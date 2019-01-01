The market turned relatively more bullish on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) as 2018 wore on, but this Mid-Atlantic bank remains somewhat hamstrung by sluggish growth trends and intermittent credit issues, including a provisioning for a sizable ag credit in the fourth quarter after a fraud-related loss earlier in 2018. On a more positive note, though, cost leverage should improve more markedly over the next couple of years and that should help drive mid-single-digit pre-provision earnings growth.

I like Fulton’s expansion efforts in Philly and Baltimore, and I believe the bank will likely return to M&A in 2020 after the expected resolution of its remaining consent orders and the consolidation of its banking charters. I remain concerned about the bank’s loan growth prospects, though, and I think there are better bargains in the banking sector, including the Mid-Atlantic region.

Ho-Hum Results To Close The Year

Although Fulton posted a nice beat with its third quarter earnings, it couldn’t follow that up with a solid back-to-back performance in the fourth quarter. Core EPS came in a bit shy of expectations for the fourth quarter (short by about $0.02) as in-line revenue was sapped by slightly higher expenses and an unexpectedly high loan loss provision.

Revenue rose 5% yoy on a core basis and a little less than 1% sequentially, with stronger growth in net interest income (up 7% / up 2%) offset by weaker fee income (down 1% / down 3%). Net interest income was driven by both balance sheet growth (2.4% yoy growth in average earning assets) and spread leverage (NIM up 15bp) as Fulton remains on the higher end of asset sensitivity by virtue of a loan portfolio that is almost 80% floating/adjustable and a relative sizable core deposit base (so it doesn’t rely on brokered deposits).

Expenses rose 4% yoy and 5% qoq, with branch consolidation expenses driving some of the growth. Pre-provision income grew about 7% on a core basis, while tangible book value per share improved 4% from the year-ago period.

Credit A Talking Point Once Again, And Not In A Good Way

Fulton saw 2.5% yoy period-end loan growth and 1.5% qoq growth, putting it a little below the 1.5% qoq average growth rate of small banks this quarter. C&I loan growth came in close to 3% on a qoq comparison, but that was below average and the 1.5% growth in CRE only met the average for small banks in the quarter (as per Fed data). On a more positive note, the 40bp yoy improvement in loan yield (and 10bp qoq improvement) was one of the better results I saw, and a byproduct of that higher asset sensitivity.

Deposit performance was also okay, with nearly 4% yoy growth, but a 3% yoy decline in non-interest-bearing deposits. I’m slightly concerned about the attrition Fulton has been seeing in non-interest-bearing deposits, and the growth in time deposits, but this is also something I expected to see as rates went up. Fulton’s cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 34bp yoy and 11bp sequentially, and higher deposit betas are showing up, but Fulton is still more or less in the middle of the pack for its peer group.

Credit quality is a more concerning issue. Fulton saw a sizable fraud-related loss earlier this year, and generally speaking most banking analysts and investors overlook such one-off issues (provided they are one-off). In the fourth quarter, though, the company reported a sizable jump in loan loss provision and non-performing loans (up 22% qoq) as a single large ag credit went bad. Ag lending is relatively sizable business for Fulton (around 6% of lending), largely to the dairy industry, and although commodity prices have come under pressure, the overall ag portfolio has been performing reasonably well. This fits within the “credit losses happen” umbrella, and Fulton’s overall credit quality is still okay, but it’s still not going to help sentiment, particularly when I think it’s reasonable to expect further increases in credit losses across the sector starting in 2019.

Pursuing Organic Growth, With M&A Options

While Fulton would like to continue making some branch consolidation moves (the bank has lagged its peers somewhat in this respect), resolving its remaining consent orders and collapsing its charters is still on the to-do list. The bank just announced the lifting of the consent order on Columbia Bank, leaving Lafayette Ambassador and the holding company still under orders. That process should end in 2019, but I’d emphasize the “should” part, as this process has already dragged on longer than expected (which isn’t uncommon with consent orders in recent years).

I expect some additional branch closures within Fulton’s footprint in 2019 and beyond, but management is also opening branches to drive growth in promising markets. Fulton is opening branches in the Philly market and plans to open branches in Baltimore in 2019, and both markets offer worthwhile opportunities for Fulton.

Philly is a fairly fragmented market, with Toronto-Dominion (TD) holding sizable share (around 25%), but a sharp drop from there to Wells Fargo (WFC), PNC (PNC), and Citizens (CFG) at around 6%, 5%, and 4% share. Fulton already has branches in the area, but it’s smaller than Bryn Mawr (BMTC) and Beneficial (BNCL) in the market, so I think there’s certainly upside potential. I will note, though, that J.P. Morgan (JPM) is also expanding into this market, and other small banks like OceanFirst (OCFC) have long-term plans here as well.

I believe Fulton may also return to M&A (likely in 2020) as a means of driving growth and synergy. Based on management’s prior discussion of M&A criteria, I expect small(ish) in-market deals, with names like Peapack-Gladstone (PGC), Orrstown (ORRF), and Capital Bancorp (CBNK) likely representative of the sort of target management would consider.

The Outlook

Management’s guidance for 2019 looks credible with a low-to-mid single-digit loan growth outlook fitting my general expectation for the market in 2019. As management is expecting two more rate hikes, there could be some downside risk to the mid-to-high single-digit net interest income growth projection, but again this is an asset-sensitive bank that can still benefit from loan repricings. I’d also note that the guidance for low single-digit opex growth should pave the way for more operating income leverage.

I do still believe that Fulton can generate mid-to-high single-digit core earnings growth from here over the next five and 10 years, but that expectation is already reflected in the share price, at least vis-à-vis my discounted earnings model. The opportunity is more promising using my ROTE-P/TBV and P/E approaches, though, as both support a fair value around $18. I’d note, too, that I’m using a below-average forward P/E ratio (12.5x versus a long-term bank average of about 14.5x), which could leave some upside if banks re-rate in 2019.

The Bottom Line

Fulton Financial doesn’t really excite me as a buy candidate, but I’m also not even slightly interested in shorting it. I do believe Philly and Balto offer worthwhile growth potential, and I think there are synergistic in-market M&A opportunities. I also believe there are expense leverage opportunities here, but there’s just not enough in terms of growth potential, business excellence, or valuation to really excite me.