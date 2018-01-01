Shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) have risen by over 250% since my late 2017 article stated that there were "several ways to win here". However, the stock has lost 45% of its value since my July update piece.

After an outsized correction took place in the second half of 2018, and with the stock now showing signs of strength, I'm looking forward to revisiting this story with multiple value drivers.

Chart

Figure 1: ARQL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: ARQL 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see an impressive run-up early in 2018 followed by a steady decline in the second half of the year. So far, in January, the stock has experienced an outsized rebound. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see signs of continued accumulation and positive price action which bode well for the near term.

Overview

In my July update article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Drug candidate miransertib was recipient of the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the treatment of Proteus syndrome, and I noted that the small company could receive a priority review voucher if approved. We already knew that two overgrowth disease patients had seen substantial improvement in quality of life after receiving the drug and updated guidance revealed that 5 of 6 patients experienced a reduction of at least 50% of phospho-AKT levels (as well as disease modification in cerebriform connective tissue nevus lesions). Additionally, at AACR, the drug candidate showed intriguing activity in patients with hormone-sensitive tumors with AKT1 or PI3K dysregulation (presented in an oral presentation) in which there was one complete responder and three patients with partial responses (total n = 8).

BTK inhibitor ARQ 531 provided us optionality as did ARQ 087 being evaluated in a pivotal study in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The former appeared to be an especially lucrative asset with intriguing preclinical data and a large market opportunity via targeting the patient population of 2nd line B-cell malignancies. Early data from a phase 1 (3+3 design) study showed tumor reductions at all three dose levels including in a patient with BTK C481S-mutation, after 5 prior systemic regimens including ibrutinib and venetoclax, for whom treatment was still ongoing. Importantly, there were no dose-limiting toxicities or Grade 3 or greater adverse events and the maximum tolerated dose was not reached. Also, of note, the 22 to 27-hour half-life supported a once-daily dosing regimen and early PK showed dose-proportional increases in exposure.

Green flags identified included the hiring of Dr. Marc Schegerin and Dr. Shirish Hirani (the latter served as VP of drug development at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals which was acquired for $5.2 billion, former hailed from Sage Therapeutics and Biogen). I also pointed out that Biotechnology Value Fund (BVF) continued to hold a large position.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at recent events and management commentary in order to determine whether there is a near to medium term opportunity for readers to exploit.

Recent Developments

In July, the company closed a secondary offering, selling 12,650,000 shares at a price point of $5.50 per share for gross proceeds of $70 million. Investment banks involved included Leerink Partners, Needham, Roth Capital, B. Riley FBR and JonesTrading Institutional Services.

In mid-November, the company presented clinical and preclinical data for ARQ 751 in three poster presentations at the 30th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium held in Ireland. Of particular interest, data from a phase 1 study in adult patients with refractory and/or metastatic tumors that harbor AKT, PI3K or PTEN genetic alterations showed encouraging signs of activity and a decent safety profile (at doses from 5 mg QD to 75 mg QD). Two partial responses were observed in ER+/PR+/HER2- stage IV breast cancer patients (one with PTEN C296fs*2 mutation and another with PIK3CA H1047R mutation) and 11 patients had stable disease. The recommended phase 2 dose of 75 mg QD was chosen to move forward.

In December, at the ASH (American Society of Hematology) annual meeting, the company presented early results from a phase 1 dose escalation study for ARQ 531 in patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The trial has a 3+3 dose escalation design and data reported included the first six cohorts (dose levels of 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 45 mg once a day) in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphomas. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed, PK data was supportive of QD dosing, and anti-tumor activity was observed in 9 of 20 patients. Of note, 80% of ibrutinib refractory, heavily pretreated CLL patients in highest dose cohorts experienced tumor shrinkage. 4 of 5 lymphoma patients experienced shrinkage of 27% to 68%, including one partial response in a Follicular Lymphoma patient who remains on therapy after 70 weeks (began at 5mg, dose escalated to 15 and then 45 mg).

