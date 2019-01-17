Auction Of New 10-Year TIPS Generates Real Yield Of 0.919%

End result: No surprises, because the real yield came close to the Treasury's real yield estimates of the last two days.

The inflation breakeven rate of 1.82% was the lowest for this term since an auction in September 2017, a positive for investors.

The real yield came in 19 basis points below a similar reopening auction in November 2018, just two months ago.

A new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - CUSIP 9128285W6 - auctioned today with a real yield (meaning, above inflation) to maturity of 0.919%, the U.S. Treasury just reported.

This new TIPS gets a coupon rate of 0.875%, the highest for any auction of this term since May 2011. That's the good news for investors. The bad news is that the real yield was actually about 19 basis points below a similar 10-year reopening auction in November 2018, just two months ago.

TIPS are Treasury investments that pay a coupon rate lower than nominal Treasurys of similar terms, but the principal balance of a TIPS rises (and possibly falls) in line with official inflation numbers each month. Investors in this TIPS will get a return of 0.919% above inflation over 10 years. Because the auctioned yield was above the coupon rate, investors got it at a slight discount, about $99.41 for about $99.83 of value (The January inflation index was 0.99827, reflecting a negative inflation number for November).

The auction result of 0.919% hit a number very close to the U.S. Treasury's estimates of 10-year real yields over the last two days. So, no surprises.

Real yields have been declining recently after a surging late in 2018, as shown in this chart of 10-year real yields from September 2018 to today:

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury trading today at about 2.73%, this new TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.82%, lower than in recent auctions of this term. This means it will out-perform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages 1.82% over the next 10 years.

I view an inflation breakeven rate of 1.82% as a positive for investors, because it indicates this TIPS was inexpensive versus a nominal Treasury. We've seen a remarkable dip in inflation expectations from September 2018 to today, as shown in this chart:

Reaction to the auction

The TIP ETF - which holds the full range of maturities - had been trading slightly higher just before the auction close at 1 p.m. EST. It barely budged after the auction announcement, indicating everything went as expected.

There was no reason for investors to enthusiastically swoop in to buy this TIPS, given that its real yield came in 19 basis points below the 1.109% generated in a 9-year, 8-month reopening in November. But a declining inflation breakeven rate - compared to 1.99% in November - gives evidence that this TIPS is a actually a better buy today, at least compared with a 10-year nominal Treasury.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 2.42, the lowest reading since July, Reuters reported, indicating a dip in demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.