These Powerful Catalysts Could Send American Tower Higher

Despite the market carnage elsewhere, American Tower units have held up well.

Ouch!

That probably describes how a lot of investors feel after opening up their recent brokerage statements. After a decade of steady gains, markets suffered a painful about-face when the fall correction came knocking.

But downturns also serve up opportunities, if you know what you’re looking for. During a bear market, you can often spot the next leaders in the coming market cycle. These dividend stocks are often the ones that hold up best during a selloff, refusing to give up points in the face of panic.

You can almost feel these stocks pushing, heaving, holding onto to their gains to the point of exhaustion. Capital continues to flow into these companies despite the broader problems elsewhere. And when the selloff finally abates, shares often shoot higher.

Case in point: American Tower (NYSE:AMT). Despite the market carnage, this dividend stock has held up well. That should signal to investors that something special is happening at this company.

American Tower sits at the center of the mobile revolution, to begin with.

Cell phones have become an indispensable part of our daily lives. With the introduction of social media, video content, and the Internet of Things, data usage in the U.S. has doubled roughly every two years over the past decade.

And as the capabilities of these devices have grown, so too have the mobile networks that power them. U.S. carriers have scrambled to expand the capacity of their services, spending over $20.0 billion annually over the past decade. That has pushed up rents at existing cell phone towers and created demand to build new one.

Great news for American Tower. As one of the largest owners of mobile transmission stations in the country, the partnership has seen rental income surge. Since 2007, total property revenue has grown at a 16% compounded annual clip to $6.5 billion.

Source: American Tower Investor Presentation

And this could be just the beginning. The implementation of 5G mobile technology could spark another wave of investment within the telecom industry. American Tower’s growing position in emerging markets, which have just caught up to 4G, provides an additional growth avenue. Altogether, analysts see the partnership sustaining revenue growth at a low-teen annual clip through at least the next decade.

But here’s where things get really interesting.

When you look at the tower business, the first thing you notice is the extreme operating leverage inherent in it. In plain English, this means most of the partnership’s costs are fixed. So as revenues rise, almost all of that additional income flows straight to the bottom line.

Here’s how the numbers work: American Tower states it costs $275,000 to build a new transmission station. The first tenant spends about $20,000 per year in rent. After expenses, the partnership will net a profit of $12,000.

This comes out to a capitalization rate, a rough measure of profitability in the real estate business, of 3%. But by American Tower’s estimates, this figure jumps to 13% once it adds a second tenant to the site. And it can hit 24% with the addition of a third.

Globally, American Tower averages 1.9 tenants per tower. But as carriers continue to beef up their networks, management could pack more tenants onto the same sites. This represents an especially big opportunity in emerging markets, where the industry has yet to mature.

For unitholders, this growth will almost certainly result in a growing stream of dividends and stock buybacks.

American Tower started paying out distributions in 2011. Since then, management has boosted the payout at a 21% compounded annual clip.

AMT Dividend data by YCharts

You can credit some of that growth rate to starting from a low base. Nonetheless, 23 consecutive hikes represents a strong vote of confidence from management. They would not have raised the payout so aggressively unless they were optimistic about the future.

Of course, nobody can call American Tower a sure thing.

If U.S. telecom companies consolidate, that would give carriers more heft at the negotiating table. No doubt, any mergers would clip the partnership’s profit margins.

Higher interest rates also present a real threat. For one, management funds most of their purchases through debt. And two, trusts like American Tower compete directly with fixed-income securities for capital.

That said, units have held up well through the recent sell-off. That indicates capital has continued to flow into this industry despite the broader concerns elsewhere. If we see any relief from the bear market, don’t be shocked to see this dividend stock rocket higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.