Figure 4: ARQ 531 preliminary activity in B-cell malignancies (Source: ASH poster)

Lastly, in January partner Basilea Pharmaceutica announced data from the interim analysis of the registrational phase 2 study evaluating derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 gene fusion-expressing intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Safety and tolerability observed in prior studies was confirmed and interim analysis was conducted in subset of 29 patients who had at least one post-baseline imaging assessment. Objective response rate was 21% with disease control rate of 83%. ArQule COO reminded us that the company could receive up to $326 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments from the partnered program.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of roughly $105 million comparing very favorably to net loss of $5.6 million. Research and development expenses totaled $7.2 million while G&A doubled to $3.4 million. Revenues rose to nearly $5 million as a result of proceeds from Sinovant and Basilea licensing agreements. Management guided for net cash use of $34 million in the full year of 2018 (full year net loss of $14 million to $17 million) with an operational runway into 2021.

As for future catalysts of note, the main one I'm concentrated on will be updated data for BTK inhibitor ARQ 531 and its progress in the clinic. The company's rare disease program in Proteus Syndrome and expansion into PROS diseases should continue to make progress as well (anticipate updated data and regulatory feedback on optimal pathway forward to eventual approval).

On the third quarter conference call management CEO Paulo Pucci notes two important amendments were made for the trial evaluating ARQ 531. The first allows for intra-patient dose escalation (i.e. patient sees benefit at lower dose, as higher doses are cleared for safety patient can be dose escalated) and the second reduced the washout period from last drug delivered to trial to 5x half-life of said drug (should aid with speeding up recruitment and targeting more heavily pretreated patients).

For readers interested in digging deeper, I suggest tuning into December's Investor Call. Here were a few key takeaways for me:

For CLL patients who experienced significant reductions after being treated with ARQ 531, keep in mind they'd only received one scan at the time of analysis (was pointed out that responses have the potential to deepen over time). The Follicular Lymphoma patient referenced above provides anecdotal evidence of this increased efficacy over time (it's also pointed out that patients are being dose-increased where appropriate which could also lead to better results in the next update).

Being first and best-in-class (per management) is a privilege and also a challenge. Management suggests that another data update (2nd scan) could be due in the summer time along with more clarification on future steps for the program - however, they were hesitant to commit to presenting at a specific conference.

While 2018 was about generating proof-of-concept data, 2019 is about putting together a study that's able to showcase the effectiveness of the drug in the patients that have the highest unmet need (3rd line patients that have already been treated with ibrutinib, venetoclax, Rituxan and are either progressed or intolerant to treatment). Updated data from the phase 1 study needs to show incremental improvement as well (per management).

Figure 5: Patients in higher dose cohorts continue on treatment (Source: ASH poster)

As for institutional investors of note, BVF continues to own a sizeable stake (has shed some shares) and NEA Management Company owns a decent position. There's been a bit of insider buying as well, including Director Ran Nussbaum's purchase of 181,818 shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, there seems to be a decent element of downside protection and derisking via the company's rare disease program (plus other pipeline assets), early data for ARQ 531 (coupled with large market opportunity) and current cash position. The precision medicine/targeted oncology theme continues to heat up with Eli Lilly's (LLY) purchase of Loxo Oncology (LOXO) and the larger company stated that C841S BTK mutations could account for 20% to 50% of CLL patients treated with ibrutinib (thanks gcbioinv for pointing out). In this space, there's a large opportunity for the taking but significant competition that continues to heat up (LOXO-305 in phase 1/2 study with accelerated titration design, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' (SNSS) vecabrutinib finally moving into 100mg cohort, etc.).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest accumulating dips ahead of the next data update (likely coming in summer). If sitting on substantial gains, consider taking some risk off the table as the stock continues to rebound while holding the remainder.

Further dilution doesn't appear necessary or likely in the near term, given the currently strong balance sheet. Other risks include disappointing data (especially for ARQ 531, which would lead to a substantial decline for the stock price), setbacks in the clinic and high competition in certain areas being targeted. Clinical data readouts for Loxo Oncology's LOXO-305 and higher doses of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' vecabrutinib could also move the stock significantly one way or the other based on the success or failure of each asset.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, an argument could be made that the company's rare disease program alone plus cash position (conservatively) account for three-quarters of the current valuation. As stated before, initial data for ARQ 531 has removed a layer of risk as well, although we still need to see more follow-up at higher doses and, of course, data from larger studies later on.

For our purposes in ROTY, I continue to like this story and plan to revisit later on (especially if there is a significant dip). Uncertainties in determining how competitor readouts will affect the stock in the medium term serve to counterbalance my optimism to a degree. At the same time, the company does have first mover advantage and encouraging data generated so far.

