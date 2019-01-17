How You Should Save For Retirement: Asset Allocation Daily

UK Risk

“Brexit is creating three major risks for companies. The first is trade disruption: firms that must move parts or finished goods across the UK border could be vulnerable to severe, though probably temporary, disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Currency risk is the second major concern…The third risk is to UK economic growth.” (AllianceBernstein)

Italy Risk

“Italy has the world's fourth-largest bond market5 - it's literally too large to fail and too big to save. In other words, it's in an entirely different league than Greece. Italian banks own around 20% of the government bonds on issue,6 which means that the value of their assets go down as Italian bond yields go up. Italian 10-year yields are currently around 2.9%.7 We believe that Italy's banks could potentially become insolvent if the yield rises above 4%8 - they reached 3.6% in late November at the peak of the budget worries.9” (Russell Investments)

Retirement Living Standards

“Our simulations suggest two things that would allow people to retire at a living standard similar to today's. First, a gradual increase in the retirement age from today's average of 63 to 68 by 2050-at which time life expectancy is also projected to have increased by some 3 years. Second, saving an additional 6 percent of earnings each year.” (iMFdirect)

Thought For The Day

New IMF research investigates the connection between private savings and public pension systems. Without wishing to give short shrift to some of the important findings, which are worth reading and are distilled in the quote above, it seems to come down to saving more and/or working longer on the private side, and prolonging system solvency via an increase in the retirement age on the public side. That the IMF’s simulations suggest people save an additional 6% of earnings is interesting, though keep in mind this is based on a macro view of what it would take to keep pension systems and pensioners in good shape, and does not reflect one’s individual circumstances.

It is to that that I would add the following thoughts. First, the IMF is considering pension systems from the U.S. to Australia, from India to Russia, but the circumstances vary widely. If one lives within a system that is politically calcified, that should effect your calculations. For example, in the U.S., Social Security is called the “third rail” of American politics, meaning the politician who touches it gets electrified. The current government shutdown is further testimony to the political impasses that make compromise difficult to achieve. Consequently, American pre-retirees ought to hope for reform but not assume it is coming, and focus efforts on private savings that could compensate for possible reduced future benefits (which would occur if retirement dates aren’t increased or additional funding secured).

The IMF’s second item concerns how much people should increase their savings (its base recommendation is 6%). This has to be worked out personally, looking at one’s current savings, current and potential earnings, and health and family longevity characteristics.

However, to the IMF’s two points I would add a third, which is that it’s not just how much to invest but how to invest that matters. The general profile of the pre-retiree is someone who is not a beneficiary of a defined benefit pension plan but who will live longer than his parents. Thus, upon arrival at retirement, he or she will need to replace the paycheck previously received at work and savings must be sufficient to cover needs and wants even if the market is behaving badly in the initial withdrawal years.

A variety of investing methodologies will work just fine bearing the above in mind; my oft-stated favorite is one that, whether pre-retirement or in retirement, is founded on a tripod balanced equally among risk-based stocks; countervailing risk-based real estate; and cash and cash-based equivalents, possibly including an annuity allocation. As I reckon it, you'll get a return that beats inflation; you’ll get stability; you’ll be able to buy cheaply when opportunities present themselves; and you’ll be able to sleep well at night. But even a great methodology cannot compensate for a lack of savings and it therefore behooves to take to heart the IMF’s call for boosting our savings rate.

