Exterran Corporation’s weakness surfaces

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) serves the natural gas processing and the midstream infrastructure business in the energy sector. It also provides aftermarket parts and services. The long-run drivers for EXTN remain strong due to the increased demand for natural gas processing and related services including midstream infrastructure. However, if natural gas remains weak, it can reduce demand for EXTN’s services over the long run. I think EXTN’s stock price will stay shaky or go downward in the short-term. However, its improving backlog lends some solidity to its medium-to-long term outlook. In the past year, Exterran Corporation’s stock price has gone down 41% and performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by nearly 42% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Understanding EXTN’s business and drivers

EXTN’s operations are closely linked to natural gas production and demand. According to the EIA, total energy production is estimated to increase by more than 20% from 2016 through 2040, led by increases in renewables, natural gas, and crude oil production. Natural gas production is expected to account for nearly 40% of U.S. energy production by 2040. This will increase the need for natural gas compression, thereby increasing the requirement for gas compression and related products and services. EXTN typically enters into contracts with the national oil company (or NOC) customers with initial terms ranging from three to five years. So EXTN’s cash flows, supported by long-term contracts, have been steady in the past years. This is evidenced by EXTN’s strong cash flows from operations (or CFO).

Finding the trend through EXTN’s recent drivers

Let us first see what Exterran Corporation’s most recent drivers were. EXTN’s Contract Operations segment, which accounted for ~25% of its Q3 2018 revenues, decreased by 8% in Q3 compared to a year ago. The fall took place mostly in Latin America and North America. A devaluation of the Argentine Peso in Latin America and revenue loss following a project termination in North America resulted in the decline. The revenue fall also translated into gross margin decline in Q3 2018. During Q3, the company received a contract in Vaca Muerta shale in Argentina and set the foundation for future growth in the country. EXTN’s Contract Operations segment revenues have been weak in the past two years. From 2015 to FY2017, the segment revenues declined 20%. In FY2017, revenues decreased following terminations of projects in Argentina and early completion of a project in Indonesia.

EXTN’s Aftermarket Services (or AMS) segment accounts for ~9% of its revenues. In Q3 2018, AMS revenues declined 2% compared to a year ago. An increase in commissioning services in this segment was more than offset by a decrease in overhauls services. Investors may note that EXTN provides commissioning services as part of its AMS offerings to the customers outside of the U.S. for compression, production, processing, and treatment of natural gas. EXTN strengthens its operations in Latin America, while it registers increased activity within the Asia Pacific region.

Exterran’s Oil and Gas Product Sales segment is the largest segment, accounting for 66% of its Q3 revenues. Revenues from this segment increased by 15% year-over-year in Q3 2018. This was primarily due to strong growth in processing and treating equipment revenue and compression equipment revenue in North America. EXTN’s product sales in the Middle East and Africa region increased during the quarter. Revenue growth coupled with an increased share of higher-margin products also led to a 3% rise in the segment gross margin from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018.

What’s the outlook in EXTN’s geographic regions?

EXTN sees continued strong demand momentum for compression services in the U.S. The company’s compression orders in the U.S. doubled from the same period last year. Investors may note that EXTN provides midstream infrastructure solutions for natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services. In Q3, EXTN received an inquiry for cryogenic and fractionation plants and secured a couple of important plant wins. For more on EXTN, read here.

Within the unconventional shales in the U.S., the Permian continues to be EXTN’s most significant source, but there has been strong demand in the Scoop/Stack, and Marcellus and Utica along with considerable demand growth in the Bakken. EXTN’s management expects the demand to follow through in the coming months, as also evidenced by the EIA’s projection. EXTN’s management views the Permian capacity constraints as an opportunity to receive incremental orders coming from the Bakken, Powder River Basin, the Niobrara, and the DJ Basin.

Natural gas price weakness

We saw gas prices in the U.S. increased by 9% from August to September. During the same period, ethane price was steeply up while propane was up by 9% due to increased demand. While natural gas price declined sharply in December, it has started to rise again in January as the winter sets in. However, the EIA has recently lowered its spot natural gas price forecasts in 2019. For the full year 2019, EIA now estimates $2.89/MMBtu, which is ~21% lower compared to the current price. In 2020, the natural gas estimate for spot prices would average $2.92/MMBtu. Although this is not conducive for the natural gas producers’ revenue and margin growth, the EIA’s estimates continue to show higher natural gas consumption in Q1 and Q2 of 2019.

The price steam off can lead to higher OEM (or other equipment manufacturers) lead time, and therefore, natural gas producers have started planning for higher midstream deliveries in 2020. EXTN plans adjust to the headwind by improving its marketing efforts to focus on the more strategic and profitable opportunities to drive improved returns.

