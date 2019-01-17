Clorox As A Defensive Stock Looks Solid And Accordingly Priced

I started looking at defensive stocks back in September, given my personal view of this being a time where we can start expecting a broad-based economic downturn to occur within the next three years. The timing of it is very uncertain, which is why I tend not to bother trying to pinpoint it. Most of the time we only realize it occurred in hindsight, by which time it is often too late to start shifting one's portfolio accordingly. For this reason I set a time-frame of five years for buying and holding on to defensive stocks, while I intend to finish building my more defensive position by the end of this year, or beginning of next. For this article I chose to look at Clorox (CLX), which I believe has a great deal of potential to weather the coming economic downturn, and then come out of any downturn, with a roar.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was the first stock I covered back in September when I announced my intention to start shifting towards more defensive stocks. I also bought some Kraft Heinz stock back in November, considering this to be a good entry point given the negativity surrounding it, which I believe will mostly cease this year, as long as we will see profitability losses stemmed, and perhaps even some recovery in this regard. I also covered Procter & Gamble (PG), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and included an article on Cameco (CCJ), explaining its recession proof features, due to the uranium market's particulars, which make its behavior independent of economic cycles.

State of global economy and potential threats.

Before I start with my analysis of Clorox, I want to review the latest economic and geopolitical trends around the world, which I believe continue to justify my view that time has come to start shifting towards more defensive stocks, which is what Clorox is. In this regard, I see a few possible developments which might create the right conditions for a shorter term stock market rally, perhaps in the early part of this year. That is as long as some of the negative potential factors will not cancel out the effects of these positive factors.

The big hope of the year is that the Federal Reserve will stop raising rates, while President Trump reverses the trade war with China, potentially freeing up the world's two largest economies to theoretically flourish, rather than grind each other down. In regards to the most likely path of the Federal Reserve, as I pointed out in a recent article, it may be that the hikes we have seen so far have been deemed necessary. Recent comments however, also suggest that there may be very strong odds of a pause this year.

A US-China trade deal would also boost investor sentiment greatly, which would be justifiable, given what is at stake. It is thought that both governments are at this point ready to compromise for their own domestic political needs. The Trump presidency is facing an election next year, while China's government does need to keep its population content, even if it does not hold general elections. Latest news suggests that there could be a deal in the making. While it is true that we have been here before, where it seemed that a deal will be made and implemented, only for it to quickly fall apart, logic would dictate that this time around both actors are in urgent need to resolve the dispute, for their own political well-being. If both the Federal Reserve pause and trade deal theories will come to pass, it could be a good year for US and perhaps global stocks, unless anything else will come along to derail the whole thing.

It is Europe where I see increased odds of a major global crisis being ignited. Given all the potential sources of crisis, I think there is more than a 50% chance of a major economic meltdown in the EU this year. We know of the Brexit crisis, where increased odds of a no-deal are leaving people guessing in regards to what will happen by the end of winter when the UK will exit the EU one way or another. We also know of the financial problems that Italy is having, which could blow up at any time and cause a similar crisis to that of Greece, expect Italy's economy is almost ten times larger than that of Greece.

More recently, there have been worrying signs in regards to Germany's economy, which actually contracted in the third quarter of this year, compared with the previous one. We recently learned that there was a massive plunge in industrial output in November, which may signal a second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, thus an official recession.

Source: Business Insider.

I should note that I am personally not overly worried of a German economic slowdown and its potential impact on the wider EU economy. A prolonged German slowdown would indeed be a threat to the entire EU economy, which is already very fragile, therefore it could be a trigger for all other crisis points. But Germany does have a budget surplus currently, which it could easily turn into a 2% deficit. It could cut taxes, increase spending, which would revive Germany's growth path, at least for the next few years.

