q19 were 3.5% above consensus, reaching $1,973m, yet they represent a 14.2% decline qoq. 3Q19 sales were mainly driven by a 16% yoy growth in beer sales which was offset by an almost flat yoy increase in wine and spirits.

Higher-than-expected SG&A driven by higher transportation and logistics costs and problems in material supply for the glass production led to lower-than-anticipated profitability of the beer segment with depletions at the lower end of the expectations at a 7.8% increase yoy.

On the other hand, net income reached $462m for 3Q19, a 14.2% yoy growth, yet a 17.9% decline qoq driven by a lower-than-expected tax rate. EPS was $2.37 vs. consensus of $2.06 and 2Q19 EPS of $2.87.

Segment results

STZ's beer sales' growth momentum remained strong for 3Q19 which was up by 16% yoy on the back of a 14% increase in shipments resulting from low inventory load, albeit depletion came at the low-end of the Street expectations at 7.8%. Wine & spirit sales were 1.8% above consensus, reaching $762.8m, an increase of only 0.4% yoy.

(Source: Author)

Regarding gross profit, although beer gross profit increased 14.3% yoy, the gross margin was down 81bps yoy on the back of higher transportation and logistics costs, as well as the expanded material cost of the glass production at Nava facility. However, these increased costs were partially offset by a 110bps benefit from pricing and favorable FX during 3Q19.

Similarly, wine & spirits gross profit margin was down by 70bps yoy as a result of a deterioration in the overall fundamentals of this business segment.

(Source: Author)

Key Drivers

Despite investors asking for more clarity regarding the impact of Canopy on STZ's financials, the management argued that irrespective of the amount of equity income/loss reported from this business, these will be non-cash items as Canopy has a separate, independently quoted public market value. Therefore, any impact should not matter much because the cost of STZ's stake can be separately determined.

Moreover, STZ's management reassured investors during the call of the company's five main drivers by reiterating its confidence in the following:

Beer's market share gain, beer capacity is enough to cover demand, strategic alternatives are being sought for the wine business, Canopy revenue growth targets reassured, and $4.5bn of cash will be returned to shareholders in the next three years.

STZ should continue to increase its free cash flow in the future driven by stable margins and lower capex. The company is expected to generate between $1.2bn and $1.3bn of FCF in FY19, which implies more than 40% increase yoy and translates to $6.33 of FCF/share. This increased FCF will help to reduce the company's debt and interest expense that was mainly up as a result of the Canopy investment and the capacity's expansion at the Nava facility.

Lower guidance for FY19

STZ's management lowered its EPS guidance for FY19 as a result of the lowered guidance in terms of sales in the wine and spirits segment and profitability in both segments. Regarding the former, management now expects wine & spirits sales to decline by a single digit, while the guidance for the operating margin of the beer segment was lowered to 39% from 39.5%. This, in return, impacted the EPS guidance as it now stands at $9.2 to $9.3 for the FY versus the previously guided $9.3 to $9.5. This lowered guidance punished the company's stock as it lost 12% of its value, yet the impact of such guidance on the company's valuation is likely to be only for the short-term.

Still a robust growth story, but now at a cheaper valuation

The lowered guidance for FY19 punished the company's stock, however, we see the beer business as a robust growth story with a compelling product portfolio whose profitability was impacted by short-term problems with a one-time problem in the material supply of the glass production and that the company will be able to maintain the growth in the beer business in 12 months. Besides, STZ is expected to start de-leveraging in FY20 which will boost its bottom line and EPS.

Following the recent quarter, the stock trades at ~10x trailing PE, which we think looks cheap given its above-average growth potential. Plus, on a sum of parts basis, we think the market is assigning value only to the core business (which trades at an implied earnings multiple in the high-teens). This presents investors optionality as at current valuations, we get the Canopy stake for free. Overall, we like the STZ risk-reward and think the stock is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.