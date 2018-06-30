Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is a widely-followed dividend stock because of its appealing combination of dividend history (44 years of consecutive dividend increases, qualifying it to be a Dividend Aristocrat) and yield (above-average yield of 2.4%).

Indeed, ADP's dividend history shows that it has been both willing and able to raise its dividend through all sorts of different economic regimes.

With that said, we believe that investors should not rely solely on Automatic Data Processing's dividend history to measure its dividend safety.

In this article, we perform a deep-dive into ADP's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test). If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Business Overview

To begin, let's talk about Automatic Data Processing's business model. Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest business services outsourcing companies in the world. The company provides payroll services, human resources technology, and other business operations to more than 700,000 corporate customers. Automatic Data Processing was founded in 1949 and currently trades with a market capitalization of $57 billion.

Automatic Data Processing is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 44 years of consecutive dividend increases, Automatic Data Processing is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on Automatic Data Processing's dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company's current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Automatic Data Processing's Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let's discuss Automatic Data Processing's dividend safety in the context of the company's current earnings.

When Automatic Data Processing announced its most recent quarterly financial results on October 31st, the company reported that it generated earnings per share of $1.20 in the three-month reporting period. For context, Automatic Data Processing paid a $0.69 dividend during the same quarter for a dividend payout ratio of 58%.

Looking out over a longer time frame, our conclusion is the same. Automatic Data Processing's management team has provided guidance for adjusted earnings per share of about $5.25 in the current fiscal year. The company's current dividend of $0.79 per share implies an annual dividend payout ratio of just 60%.

Using earnings, Automatic Data Processing's dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Automatic Data Processing's Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company's dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Automatic Data Processing's current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

In the most recent quarter, Automatic Data Processing generated $149.2 million of cash from operating activities and spent $43.2 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $106 million. The company distributed $302.6 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio well above 100%.

On the surface, this may be alarming. With that said, some additional investigation reveals that this short-term inability to cover dividend payments with free cash flow may be related to the timing of cash entering and existing this business.

In fiscal 2018 (which ended on June 30th, 2018), Automatic Data Processing generated $2.5 billion of cash from operating activities and spent $206 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $2.3 billion. The company distributed $1.1 billion of common share dividends during the same fiscal year for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 48%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure Automatic Data Processing's dividend safety, although a second-level analysis was required. The company's dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future.

Automatic Data Processing's Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Automatic Data Processing's current dividend safety in the context of the company's historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company's recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings per share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Automatic Data Processing's performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings per share: $1.83

2008 adjusted earnings per share: $2.20

2009 adjusted earnings per share: $2.39

2010 adjusted earnings per share: $2.39

2011 adjusted earnings per share: $2.52

2012 adjusted earnings per share: $2.82

Automatic Data Processing's earnings per share continued their streak of uninterrupted increases during the 2007-2009 recession. Accordingly, we have no concerns about the company's ability to pay rising dividends during future economic downturns.

Automatic Data Processing's Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Automatic Data Processing's current dividend safety is by looking at the company's current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company's weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company's free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

In fiscal 2018, Automatic Data Processing generated $102.7 million of interest expense and had total debt outstanding of $2.0 billion for a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%.

The following image shows how changes to Automatic Data Processing's weighted average interest rate would impact the company's dividend coverage, as measured by free cash flow.

As the image shows, Automatic Data Processing's weighted average interest rate would need to rise well above the 25% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. Accordingly, we believe that Automatic Data Processing's debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

While Automatic Data Processing's long dividend history is a good sign that it pays a safe dividend, fundamental analysis is also important.

In this article, we analyzed ADP's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt. Our conclusion is that ADP's dividend is extremely safe for the foreseeable future.