By far the most disturbing news in my opinion is the latest on the actions of the French "Gilets Jaunes" or Yellow Vest Protesters. Those protests already caused some economic damage to France's already struggling economy, while the resulting concessions will most likely cause France to once more breach the 3% deficit threshold mandated by EU treaty. It seems however that those concessions were not enough to placate the movement. Now they are planning a new approach to protesting, in the form of, synchronized bank runs. If this concept will catch on, I believe we may be entering an era of extreme volatility, especially in the Western World, wherein France's own President's view we are increasingly caught in an ideological civil war. What this means is that there is very little tolerance for the other ideological side, and if the other side happens to be in power, the losing side may resort to collectively self-harming measures, such as this scorched earth sentiment.

Clorox has formidable brand power, ideal for hard times.

The factor which makes Clorox a desirable prospect to buy and hold for the next five years in my view is its brand lineup. Thrash bags, bleach, drain clearing chemicals such as its Liquid Plumr product are hardly things that people can afford to do without, regardless of a household's actual financial situation, or perception of financial security. In fact, if we think about it, many of its products may see a bump in demand if consumers decide it is time to cut back on spending, due to job insecurity issues and so on. For instance its Glad products may come into higher demand as people might opt to save more of their food leftovers instead of throwing it away. Same goes with its Liquid Plumr drain cleaner, where people might opt for several attempts of unclogging drain pipes with such products before resorting to calling a plumber.

For the three month period, ending in September Clorox revenues saw a very modest increase of $63 million, from $1,500 million in the same period of 2017, to $1,563 million. Net earnings also increased from $192 million to $210 million in the same period. This is the main aspect which makes this company different from Kraft Heinz, namely the fact that it did not see a decline in profitability in the past year. I actually think that there is a chance that it may see profit margins improve slightly, given that one of its main inputs is petrochemical components, which might see a decline in price if an economic slowdown will occur. I should note however that we may not see a further significant decline in oil & gas prices in the event of a global economic slowdown, because current prices are already at a level where many oil producers are not making ends meet.

Clorox is definitely not an exciting growth stock. It is a steady as she goes investment opportunity, which is well-suited to be a refuge in the event that the global economic, therefore investment environment will deteriorate in the next few years, which I expect will happen. In other words, it might be worth investing in for the next five years in order to collect the dividend of 2.5%, plus whatever gains in its stock value that might happen on the way out of a recession. It is true that it is not by any means a generous dividend, but arguably Clorox stock is the least likely to suffer from a severe selloff given its product lineup, under most economic conditions.

It is enough to look at its incremental sales growth from innovation track record in order to understand what this company is all about.

Source: Clorox.

As we can see, this company is carving out a steady increase in sales from making changes to its products, which manages to draw a steady increase in consumers to its product lineup. Overall growth is set to be relatively slow in the US, but there are expectations of higher sales growth rates internationally.

Source: Clorox.

As we can see from company's own projections, the expected trajectory of its financial results is that of a steady up-tick in overall performance, which should provide a great deal of support to its stock valuation, even in the event of a global economic slowdown.

The main drawback to owning this stock is that its bright expectations are already relatively generously priced into it, with a current P/E ratio of over 26. The dividend is also rather stingy as a result of its robust stock performance in the past few years. When I bought Kraft-Heinz stock a few months back, it was because I saw an excess of negativity surrounding it, which brought its valuation down to a level where it would not take much of an improvement in its financial results to cause a rally in its stock. The dividend in the 5% range is a bit of a safety net as well, where one can hold the stock for five years, collect the dividend and in a worse-case scenario, if the stock value declines by about 25%, one can still break even on the dividends. The way I see Clorox is that it is valued at a level where it would not take much of a deterioration in its quarterly results to cause a significant selloff in its stock. Its dividend also provides a much thinner safety net level, given that it is only half that of Kraft-Heinz's dividend. It is true that there is currently absolutely no reason to expect Clorox stock to be hammered by poor results, but one has to always consider the possibility that there are factors we are overlooking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ, KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.