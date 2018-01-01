Shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) have risen by over 250% since my late 2017 article stated that there were "several ways to win here". However, the stock has lost 45% of its value since my July update piece.
After an outsized correction took place in the second half of 2018, and with the stock now showing signs of strength, I'm looking forward to revisiting this story with multiple value drivers.
Chart
Figure 1: ARQL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)
Figure 2: ARQL 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see an impressive run-up early in 2018 followed by a steady decline in the second half of the year. So far, in January, the stock has experienced an outsized rebound. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see signs of continued accumulation and positive price action which bode well for the near term.
In my July update article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:
Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)
Let's take a look at recent events and management commentary in order to determine whether there is a near to medium term opportunity for readers to exploit.
In July, the company closed a secondary offering, selling 12,650,000 shares at a price point of $5.50 per share for gross proceeds of $70 million. Investment banks involved included Leerink Partners, Needham, Roth Capital, B. Riley FBR and JonesTrading Institutional Services.
In mid-November, the company presented clinical and preclinical data for ARQ 751 in three poster presentations at the 30th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium held in Ireland. Of particular interest, data from a phase 1 study in adult patients with refractory and/or metastatic tumors that harbor AKT, PI3K or PTEN genetic alterations showed encouraging signs of activity and a decent safety profile (at doses from 5 mg QD to 75 mg QD). Two partial responses were observed in ER+/PR+/HER2- stage IV breast cancer patients (one with PTEN C296fs*2 mutation and another with PIK3CA H1047R mutation) and 11 patients had stable disease. The recommended phase 2 dose of 75 mg QD was chosen to move forward.
In December, at the ASH (American Society of Hematology) annual meeting, the company presented early results from a phase 1 dose escalation study for ARQ 531 in patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The trial has a 3+3 dose escalation design and data reported included the first six cohorts (dose levels of 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 45 mg once a day) in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphomas. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed, PK data was supportive of QD dosing, and anti-tumor activity was observed in 9 of 20 patients. Of note, 80% of ibrutinib refractory, heavily pretreated CLL patients in highest dose cohorts experienced tumor shrinkage. 4 of 5 lymphoma patients experienced shrinkage of 27% to 68%, including one partial response in a Follicular Lymphoma patient who remains on therapy after 70 weeks (began at 5mg, dose escalated to 15 and then 45 mg).
Figure 4: ARQ 531 preliminary activity in B-cell malignancies (Source: ASH poster)
Lastly, in January partner Basilea Pharmaceutica announced data from the interim analysis of the registrational phase 2 study evaluating derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 gene fusion-expressing intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Safety and tolerability observed in prior studies was confirmed and interim analysis was conducted in subset of 29 patients who had at least one post-baseline imaging assessment. Objective response rate was 21% with disease control rate of 83%. ArQule COO reminded us that the company could receive up to $326 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments from the partnered program.
For the third quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of roughly $105 million comparing very favorably to net loss of $5.6 million. Research and development expenses totaled $7.2 million while G&A doubled to $3.4 million. Revenues rose to nearly $5 million as a result of proceeds from Sinovant and Basilea licensing agreements. Management guided for net cash use of $34 million in the full year of 2018 (full year net loss of $14 million to $17 million) with an operational runway into 2021.
As for future catalysts of note, the main one I'm concentrated on will be updated data for BTK inhibitor ARQ 531 and its progress in the clinic. The company's rare disease program in Proteus Syndrome and expansion into PROS diseases should continue to make progress as well (anticipate updated data and regulatory feedback on optimal pathway forward to eventual approval).
On the third quarter conference call management CEO Paulo Pucci notes two important amendments were made for the trial evaluating ARQ 531. The first allows for intra-patient dose escalation (i.e. patient sees benefit at lower dose, as higher doses are cleared for safety patient can be dose escalated) and the second reduced the washout period from last drug delivered to trial to 5x half-life of said drug (should aid with speeding up recruitment and targeting more heavily pretreated patients).
For readers interested in digging deeper, I suggest tuning into December's Investor Call. Here were a few key takeaways for me:
Figure 5: Patients in higher dose cohorts continue on treatment (Source: ASH poster)
As for institutional investors of note, BVF continues to own a sizeable stake (has shed some shares) and NEA Management Company owns a decent position. There's been a bit of insider buying as well, including Director Ran Nussbaum's purchase of 181,818 shares.
To conclude, there seems to be a decent element of downside protection and derisking via the company's rare disease program (plus other pipeline assets), early data for ARQ 531 (coupled with large market opportunity) and current cash position. The precision medicine/targeted oncology theme continues to heat up with Eli Lilly's (LLY) purchase of Loxo Oncology (LOXO) and the larger company stated that C841S BTK mutations could account for 20% to 50% of CLL patients treated with ibrutinib (thanks gcbioinv for pointing out). In this space, there's a large opportunity for the taking but significant competition that continues to heat up (LOXO-305 in phase 1/2 study with accelerated titration design, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' (SNSS) vecabrutinib finally moving into 100mg cohort, etc.).
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest accumulating dips ahead of the next data update (likely coming in summer). If sitting on substantial gains, consider taking some risk off the table as the stock continues to rebound while holding the remainder.
Further dilution doesn't appear necessary or likely in the near term, given the currently strong balance sheet. Other risks include disappointing data (especially for ARQ 531, which would lead to a substantial decline for the stock price), setbacks in the clinic and high competition in certain areas being targeted. Clinical data readouts for Loxo Oncology's LOXO-305 and higher doses of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' vecabrutinib could also move the stock significantly one way or the other based on the success or failure of each asset.
As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, an argument could be made that the company's rare disease program alone plus cash position (conservatively) account for three-quarters of the current valuation. As stated before, initial data for ARQ 531 has removed a layer of risk as well, although we still need to see more follow-up at higher doses and, of course, data from larger studies later on.
For our purposes in ROTY, I continue to like this story and plan to revisit later on (especially if there is a significant dip). Uncertainties in determining how competitor readouts will affect the stock in the medium term serve to counterbalance my optimism to a degree. At the same time, the company does have first mover advantage and encouraging data generated so far.