EXTN’s strategies in the international markets

A significant portion of EXTN’s contract operations portfolio lies in the mature fields. So for EXTN, it is essential to have contract extensions. EXTN has been successfully retaining its contracts, with 85% retention rate. In Latin America, the company sees growth opportunities in Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia. Strong domestic demand, interregional imbalances, and the need for onshore facilities in the region make for a compelling long-term scenario. However, investors should keep in mind that the cycle times and procurement practices of international customers are generally longer than the U.S. So a new venture or a greenfield investment will take long gestation period before it becomes operational and revenue generating for EXTN. Apart from the recent contract in Vaca Muerta shale in Argentina, EXTN has recently started two pilot projects. One is for an E&P company in the U.S., and the other is in the Middle East.

EXTN’s backlog grows handsomely

From FY2015 to FY2017, EXTN’s Product Sales segment backlog increased by 72%. As of September 30, 2018, its product sales backlog increased by 65% compared to the beginning of the year backlog. The recent booking levels reflect the expectation that commodity prices will continue to remain above the low levels experienced in early 2016.

On top of this, EXTN’s international contract operations services backlog as of September 30, 2018, was approximately $1.3 billion. Of this, $272 million is expected to be recognized in 2019, $192 million in 2020, and $180 million in 2021. However, investors should note that volatility in commodity prices could delay investments in upstream companies’ projects, which can affect EXTN’s margin even if its backlog is strong.

Management guidance

In Q4 2018, EXTN expects its revenues to remain flat compared to Q3. Regarding 2019 guidance, the management did not commit much, except it expects revenue and EBITDA to improve, while it continues to focus on improving working capital and cash flow.

EXTN’s FCF and debt concerns

Despite generating positive cash flow from operations, EXTN’s free cash flow (or FCF) has not been steady. In three out of the past four quarters, its FCF was negative. EXTN’s management expects capEx for FY2018 to be around $210 million to $215 million with growth capEx currently estimated to be $185 million and maintenance and other of $30 million. So, EXTN’s FY2018 capex is expected to be ~61% higher than its FY2017 capex. The higher 2018 capex would be driven by several multi-year projects contracted in 2017 and 2018 that are scheduled to start earning revenue in 2018 and 2019. Unless EXTN can improve its cash flows, it may have to resort to debt to fund its capex.

At June 30, 2018, EXTN’s capacity to borrow under the revolving credit facility and cash & equivalents were $700 million. According to EXTN’s debt repayment obligations as of September 30, 2018, it has $50 million revolver repayment due in 2020 followed by $375 million debt repayment scheduled in 2025. So, unless EXTN can improve its cash flow run rate, it may have to resort to increasing its indebtedness to finance capex and other needs.

EXTN’s debt-to-equity (0.71x) is higher than many of its peers including Matrix Service Company (MTRX) (0.05x), Newpark Resources (NR) (0.33x). RPC, Inc. (RES), EXTN’s OFS peer, has no debt.

What does EXTN’s relative valuation say?

Exterran Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.3x. Based sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, as provided by Thomson Reuters, EXTN’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.6x. Between Q1 2016 and Q4 2018, EXTN’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 6.7x. So EXTN is currently trading at a discount to its past twelve-quarter average.

Exterran Corporation’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect EXTN’s EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. EXTN’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MTRX, NR, and RES) average of 11.7x.

Analysts’ rating on EXTN

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated EXTN a “buy” in January 2019 (includes strong buy), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell” on EXTN. The analysts’ consensus target price for EXTN is $34, which at EXTN’s current price yields ~81% returns.

What’s the take on EXTN?

The long-run drivers for EXTN remain strong due to the increased demand for natural gas processing and related services including midstream infrastructure. EXTN has started to benefit from international market turnarounds and higher order bookings.

On the other hand, EXTN face operational as well as industry headwinds. Its Contract Operations segment remains weak due to project terminations in the U.S. and outside. Although natural gas production has not decreased, EIA has revised down its recent estimates on natural gas price for 2019. This can spell trouble for some of the natural gas-related projects, which can reduce demand for EXTN’s services over a long period. It is not uncommon for a smaller player like EXTN to be FCF negative or have a higher leverage ratio. But if energy price keeps low, EXTN’s margin may take a blow, which can affect its debt-servicing capacity, given its high leverage. I think EXTN’s stock price will remain shaky or go downward in the short-term. However, its improving backlog lends some solidity to its medium-to-long term outlook.