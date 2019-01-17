iRhythm Technologies: Inferior Product Line And Managerial Inefficiency Preclude Profitability
About: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), Includes: AAPL, BEAT
by: Andrew Roberts
Summary
iRhythm Technologies is a one-trick pony that is near the peak of its revenue growth trajectory.
Devices with extensive processing times like the Zio XT will be obsolete as soon as 2020 depending on how quickly the market develops.
Net losses have grown nearly linearly with revenues, indicating that management is destroying value as the company grows.
The market is a pendulum that forever swings between unsustainable optimism (which makes stocks too expensive) and unjustified pessimism (which makes stocks too cheap). The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and